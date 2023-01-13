ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT

As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
Yardbarker

Grizzlies' Ja Morant laments being called for seventh drug test of season

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is having another monster season, one that will likely earn him his second straight All-Star honor. Morant has become the epitome of a human highlight reel as he ascends towards superstardom, with his wide variety of posterizing dunks and other jaw-dropping plays. One perceived negative consequence of his standout play -- according to the former Rookie of the Year -- is his apparent increase in random drug test requests from the NBA.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Bucks Make Two Roster Moves On Tuesday

Currently 28-16 this season heading into a matchup on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors, the Milwaukee Bucks have once again solidified themselves as one of the top teams in the entire NBA. What is surprising is that they have done so without arguably their second-best scoring weapon in Khris Middleton.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Kwame Brown Blasts Gilbert Arenas: "He’s What’s Wrong With Our Community"

Kwame Brown is a much-maligned figure in NBA history. After being the No. 1 overall pick by the Washington Wizards in 2001, Brown was expected to develop into an All-NBA caliber center. However, that development never came and Brown is remembered as one of the worst No. 1 overall picks in recent history, despite having a 12-year NBA career.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

New mock draft from The Athletic has the Bears trading #1 pick

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has released a mock draft that shows the Bears trading down in the 2023 draft. Many fans were happy when the #1 overall pick fell into the arms of the Chicago Bears. While the season was full of anguish, there was finally a stroke of luck when the Texans lost out on the #1 pick in the final week.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett gets OC interview with AFC team

Nathaniel Hackett was unable to make it through a full season as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, but he appears to be in the running for a new NFL job. Hackett on Wednesday interviewed with the New York Jets for their offensive coordinator vacancy, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Watch: Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. Makes LeBron James Feel ‘Extremely Old’ By Saying He Played Against His Father In First Career Game

When a player like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has played for 20 years in the NBA, they will have experienced just about everything there is on an NBA court. But even LeBron was taken aback when Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr., the third overall pick in this year’s draft, told him that he played against his father in his first career NBA game against the Sacramento Kings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Has 100 40-Point Games In His NBA Career Including The Playoffs, He's Still Far Away From Wilt Chamberlain And Michael Jordan

LeBron James' longevity is one of the most impressive things any pro-level athlete has shown in their career. For 20 seasons, the King has been a dominant force in the NBA, winning All-Star appearances, All-NBA accolades, MVPs, and championships. There have been losses along the way, but what LeBron James has achieved is a lot more telling than the things he hasn't.
Yardbarker

Rapoport on 49ers' Brock Purdy: 'How is he not the starting quarterback next season?'

Everyone has been impressed by San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. It's not just because he was the last overall pick in last year's draft. Purdy has been playing some impressive football. On Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, in his first-ever NFL playoff game, Purdy finished the game 18-of-30 for 332 yards and three touchdowns, adding four carries for 16 yards and a rushing touchdown in the 41-23 win.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Yardbarker

Surprise team has best odds to acquire Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson and his contract situation have been a topic of discussion all season. These discussions will only increase now that Baltimore has been eliminated from the playoffs. Many think that Jackson has played his last down as a Raven. Odds were released today and a surprise team has the best odds to acquire Lamar Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn lands second head coach interview

Dan Quinn’s defense put together an impressive performance on Monday night, and that may have helped him land a head coach interview. Quinn already had an interview lined up with the Denver Broncos on Friday for their head coach vacancy. But ESPN’s Todd Archer reported Tuesday that the Indianapolis...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy