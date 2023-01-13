The official release of Shotgun Wedding is only a few weeks away, and Jennifer Lopez is now on the road promoting her upcoming feature. (The movie will premiere on Prime Video on Jan. 27.) If you follow the media circuit, you’re probably aware that when an actor appears on talk shows or does any kind of public appearances to advocate for their new projects, they need to dress their best for these promotional events. Case in point: Lopez’s outfits for her Shotgun Wedding press tour have been phenomenal so far, delivering all the sartorial inspo her fans are hoping for, and then some.

3 DAYS AGO