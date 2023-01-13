ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skyview standout Alex Acevedo named Gatorade state player of the year

By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

Skyview junior outside hitter Alex Acevedo was named the Gatorade Idaho player of the year Friday.

Acevedo is the third Skyview player to earn the honor. The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character. She is now a finalist for the national award to be announced later this month.

The 6-foot-2 Acevedo led the Hawks (22-5) to their third consecutive 4A state championship in the fall. She recorded 339 kills, 151 digs and 33 blocks, posting a .400 hitting percentage on the attack. She was named the state 4A player of the year by coaches and is rated as the No. 13 recruit in the Class of 2024 by PrepVolleyball.com.

Acevedo has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average. She plans to graduate early and bypass her senior year. She has given an oral commitment to play at the University of Oregon and plans to enroll this summer as a 17 year old.

“Acevedo is a multidimensional threat,” said Bishop Kelly coach Joline Armuth. “She’s very reliable and consistent no matter the circumstances. She’s also a humble and respectful opponent.”

Acevedo has volunteered locally on behalf of multiple charitable organizations, including the Family Access Network and the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, and she will serve as a buddy/mentor for her brother this year at the Idaho Special Olympics.

