Steph Curry, Ty Jerome and more in attendance for Va.Tech-UVA men's hoops game
A handful of Golden State Warriors players, fresh off of their trip to the White House, trekked to Charlottesville to catch the action.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Thoughts on another Ohio State Basketball loss, it’s fifth straight
Entering the New Year, the Ohio State Buckeyes basketball team was 10-3 and looked like one of the best teams in the conference. New Year’s Day would be their last win, proceeding to drop five straight, their most recent tonight to a very average Nebraska team, 63-60. It’s added...
