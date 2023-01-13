Read full article on original website
ABC 4
U of U student paralyzed after rare spinal cord stroke
A University of Utah student suffered a rare spinal cord stroke that left him paralyzed and unable to breathe on his own over the holidays. U of U student paralyzed after rare spinal cord stroke. A University of Utah student suffered a rare spinal cord stroke that left him paralyzed...
ABC 4
Hesi-Dating: Allow Yourself to be Vulnerable When Dating
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – The early stages of dating are difficult for everyone, and the hesitation in this part of dating can make or break your relationship. Dating Counselor Loni Harmon joined us to talk about how you can be vulnerable and take action in your relationships, and how she has helped our producer Jill Hodson become more confident when dating.
ABC 4
University of Utah will add 5,000 student housing units within 7 years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The University of Utah is aiming to make up ground on what it calls a “lack of on-campus and even near-campus student housing” by adding up to 5,000 new student housing units by 2030. The effort to reportedly double its on-campus...
ABC 4
The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration
Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of the Lunar New Year. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of the Lunar New Year. UPDATE: 14-year-old boy pronounced dead after being …. A 14-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after being hit by...
ABC 4
Homemade Roasted Tomatillo Green Salsa
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Randy Crane comes to the GTU kitchen! Crane shares his easy homemade roasted tomatillo salsa which is a fan favorite. Roasted Tomatillo Salsa. Ingredients:. 1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatillos, drained. 3 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (divided)
ABC 4
Delicious Crunchy Seafood Wontons
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Spice up your meal with some crunchy seafood wontons! Randy Crane joined us today to show us how to make a delicious meal to switch up your daily routine. This recipe is perfect for seafood lovers who want to try something different.
ABC 4
Weber County ‘Duck Defender’ earns inaugural international award
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Adison Smith, a Weber County mom and president and co-founder of Wasatch Wanderers Animal Rescue, is the first to earn the title “Duck Defender” by winning the inaugural international award. The award is reportedly the top accolade given by Duck Defenders, an...
ABC 4
NAACP honors Salt Lake’s Liberty Bike Squad with First Responder Award
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police Department’s Liberty Bike Squad was honored by the NAACP today with the organization’s First Responder Award. The award, according to the police department, is presented to an individual or group of first responders for outstanding community service, exemplary law enforcement service and/or actions of valor either on duty or off duty. In 2021, three SLCPD officers received the First Responder Award.
ABC 4
Activists rally to save the Great Salt Lake at Utah State Capitol
A rally in support of saving the Great Salt Lake took place around the State Capitol earlier today, Jan. 14, in an effort to persuade Utah lawmakers to increase measures. Activists rally to save the Great Salt Lake at Utah …. A rally in support of saving the Great Salt...
ABC 4
UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People Dead, Many Missing
A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People …. A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese...
ABC 4
Gov. Cox on the 2023 legislative session and state of the state
The 2023 General Legislative Session begins at the State Capitol this week. Gov. Cox on the 2023 legislative session and state …. The 2023 General Legislative Session begins at the State Capitol this week. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of...
ABC 4
Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash
MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
ABC 4
POLICE: Man struck by jeep in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department said a 31-year-old man is in stable but critical condition after being struck by a Jeep while crossing the street on Sunday night. Police say the incident happened just before midnight on Jan. 15 near 700 South State...
ABC 4
Fatal Ogden rollover leaves one dead, five injured
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Five people are injured and one person is dead after a rollover crash on 31st St. in Ogden, according to a press release. The Ogden Police Department responded to a call around 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 14 of a crash between a Honda Pilot and an SUV that caused the SUV to roll over.
ABC 4
One dead, one critically injured after West Valley City collision rolls semi-truck
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A collision between a semi-truck and an SUV in West Valley City turned fatal Monday morning, killing one and sending another to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. According to West Valley City Police, the collision happened near 3500 South on...
