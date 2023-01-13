Wondering where to find Bayberry in FFXIV? Here's what you need to know to get your hands on the crafting material. Among a plethora of other things, the gameplay of Final Fantasy XIV involves harvesting resources to craft items and improve their qualities. You can find a variety of items while exploring, one of which is the Bayberry. It's an important material that you need in crafting various items, but getting it isn't always easy. If you're looking for ways to get your hands on Bayberry in FFXIV, here's how you can do it.

1 DAY AGO