Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStrasburg, PA
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Small Business Spotlight: Cafe Arabella, LititzMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Related
Daily Thread, women’s clothing shop, opens another store in central Pa.
A women’s clothing retailer that opened a store in the Park City Center in Lancaster last year, has now opened at the York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township, York County. opened at the mall on Friday,. The women’s clothing retailer has several stores in Pennsylvania and says it sells...
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway
The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
abc27.com
The Midstate’s favorite PA Farm Show food and milkshake flavor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We all have our favorite PA Farm Show food, however there is one that the Midstate likes a bit more than all the other options. abc27 ran a poll during the 2023 PA Farm Show, asking viewers to let us know what their favorite PA Farm Show food is. We received nearly 300 responses; however, two PA Farm Show foods were extremely close. At the end of the day, one reigned supreme.
susquehannastyle.com
Let Brides by Envy Make Your Love Story Even More Beautiful
Envy Studio’s client experience is designed to protect your energy and anticipate your individual needs, so you can be present for every moment of your day. Our artists excel in creating unique, custom looks and celebrating diversity through beauty. We pride ourselves in creating a memorable experience for you...
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to Yelp
There's a wide range of Italian restaurants in Lancaster, PA. From upscale to casual, from low-key pizza to homemade penne, there's a bit of everything. These are the top 4, highest rated, Italian restaurants in Lancaster, according to Yelp.
abc27.com
Annual ice festival returns to York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual ice festival, FestiveICE returned to York on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event was a free community celebration that filled Cherry Lane in Downtown York with music, family fun, and ice carved into amazing sculptures. There were appearances...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in York, Pennsylvania
- There are several Hot Dog spots in York, Pennsylvania. Whether you are looking for a burger, a sandwich, or a hot dog, there are several places to go. Some of these are well known, while others are a bit more quaint and a lot less crowded. Famous Hot Weiner.
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
themeparktourist.com
Wildcat's Revenge Will Have World's Largest Underflip, Here Is How It Currently Looks!
UPDATE January 16 - We continue to track the construction progress of Wildcat's Revenge at Hersheypark. On this latest video we see red steel frame being added to the station and red plastic roof cement. There are newly installed black steel cross ties which have been added to the world's first underflip and black steel frame is being put in place. We are expecting further track to be installed in the coming weeks.
Harrisburg pet store holds rat adoption event following October dumping
A Harrisburg pet store held a rat adoption event Sunday for residents interested in giving the animals a permanent home after hundreds of the domesticated rodents were dumped in Dauphin County in October. According to a report from WGAL, the rat adoption was help at Abrams & Weakley General Store...
Local restaurant celebrates grand opening in Pennsylvania
A new local restaurant recently celebrated its grand opening in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Roadhouse 61 celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant located at 655 PA-61 in Orwigsburg, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
WGAL
Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson to perform at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's inaugural celebration
LITITZ, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the talent lineup for Tuesday's inaugural celebration. The performers will include Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson and Mt. Joy. The event will be hosted at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. "We are honored and excited to have such top-level talent, representing our...
Dauphin County indoor farmers market expands with more vendors: ‘It’s a community’
Shoppers at an indoor farmers market in Derry Township are discovering a new level of vendors selling everything from baked goods to gluten-free breads and organic produce. The Garden Level opened in November at the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square, adding to the mix of vendors already open on the first floor. The market sits along West Chocolate Avenue in the complex with Primanti Bros and Iron Hill Brewery.
abc27.com
New Fox’s Pizza Den open in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Fox’s Pizza Den has officially opened its doors in Chambersburg, and in celebration of the grand opening, it will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week. The new Fox’s Pizza Den is owned by Chris and Gary Verno, who officially opened...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville will feature company’s largest water park, 700 rooms
The Great Wolf Lodge will feature the lodging chain’s most expansive waterpark. The quarter-of-a-billion-dollar property is under construction in Perryville in western Cecil County, MD. The 700-room property is taking reservations for strays beginning on Aug. 1. Perryville is about 20 miles west of Newark, off Interstate 95. The...
Domestic violence stands out in central Pa. killings: ‘Women should not have to live in fear’
84-year-old Carmen Henderson was found dead, burned head-to-toe on his back porch in Dauphin County. Police charged his wife in his death. Jessica McCulloch, 36, was fatally shot in bed by a former boyfriend who broke into her home in Cumberland County, according to police.
susquehannastyle.com
Local Love: Alyssa and Bryan
We grew up six blocks away from each other in Fountain Hill, PA. We went to the same elementary school and high school, but it was not until we both graduated from college that we became close friends and eventually started dating. We made it through a few years of long-distance. In 2016, Bryan lived in DC while I lived in Bethlehem, PA and San Francisco, CA. In 2017, Bryan moved to Philly to be closer to me while I was living in Reading, PA. In 2018, Bryan finally made the move to Reading. In 2019, we bought our first house together in West Reading, where we live today with our dog, Stevie.
FOX43.com
York County construction firm investing in the future with deals involving Nittany Lions
YORK, Pa. — As the landscape of college athletics continues to change with name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals, Penn State's deals have begun to take off. From billboards, social media posts, and now, where the rubber meets the road, the Nittany Lions are electric when it comes to NIL.
Crowds pack the last day of the 2023 Farm Show
Large crowds filled the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg Saturday, the last day of this year’s Farm Show. Celebrating Pennsylvania agriculture for the 107th year, this year’s show was blessed with mild weather and great attendance from Jan. 7-14.
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years
A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Comments / 0