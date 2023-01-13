Read full article on original website
WSMV
Marshall Co. authorities searching for Dollar General robber
PETERSBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for a man who robbed the Dollar General Store in Petersburg on Sunday morning. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was wearing tan coveralls with a black hoodie and black mask when he robbed the store at 11:15 a.m. The suspect was last seen running toward Church Street in Petersburg.
HPD: Victim identified in Newson Road shooting
The Huntsville Police Department says that the victim in Friday night's shooting on Newson Road has been identified.
Two men indicted for fatal 2020 home invasion on Levert Street
Two men have been indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury for capital murder and several other charges stemming from a deadly 2020 home invasion.
WHNT-TV
Three Juveniles Arrested in Connection with Event Center Shooting
Three 16-year-olds have now been arrested in connection to the January 7 shooting that left 2 people dead and 9 more injured. Three Juveniles Arrested in Connection with Event …. Three 16-year-olds have now been arrested in connection to the January 7 shooting that left 2 people dead and 9...
Five Limestone County men arrested following narcotics operation
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Narcotics Unit and Special Response team arrested five men after drugs and weapons were found in a home nearly two weeks ago.
WAFF
Funeral held for man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Questions still linger in the case of a deputy-involved shooting leading to the death of a Hazel Green man. However, family and friends came together Friday afternoon to remember the impact 50-year-old Ray King had on so many lives. Dozens of family members and loved...
WHNT-TV
Five Arrested In Limestone Drug Operation
Authorities arrested five men after drugs and weapons were allegedly found in a home almost two weeks ago. Authorities arrested five men after drugs and weapons were allegedly found in a home almost two weeks ago. BBB Warns Against Fake Emergency Scams. Emergency scams, sometimes called “grandparent scams,” prey on...
North Alabama sees five homicides, one fatal deputy-involved shooting just two weeks into 2023
Five homicides and one death in a deputy-involved shooting have already marred the "clean slate" that a new year is supposed to bring.
Alabama man charged with ‘luring’ ex-girlfriend to house, dousing her with gasoline, setting her on fire
A Morgan County man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The incident happened in Priceville about 9 p.m. Tuesday on North Bethel Road.
alreporter.com
Three additional deaths in state correctional facilities confirmed this month
Two incarcerated men at Limestone County Correctional Facility, and another incarcerated man at St. Clair County Correctional Facility, have been confirmed dead this month, according to statements from the Alabama Department of Corrections obtained by APR. With these latest deaths, at least six individuals have died within the state correctional...
WAAY-TV
2 charged with murder in Huntsville shooting
Two men have been charged with murder after police say they killed a person Tuesday in a drive-by shooting. Huntsville Police said 29-year-old John Brandon Boles and 20-year-old Ethan Lyn Bates were traveling near the 200 block of Derrick Street at about 9 p.m. Tuesday when they fired a weapon, striking someone.
22-year-old Hazel Green man dies after motorcycle crash
A 22-year-old man from Hazel Green has died from his injuries sustained in a crash that happened on January 10 near the Alabama/Tennessee state line.
wbrc.com
Two vehicle crash claims life of Piedmont man
PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reporting that one person has died after a head-on collision in Calhoun County. Zackary J. McCallie, 31, of Piedmont was killed when his car crashed into a vehicle driven by Kelley Breeden. McCallie was pronounced dead at the scene while Breeden was transported via helicopter to UAB Hospital.
Several children found living in conditions ‘unfit for human habitation,’ Floyd County police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Three people received child cruelty-related charges after three children were found in a home police say was unfit for human habitation. Floyd County police said officers received reports of children who were living in bad condition at a home on Chubb Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
mcnewstn.com
DTF pieces together meth sale and possession case with assistance from Alabama local law enforcement
Jasper, Tenn. Following a four-month investigation, the 12th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (DTF) in conjunction with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, South Pittsburg Police Department, Jasper Police Department, and the Bridgeport (AL) Police Department lead to the arrest of ten persons alleged to be involved in a methamphetamine possession and distribution charges.
FOUND SAFE: Emergency missing child alert cancelled for Limestone County teen
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a teen who went missing from Athens on Friday.
Investigation underway after shooting on Newson Road, 1 taken to hospital
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said officers are investigating after a shooting call in the 3900 block of Newson Road.
Man found guilty in deadly I-75 wreck, driver dies after crashing into abandoned van
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — One man was convicted of manslaughter on Friday after causing a hit-and-run that resulted in another's death, according to a news release from the District Attorney of the Conasauga Judicial Court. Mitchell Dion Morgan, 58, was found guilty of the death of Albert Moore. The...
Mason Sisk appears in court for hearing on alleged confession
An Elkmont teen, who is charged with killing five family members in September 2019 appeared in court today to look at if an alleged confession he gave to investigators can be used as a part of his retrial.
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
