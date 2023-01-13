Read full article on original website
Related
9 Reasons Why Idaho is the Best Place to Enjoy Winter
Winters in Idaho are known to last a while compared to other parts of the country. The weather typically starts dipping in October and it isn't uncommon to see the first snow in early November. It can be until March, April, or sometimes even May before the winter weather finally disappears for good. When most people out of state think of Idaho, they think of cold weather, snow, and the mountains. That isn't too far off from the truth, and these are some of the reasons why Idaho is a great place to enjoy spending winter. There are some amazing parts about winter in Idaho that other states can't compare with and that is why it is the best place to enjoy winter in the country.
Idaho Designated One of the Worst Places for Wildfires
I thought southern Idaho dodged a bullet last fire season, however. In some parts of the state, there were some very stubborn burns. I noticed this story on my phone feed this morning. From taxpayer-supported public radio in Wyoming. I assume the writer learned about it from a news release, just like a lot of other people in the media. The numbers cited may have already been known last fall but are now official.
FACT: More Than Half of Idahoans Were Born Elsewhere
The latest population numbers show that 51 percent of Idahoans were born elsewhere. The number is even higher for older residents, with 69 percent of retirees being born elsewhere. I found the numbers on a chart embedded in a story on the Washington Post website. Idaho remains among the top destinations for retirees. Florida remains number one and is also a popular moving destination for all age demographics. Puerto Rico and Maine have the next highest percentage of retirees but for entirely different reasons. One is a cold place and the other is warm. Both are seeing their young people move away in droves.
3 Unbelievable Facts About Hells Canyon That Make You Want to Go
It's crazy to me just how much land and beauty is so close to us here in the Treasure Valley, but it's often overlooked. I think it's a combination of us not fully appreciating what's so close to us sometimes, but also having so much of it we don't even know where to look.
See Stunning Photo Of Atmospheric Anomaly Taken In Northern Utah
When the weather gets crazy, it's always a good idea to have a camera nearby. A woman in northern Utah recently shared an amazing photograph of wave-like clouds over a popular ski destination that only form when evaporation, wind, and moisture collide in the atmosphere. I've seen some pretty amazing...
Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?
Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
Reasons Why Idaho is Suffering from an Identity Crisis
Each state in the United States is unique in its own way. Some states are hot, some are cold, some are flat, and others have beaches, mountains, or both. There are stereotypes for each state, and different cultures in each one as well. While states have no true personality, they do have a sense of identity in how they are viewed. When it comes to Idaho, there appears to be an identity crisis, especially in this new year. What is wrong with Idaho and how is it failing to live up to its identity?
Idaho Transportation Department to Launch New 511 App and Site
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Travelers on Idaho roads will have an updated tool to help navigate weather, crashes, and other road related events. The Idaho Transportation Department ITD announced a new 511 app and updated website is on the way. The new app will feature new alert features related to travel, locations of oasis stops (locations with food, fuel, and restroom facilities), new extended forecasts and other new features. ITD said the new app will be available Jan. 23, and will need to be downloaded to replace the old one which won't work when the new app goes online. The website, 511.idaho.gov, will also be updated with the new features; the 511 phone service will remain. The new app will combine the trucking app with the new app and have the same features available to commercial drivers, according to ITD. 511 Idaho is the source for official travel and road conditions in the Gem State. The new app will be available where most apps are found. Users will be able to create accounts if they want to plan a travel route which will then show potential events or delays along that route. Again, the old app will not work after Jan. 23. About a year ago ITD updated the current app with new travel information and features.
Costs For Routine Procedures At Idaho Hospitals Might Shock You
People can complain all they want about what their health coverage actually pays for and what it doesn't, but in the long run, the peace of mind that having coverage brings a person can be very beneficial to one's health. I'm acquainted with people in Idaho who view hospitals as the enemy based on bills they've received without ever comparing the average costs of routine services nationally.
