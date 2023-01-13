Read full article on original website
Related
THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. § 1 The spreading of...
Readers reply: from ancient history to the present, which civilisation had the fewest wars?
From ancient history to the present, which civilisation had the fewest wars? Allan Senior, Deganwy, Gogledd Cymru. Send new questions to nq@theguardian.com. It’s somewhat counterintuitive, and there’s controversial political baggage associated with some of the people who have written about this (eg Steven Pinker), but the majority of historical and archaeological evidence does suggest that the percentage of people who die in conflict has been on a general downward trajectory throughout history. As violent as the world still is, it’s probably our modern civilisation. ProjectXRay.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
msn.com
Ancient Siberian DNA upends our understanding of Native American migration
Family trees provide a clear example of how DNA evolves as it passes down generations. But it also reveals clues to the complicated history of human migration. Take the Indigenous peoples of the Americas. DNA evidence suggests groups of Asians migrated to Beringia, the land and maritime region between Russia and North America, around 20,000 years ago (maybe well before) and then gradually made their way to the Americas in waves.
AOL Corp
68 confirmed dead after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
Locals watch the wreckage of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, Sunday, Jan.15, 2023. A passenger plane with 72 people on board has crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal, the daily newspaper Kathmandu Post reports. The plane was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members. (AP Photo/Ashish Puri) KATHMANDU,...
Around 150,000 soldiers of the Nazi army were Jewish
American historian Bryan Mark Rigg, who works as a history professor at the American Military University in Virginia, says that as many as 150,000 soldiers served in the Nazi army under Adolf Hitler. These soldiers were eligible to join the German army due to a loophole in the Nuremberg Laws of 1935. The law defined a Jew as someone with 3 or 4 Jewish grandparents.
An unknown Siberian community abruptly disappeared, new study finds
Early on in human history, it is commonly documented that humans moved from North Asia to North America over the Bering Strait. Last week, a study claimed that people might have crossed Beringia earlier than we thought due to climate change. According to a new study published in Current Biology...
labroots.com
Ancient Americans migrated via the Bering Land Bridge 35,000 years ago
The Bering Land Bridge has been an important piece of the puzzle of ancient human migration. It’s relatively well understood that humans probably migrated from the Eastern Hemisphere to the Western Hemisphere via this land bridge. But, new research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences changes the timeline of events.
The Jewish Press
Jew-Hate at American Universities
As Jews were hounded out of German universities in the 1930s, where would you have stood? Many of us would like to think we would have found the moral and if necessary physical courage to stand up for our fellow students rather than see them persecuted, bullied, abused and thrown out. Well, now we can actually put our courage to the test as before our eyes we see a re-run of an almost identical pattern of antisemitism — this time at American colleges, with a similar picture at universities in Britain and elsewhere in the West.
Upworthy
New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
Upworthy
Ancient hanging coffins can be found on the side of cliffs in China's 'sky graveyards'
In some of the less-disturbed areas of the Guizhou province in southwestern China, one can spot eerily fascinating hanging coffins on the side of cliffs. An unusual type of funeral custom, these weathered wooden caskets are believed to be over hundreds of years old, according to CNN. Hanging as high as 100 feet above the ground, at least 30 caskets are anchored on limestone rock and filled with fragments of clothes, bones and ceramics on the outside and inside. One can reportedly even spot skulls poking out from these "sky graveyards."
The First Civilizations Of North America
North America is home to some of the earliest known human civilizations. Evidence of these early farming villages has been discovered through various sites and later excavations. The Clovis culture, which was first discovered in New Mexico, is one of the oldest cultures in North America and dates back to roughly 13,000 years ago. This culture is believed to be associated with the first civilizations in both North and South America. Additionally, evidence revealed by archeological findings along the Mississippi River suggests that these early civilizations were more complex than previously thought.
Appalachian Urban Legend Tells of Nocturnal “Moon Eyed” People
Some believe they now live hidden underground.
The Jewish Press
Was T.S. Eliot An Antisemite?
A founding father of literary modernism and regarded throughout the English-speaking world as one of the 20th century’s greatest poets, Thomas Stearns Eliot (1888-1965) was awarded the 1948 Nobel Prize in Literature. His most famous works include the path-breaking The Waste Land (1922), the publication of which is considered one of the defining achievements of twentieth-century modernist poetry, and, ironically, Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, a minor work that became famous for engendering Cats, now the fourth longest-running Broadway musical of all time.
THE PRIMITIVE ARYANS
A Short History of the World, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE PRIMITIVE ARYANS. Four thousand years ago, that is to say about 2000 B.C., central and south-eastern Europe and central Asia were probably warmer, moister and better wooded than they are now. In these regions of the earth wandered a group of tribes mainly of the fair and blue-eyed Nordic race, sufficiently in touch with one another to speak merely variations of one common language from the Rhine to the Caspian Sea. At that time they may not have been a very numerous people, and their existence was unsuspected by the Babylonians to whom Hammurabi was giving laws, or by the already ancient and cultivated land of Egypt which was tasting in those days for the first time the bitterness of foreign conquest.
Australian Open bans flags from Russia, Belarus on site
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Flags from Russia and Belarus were banned from the site of the Australian Open on Tuesday after more than one was brought into the stands by spectators on Day 1 of the year’s first Grand Slam tournament. Normally, flags can be displayed during matches at Melbourne Park. But Tennis Australia reversed that policy for the two countries involved in the invasion of Ukraine that began nearly a year ago. “Our initial policy was that fans could bring (flags) in but could not use them to cause disruption,” Tennis Australia said in a statement on Tuesday. “Yesterday we had an incident where a flag was placed courtside. We will continue to work with the players and our fans to ensure that this is the best possible environment to enjoy the tennis.” One Russian flag was displayed during Ukrainian player Kateryna Baindl’s 7-5, 6-7 (8), 6-1 victory over Russian player Kamilla Rakhimova on Court 14 in the first round on Monday.
scitechdaily.com
Viking Age to Modern Day Scandinavia Unveiled Through 2,000 Years of Genetic History
A new study reported in the journal Cell on January 5, 2023, captures a genetic history across Scandinavia over 2,000 years, from the Iron Age to the present day. This look back at Scandinavian history is based on an analysis of 48 new and 249 published ancient human genomes representing multiple iconic archaeological sites together with genetic data from more than 16,500 people living in Scandinavia today.
Women’s World Cup ticket sales ‘off to great start’ as major milestone reached
With six months to go until the big kick-off, over half a million tickets have been sold for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, although there are still plenty remaining and no match has yet sold out, including the final in Sydney. Led by fans...
AOL Corp
‘A life worth celebrating’: Holocaust survivor, father of synagogue leader dies at 92
At 13, Martin Baranek couldn’t have fathomed that he would have the opportunity to create a family and travel around the world. But that’s exactly what he did, living until the age of 92. Baranek, a Holocaust survivor — and the father of a Miami Beach synagogue leader — died on Friday. Throughout his life, he survived injustice, built a life in Canada and dedicated himself to Holocaust remembrance and education.
AOL Corp
SC has 2 of the best places to visit around the world in 2023, NY Times says. Can you guess where?
Charleston and Greenville were listed among 52 places around the world as places to visit in 2023 by The New York Times. Greenville was listed as 14th, Charleston 32. They were two of 10 U.S. locales on the list. First place was London, which The Times said offers something for...
Comments / 0