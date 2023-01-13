East Texas is a fine place to live. Lots of wide open spaces. Plenty of space for those who enjoy the concrete jungle. The one downfall of anywhere in East Texas is the lack of entertainment. We have more than enough places to eat. We have more than enough places to grab a drink and do some dancing. What we need is more places to actually do something. While this concept in Dallas isn't groundbreaking, I could see this experience being something that could be done in East Texas with a high entertainment value.

TYLER, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO