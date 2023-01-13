Read full article on original website
gameskinny.com
Vampire Survivors: All Items Collection List
Here's how to get every weapon, gift, evolution, and item in Vampire Survivors. To sustain longer runs in Vampire Survivors, you'll want to create a build that is both effective and fits your playstyle. With that in mind, there are plenty of items, weapons, and passives to help you blast through waves of the undead. However, many only appear after completing secret criteria while playing. If you want to unlock everything, you'll want an items collection list, which we have below.
How to Get Burning Horn in FFXIV
How to get Burning Horns in FFXIV, which are used to get the Phaethon mount. Even though the initial launch of Final Fantasy XIV was unsuccessful, the game continues to thrive with arguably one of the largest in-game content and activities in the MMORPG genre. One such activity is treasure hunting. Here’s how to obtain the Burning Horn in Final Fantasy XIV, which is gotten via treasure hunting in 6.3.
How to Get Black Cores in Valheim
Here's how to get Black Cores in Valheim, as well as what you use them for in total. Valheim offers an expansive update with Mistlands. From weapons, armor, and even new creatures, Valheim definitively expanded its landscapes. With these new craftable items, one of the primary resources required is the Black Core. Here’s how you can easily get Black Cores in Valheim.
How to Get Bayberry in FFXIV
Wondering where to find Bayberry in FFXIV? Here's what you need to know to get your hands on the crafting material. Among a plethora of other things, the gameplay of Final Fantasy XIV involves harvesting resources to craft items and improve their qualities. You can find a variety of items while exploring, one of which is the Bayberry. It's an important material that you need in crafting various items, but getting it isn't always easy. If you're looking for ways to get your hands on Bayberry in FFXIV, here's how you can do it.
FFXIV: How to Get Hypostatic Gear
Hypostatic Gear is a brand new set added to FFXIV with Patch 6.3, so here's everything you need to know about getting the fresh threads. The Hypostatic gear is the newest tier of combat equipment added to Final Fantasy XIV with patch 6.3. Any player at endgame is going to want to start working towards their Hypostatic set, but getting it is a time intensive process.
The Best Weapons in Valheim Tier List
Mistlands update introduced a number of new weapons that could change your entire playstyle. Our tier list of the best weapons in Valheim showcases both old and new choices. The newest Mistlands update in Valheim introduced many new weapons that have high damage and cool looks. This changes the meta quite drastically, as the new weapons have the tendency to change the overall playstyle of all Valheim survivors.
FFXIV: How to Get Coral Pink Dye
Make your armor look extra pink with the help of our guide on how to get Coral Pink dye in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3. Coral Pink is one of a slew of dyes any glamour aficionado will want to add to their collection in Final Fantasy XIV. Like many dyes that say (Restricted) next to their shop sale price, getting Coral Pink isn't as simple as going to a dye vendor.
How to Get Mornveil Tree Bark in FFXIV
Crafting Indagator's armor set is not an easy task in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3. You'll need a lot of Mornveil Tree Bark, and our guide will show you how to get it. Mornveil Tree Bark is needed by Final Fantasy XIV's Armorers, Weavers, Carpenters, and Blacksmiths alike to make the new Indagator equipment. Mornveil Tree Bark is exclusively found in Endwalker zone, and is from a timed node for Botanists to take advantage of once a day in Eorzean time.
Top 10 Best Valheim Seeds (2023)
The best Valheim seeds start you in a spot with lots of resources, quick access to vendors, and bosses not too far away to really get you started. Our guide will provide you with a list of top 10 best Valheim seeds that include the finest spawn zones, including the exact coordinates that will help you quickly find all the points of interest.
