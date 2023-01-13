Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT
As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant laments being called for seventh drug test of season
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is having another monster season, one that will likely earn him his second straight All-Star honor. Morant has become the epitome of a human highlight reel as he ascends towards superstardom, with his wide variety of posterizing dunks and other jaw-dropping plays. One perceived negative consequence of his standout play -- according to the former Rookie of the Year -- is his apparent increase in random drug test requests from the NBA.
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Make Two Roster Moves On Tuesday
Currently 28-16 this season heading into a matchup on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors, the Milwaukee Bucks have once again solidified themselves as one of the top teams in the entire NBA. What is surprising is that they have done so without arguably their second-best scoring weapon in Khris Middleton.
Yardbarker
Kwame Brown Blasts Gilbert Arenas: "He’s What’s Wrong With Our Community"
Kwame Brown is a much-maligned figure in NBA history. After being the No. 1 overall pick by the Washington Wizards in 2001, Brown was expected to develop into an All-NBA caliber center. However, that development never came and Brown is remembered as one of the worst No. 1 overall picks in recent history, despite having a 12-year NBA career.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Yardbarker
Watch: Shedeur, Deion Sanders' son, launches a football 'over them mountains'
Napoleon Dynamite's uncle, Rico, once made a bet that he could throw a football "over them mountains". He was, of course, embellishing a bit and romanticizing his apparently stellar high school football career, but there is one real-life quarterback at least who'd be able to take Rico up on his bet.
Yardbarker
Watch: LeBron James Joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar As Only Players In NBA History To Reach 38,000 Points
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is truly one of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court and he continues to produce at an unbelievable level in his 20th NBA season. It feels like every night the Lakers take the court LeBron James is making history in some form or fashion.
Yardbarker
Eagles' Jalen Hurts addresses Giants targeting his injured shoulder
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sounds ready for the New York Giants to target his sprained throwing shoulder during Saturday's playoff game between the NFC East rivals. "It's football. I've got a bounty on me every week I go out there on the field," Hurts told reporters on Tuesday, per...
Yardbarker
Laker Fans Are Furious After Russell Westbrook Misses Game-Winner Against 76ers: "Why Did He Ignore LeBron?"
The Los Angeles Lakers were in the middle of a hard-fought contest against the Philadelphia 76ers and played far better than expected against the stronger 76ers squad. LeBron James put the team on his back with a fantastic performance with Russell Westbrook contributing magnificently off the bench, until the final play.
Yardbarker
New mock draft from The Athletic has the Bears trading #1 pick
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has released a mock draft that shows the Bears trading down in the 2023 draft. Many fans were happy when the #1 overall pick fell into the arms of the Chicago Bears. While the season was full of anguish, there was finally a stroke of luck when the Texans lost out on the #1 pick in the final week.
Steph Curry, Ty Jerome and more in attendance for Va.Tech-UVA men's hoops game
A handful of Golden State Warriors players, fresh off of their trip to the White House, trekked to Charlottesville to catch the action.
Yardbarker
Former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett gets OC interview with AFC team
Nathaniel Hackett was unable to make it through a full season as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, but he appears to be in the running for a new NFL job. Hackett on Wednesday interviewed with the New York Jets for their offensive coordinator vacancy, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports.
Yardbarker
Watch: Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. Makes LeBron James Feel ‘Extremely Old’ By Saying He Played Against His Father In First Career Game
When a player like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has played for 20 years in the NBA, they will have experienced just about everything there is on an NBA court. But even LeBron was taken aback when Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr., the third overall pick in this year’s draft, told him that he played against his father in his first career NBA game against the Sacramento Kings.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Has 100 40-Point Games In His NBA Career Including The Playoffs, He's Still Far Away From Wilt Chamberlain And Michael Jordan
LeBron James' longevity is one of the most impressive things any pro-level athlete has shown in their career. For 20 seasons, the King has been a dominant force in the NBA, winning All-Star appearances, All-NBA accolades, MVPs, and championships. There have been losses along the way, but what LeBron James has achieved is a lot more telling than the things he hasn't.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Jokes On Michael Jordan Scoring 64 Points Against The Magic: "Michael Was Lucky I Wasn’t Guarding Him"
Shaquille O'Neal's time with the Orlando Magic didn't see him win any titles but he still had quite a lot of success with the franchise. He took them to the NBA Finals in just his third season in the NBA and showed even as a rookie, that he was a force to be reckoned with.
Thoughts on another Ohio State Basketball loss, it’s fifth straight
Entering the New Year, the Ohio State Buckeyes basketball team was 10-3 and looked like one of the best teams in the conference. New Year’s Day would be their last win, proceeding to drop five straight, their most recent tonight to a very average Nebraska team, 63-60. It’s added...
Yardbarker
Rapoport on 49ers' Brock Purdy: 'How is he not the starting quarterback next season?'
Everyone has been impressed by San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. It's not just because he was the last overall pick in last year's draft. Purdy has been playing some impressive football. On Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, in his first-ever NFL playoff game, Purdy finished the game 18-of-30 for 332 yards and three touchdowns, adding four carries for 16 yards and a rushing touchdown in the 41-23 win.
Yardbarker
Surprise team has best odds to acquire Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson and his contract situation have been a topic of discussion all season. These discussions will only increase now that Baltimore has been eliminated from the playoffs. Many think that Jackson has played his last down as a Raven. Odds were released today and a surprise team has the best odds to acquire Lamar Jackson.
Yardbarker
Cowboys DC Dan Quinn lands second head coach interview
Dan Quinn’s defense put together an impressive performance on Monday night, and that may have helped him land a head coach interview. Quinn already had an interview lined up with the Denver Broncos on Friday for their head coach vacancy. But ESPN’s Todd Archer reported Tuesday that the Indianapolis...