Beware! Cougars on the Loose in the Magic Valley
Cougars have been letting their presence be known and felt all over the Magic Valley in the last year and the early parts of 2023. Before you get too excited, this article is about mountain lions. There are tons of videos on the internet of them stalking people, with one last year in eastern Idaho where a man was forced to fire a couple of shots before it finally ran off. While a handful of these videos come out each year, there could potentially be more coming in the future, as previous numbers have shown that mountain lions being spotted are on the rise, and those are only the ones being reported.
Idaho Food Truck Weddings Less Stressful, Cost-Effective And Fun
Wedding season is just a few months away in Idaho. Food is one of the biggest aspects of a ceremony, and many brides and grooms begin researching restaurants before considering alternative catering methods. May and June are two of the most popular months for weddings in the United States, according...
Best Year-Round Waterfall Kayaking Is Northeast Of Twin Falls ID
Kayaking in Idaho is one of my favorite ways to spend my free time. I've visited numerous lakes and rivers in the Gem State, but one, in particular, stands out as offering an unparalleled experience on the water. My family has spent years camping and exploring throughout southern and central...
An Idaho Neighbor Moves to Ban Electric Cars
California plans to ban cars and trucks that run on diesel and gasoline. With ribbons of highways and tens of millions of automobiles on the roads, good luck! There won’t be enough electricity or rare earth minerals to fill the void during the lifetimes of anyone alive on the planet today.
You Can Use Deadly Force to Stop a Felony in Idaho
You wake up one morning and look out the window and see a guy attempting to steal your car. Can you shoot him? If you believe it’s obvious he’s stealing your ride, the answer is yes! Do you want to shoot the thief? That’s another matter. You may believe taking a life over an item that can be replaced is something you can’t carry on your conscience.
Idaho Not the Right State if You Want to Live a Lazy Lifestyle
One of the best parts of living in Idaho is the great outdoors. Getting outside and enjoying the natural beauty of the Gem State is a luxury that no Idahoan should take for granted. Unfortunately, in the winter, the weather drops drastically, and many of us hunker down and don't get to enjoy the outdoors as much as we would like. Because of these long winters, it can often make staying active tough, but when the weather allows it, most of us enjoy being outside and being active in some form or fashion. When it comes to living in the best places to live an active style, how does Idaho compare to other places in the country?
Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?
If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
Plenty of Rain for Southern Idaho but Drought Clings to Land
Maybe we haven’t seen the impact of the snowpack in the mountains. The U.S. Drought Monitor has issued an update for Idaho. From where I write, south of the Snake River, it remains very dry. This follows some recent rain storms. Some of which were heavy. But isn’t a high desert always on the verge of severe drought? That’s why the early settlers decided to dig irrigation canals. With wooden tools!
Expect Snow and Slick Roads With New Southern Idaho Winter Weather Advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a new Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho. Get Ready: A New Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Southern Idaho. The sun may be shining one minute in Idaho and then blocked by clouds and snow the next in Idaho. That’s what we can expect in Southern Idaho with the latest Winter Weather Advisory, according to the National Weather Service. The weather forecast is predicting mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon leading up to a mostly cloudy evening. Snow is expected overnight, dropping up to 3 inches in the valley and possibly 8 inches in the mountains.
WARNING: Stop Stacking Rocks Along Idaho Trails
The first time I ever encountered a cairn was during a trip to North Idaho. Near some old ghost towns in Shoshone County. At first, I thought perhaps some people were engaging in some sort of satanic ritual. After all, when you’re alone in a ghost town and the wind is blowing, it can be spooky. Later that day, I posted some pictures to Facebook and got an answer. The stacks of rocks are guides for hikers.
Rejected Personalized License Plates In Idaho
Personalized license plates in Idaho are a highly governed and censored item. Your personalized plate can't be vulgar, offensive, hateful, or profane. That doesn't stop people from trying.
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0