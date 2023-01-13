ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 4

U of U student paralyzed after rare spinal cord stroke

A University of Utah student suffered a rare spinal cord stroke that left him paralyzed and unable to breathe on his own over the holidays. U of U student paralyzed after rare spinal cord stroke. A University of Utah student suffered a rare spinal cord stroke that left him paralyzed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Hesi-Dating: Allow Yourself to be Vulnerable When Dating

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – The early stages of dating are difficult for everyone, and the hesitation in this part of dating can make or break your relationship. Dating Counselor Loni Harmon joined us to talk about how you can be vulnerable and take action in your relationships, and how she has helped our producer Jill Hodson become more confident when dating.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration

Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of the Lunar New Year. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of the Lunar New Year. UPDATE: 14-year-old boy pronounced dead after being …. A 14-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after being hit by...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Homemade Roasted Tomatillo Green Salsa

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Randy Crane comes to the GTU kitchen! Crane shares his easy homemade roasted tomatillo salsa which is a fan favorite. Roasted Tomatillo Salsa. Ingredients:. 1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatillos, drained. 3 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (divided)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Delicious Crunchy Seafood Wontons

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Spice up your meal with some crunchy seafood wontons! Randy Crane joined us today to show us how to make a delicious meal to switch up your daily routine. This recipe is perfect for seafood lovers who want to try something different.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

NAACP honors Salt Lake’s Liberty Bike Squad with First Responder Award

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police Department’s Liberty Bike Squad was honored by the NAACP today with the organization’s First Responder Award. The award, according to the police department, is presented to an individual or group of first responders for outstanding community service, exemplary law enforcement service and/or actions of valor either on duty or off duty. In 2021, three SLCPD officers received the First Responder Award.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Activists rally to save the Great Salt Lake at Utah State Capitol

A rally in support of saving the Great Salt Lake took place around the State Capitol earlier today, Jan. 14, in an effort to persuade Utah lawmakers to increase measures. Activists rally to save the Great Salt Lake at Utah …. A rally in support of saving the Great Salt...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People Dead, Many Missing

A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People …. A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Gov. Cox on the 2023 legislative session and state of the state

The 2023 General Legislative Session begins at the State Capitol this week. Gov. Cox on the 2023 legislative session and state …. The 2023 General Legislative Session begins at the State Capitol this week. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash

MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

POLICE: Man struck by jeep in critical condition

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department said a 31-year-old man is in stable but critical condition after being struck by a Jeep while crossing the street on Sunday night. Police say the incident happened just before midnight on Jan. 15 near 700 South State...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Fatal Ogden rollover leaves one dead, five injured

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Five people are injured and one person is dead after a rollover crash on 31st St. in Ogden, according to a press release. The Ogden Police Department responded to a call around 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 14 of a crash between a Honda Pilot and an SUV that caused the SUV to roll over.
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy