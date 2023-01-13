Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
5 Great Spots for Fried Chicken Tenders In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Helen Mirren’s Longtime Los Angeles Mansion Just Listed for $17 Million
Back in the ‘80s, Helen Mirren and her husband, director Taylor Hackford, bought their first home together—a 100-year-old Spanish Colonial-style mansion in Los Angeles. Now, after decades of ownership, the couple is ready to part ways with that same storied estate. Originally built in the early 20th century, Mirren and Hackford’s longtime compound sits on six-and-a-half acres near Runyon Canyon Park. The spread spans about 11,000 square feet and comprises a five-bedroom main house and a separate three-bedroom guest house. The grounds also include sprawling gardens, a large swimming pool and a five-car garage. Since its inception in 1911, the house has...
My sister and I paid over $25,000 for a 10-day cruise. Look inside our 332-square-foot suite with a walk-in closet and tub.
We stayed in a concierge suite on the luxurious Regent Seven Seas Explorer while cruising around the Mediterranean. Here's what our room was like.
House of the Dragon IRL? This $22 Million Beverly Hills Manse Comes With Its Own Iron Throne
Searching for your own King’s Landing? One Los Angeles listing may be for you. Last October, Robert and Krystal Rivani began renting out their Beverly Hills mansion, with decor best described as a Game of Thrones meets Harry Potter, for $150,000 a month. It took several years and roughly $4 million to transform the home into the whimsical estate it is today. But now the manse, located at 9 Beverly Ridge Terrace, is listed for $22 million, and its current form is ideal for anyone who’d enjoy living like medieval royalty. The property sits on 1.7 acres, and its main abode spans...
Michael B. Jordan Is Selling His Los Angeles Modern Farmhouse and the Kitchen Is Something Out of a Dream
Michael B. Jordan has listed one of his two Los Angeles-area homes, and it is truly a home chef and entertainer’s dreams. Not only does the sleek modern farmhouse boast five separate areas designated for gathering over food; the state-of-the-art kitchen is equipped with two islands!. Despite the abundance...
Oceanfront Hawaii Estate With a 240-Foot Waterfall in the Backyard Sells for $5.75 Million
An oceanfront estate on the Big Island of Hawaii overlooking a dramatic natural waterfall and river sold for $5.75 million on Friday, less than half of its original asking price of $12.5 million in 2020, Mansion Global has learned. The 9.44-acre property was last listed for $9.95 million in February...
A couple renovated their house after 10 years and found a hoard of 264 King James I gold coins under the kitchen floor
A North Yorkshire British couple living in the village of Ellerby were renovating their 18th-century home when they found a hoard of 264 gold coins dating back to King James I.
Barbara Walters' Daughter Put $3.4 Million Florida Waterfront Condo On The Market After Journalist's Dementia Diagnosis
The late iconic journalist Barbara Walters purchased a Florida waterfront condo in 2014 but her daughter, Jaqueline Dena Guber, listed the $3.4 million pad shortly after her mother transferred ownership of the estate following her dementia diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned. Walters, who passed away on December 30 at age 93, adopted Guber, 54, in 1968. Throughout her legendary career, the journalist interviewed dozens of influential figures in pop culture and the political atmosphere before she announced her retirement. The same year, Walters purchased the $3.4 million Florida condo. Following her dementia diagnosis in April 2016, she transferred ownership of the...
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.
Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
4 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With This Quaint Northern California Town
As part of a central California road trip along the picturesque and winding Highway 1 hosted by Visit California and Highway 1 Road Trip, we aimed for the bedroom community of Tiburon, a boutique little town of roughly 9,000 people. Tucked just across the bay from the hustle and bustle of San Francisco, Tiburon By The Bay offers a relaxing pace and small-town vibe that was a welcome end to a week of driving, exploring, and outdoor adventure.
Ellen DeGeneres shares video of an overflowing river gushing behind her in Montecito, California, home to celebs like Oprah and Harry and Meghan
Montecito faces mandatory evacuations due to flash flooding in the area. Photos and video show streets full of water and home damage.
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Elaborate Holiday Lights Outside Her $36M LA Home: Video
Kylie Jenner‘s home is lighting up the Los Angeles sky with thousands of twinkling lights, a new TikTok video (seen below) by Celebrity Front Yards has revealed. The video shows the lights by driving past the front of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s $36 million Holmby Hills mansion. Strands of lights covered nearly every surface possible of her house aside from the ground, with lights wrapped around trees and bushes, and cascading down security walls. Strands also hung from her roof like shimmering icicles.
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.
Prince Harry Spotted Walking His Dog In California, Marking First Public Outing Since Memoir Leak
Though leaked chapters of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, are causing quite the uproar, the Duke of Sussex isn't hiding out in his home. Instead, he's carrying on as usual, recently being spotted on a stroll with his and Meghan Markle's dog Pula.According to an eyewitness, the dad-of-two and the black Labrador walked around a beach near his Montecito, Calif., home, marking the first time the former royal has been seen out in 2023.Though Harry's tome doesn't hit shelves until Tuesday, January 10, the past week has seen countless chapters hit the media, some of them making shocking claims. As OK!...
My family of 5 booked an interior cabin and an ocean-view room on a Carnival cruise. Here's how they compared.
My husband and I stayed in a windowless interior stateroom with no view, and my kids shared an oceanfront cabin on the Carnival Legend cruise ship.
6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023
To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Are Purchasing a $16.75 Million NYC Penthouse
Kate Upton is about to become a New Yorker once again. According to the New York Post, the former Sports Illustrated model and actor, who called the city home in the early days of her career, is in contract to purchase a penthouse in a luxury Upper East Side condominium building, along with her husband Justin Verlander, a newly-minted Mets pitcher. The condo, which started out at $20 million in 2021, was last listed at $16.75 million after a series of price drops. Final figures of the sale are yet to be revealed.
Affordable condo on a cruise ship allows you to permanently live and sail the globe
MS The World in 2010Photo byVirtualSteve; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Recently, an employee of Meta bought a 12 year lease for a condo on a cruise ship for $300,000. Austin Wells, a 28 year old employee of Meta has not yet embarked on his voyage at sea but plans to set sail with the MV Narrative.
Brad Pitt’s new castle and the wildest California real estate deals of 2022
The year saw some very unusual listings across the Bay Area and California that caught our eye.
These are the hottest interior design trends for 2023 – according to experts
Designers are already forecasting the trends set to influence our homes and decor in 2023 – and playful colour, warm comfort and jazzed-up walls are all in the mix.Curious about the interiors trends in store? We asked the experts at leading home design platform Houzz.co.uk to share their insights…1. Nostalgia “From the resurgence of ‘modern farmhouse’ style – which is up by 135% in searches on Houzz year-over-year – to the recent interest in cottagecore, homeowners are looking to the familiarity and comfort of the past, and bringing elements of this into their modern living spaces,” says Houzz UK editor, Victoria...
