ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
CALABASAS, CA
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
MEMPHIS, TN
WWD

Inside Graceland Mansion Through the Years: Details Behind Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley’s Iconic Home

Elvis Presley, known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, went on to sell 400 million records worldwide. Growing up as a young boy, he lived in a single family two-room shotgun house that his father built. The humble abode would become a fraction of the size of his most famous real estate acquisition. With his fame and fortune, Presley purchased his home Graceland in 1957 for $102,500 in Memphis, Tennessee. More from WWDGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic HomeLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the YearsPhotos from the...
MEMPHIS, TN
HOLAUSA

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter, and the only child of Rock legend Elvis Presley has died at 54. Priscilla Presley confirmed the news to PEOPLE. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.” “She...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jean Veloz, Famed Lindy Hop Dancer, Dies at 98

Jean Veloz, the innovative Lindy Hop dancer who dazzled in Swing Fever and other Hollywood musicals of the 1940s, has died. She was 98. Veloz died Sunday at her home in Los Angeles, her friend, agent and manager Rusty Frank told The Hollywood Reporter. Frank produced the 2010 documentary A Tribute to the Groovie Movie, which celebrated Veloz and her contribution to dance.More from The Hollywood ReporterC.J. Harris, Former 'American Idol' Contestant, Dies at 31Hector Ramirez, Cameraman With 20 Primetime Emmys, Dies at 78Brian Tufano, Cinematographer on 'Trainspotting,' 'Billy Elliot,' Dies at 83 “Jean innovated a style of swing dance that was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
US 103.3

US 103.3

Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1033uscountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy