West Lafayette, IN

247Sports

Kendal Briles being eyed by TCU, sources say

After Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles' rollercoaster courtship by Mississippi State ended just over a week ago, multiple sources now say there is another Briles suitor to watch in national championship game runner-up TCU. HornedFrogBlitz publisher Jeremy Clark was first to report the interest. Briles previously made his first tweet...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas remains ranked in AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have dropped 10 spots to No. 25 with a total of 115 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 9 Tennessee and No. 16 Auburn.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

HawgSports Live: Arkansas, Arkansas, Arkansas...

It was impossible to come up with a proper title for today's show... TCU is the latest program trying to poach Arkansas' coaching staff. The Hogs picked up another transfer portal commitment. There's plenty more going on in recruiting. And the Arkansas basketball team can't seem to pull it together. Watch the show above or listen to the podcast below.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Tyrone Broden commits to Arkansas

Arkansas has landed another key addition at wide receiver in Bowling Green transfer Tyrone Broden. The 6-7, 210-pound receiver went public with his decision on Sunday, becoming the Razorbacks’ ninth scholarship transfer addition of the offseason. Broden took a late official visit at Arkansas over the weekend and chose...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Purdue

This year's Michigan State-Purdue game at Breslin Center finished like the last year's, with a standout player making the game-winning shot in the final seconds. Last February, it was Tyson Walker nailing the go-ahead 3-pointer over Purdue big man Trevion Williams. Monday afternoon in East Lansing, it was Purdue center Zach Edey returning the favor, flipping in the winning bucket with 2 seconds to play, giving the Boilermakers a 64-63 victory.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wrtv.com

Swensons preparing to open in Avon, looking to hire 40+ employees

AVON — Get your cars and appetite ready — an Ohio-based drive in restaurant is preparing to open its first restaurant in Indiana. Swensons Drive-In is scheduled to open in early February in front of Costco, just off Rockville Road. The exact address is 8894 US Highway 36,...
AVON, IN
readthereporter.com

HSE Schools welcomes four new board members

The Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of Trustees held its first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday. New board members Dr. Juanita Albright, Dawn Lang, Tiffany Pascoe, and Ben Orr. Albright and Pascoe were sworn in by the Honorable Judge David Najjar, and Lang and Orr were sworn in by the Honorable Judge Daniel Henke.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Community Health Network warns patients of data breach at Fishers location

INDIANAPOLIS – Community Health Network announced a data breach at their affiliate health organization, Fishers Digestive Care, on Saturday. Community initiated an investigation and confirmed that third-party tracking technologies were installed on their websites, including the MyChart patient portal.              Based on the results of that investigation, Community determined that the type of information transmitted varies. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

247Sports

