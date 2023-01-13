Read full article on original website
Related
eastoncourier.news
Special Meetings for Boards of Education, Finance and Selectmen
Special meetings for Easton’s boards of education, finance and selectmen are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17. Additional information, including locations, Zoom invitations and agendas, are included at the links below. Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.: Board of Education Special Meeting. Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.: Board of Education Regular...
eastoncourier.news
Library Announces One Book/One Town Title
Easton Public Library has chosen “A Snake Falls to Earth” by Darcie Little Badger as its One Book/One Town Community Read for 2023. The book was written for Young Adults but the themes of environmentalism and diversity have a universal appeal to a wider audience. The award-winning author, who is a Fairfield County resident, draws on her Lipan Apache heritage to create an engaging story that embodies the culture of her tribe.
eastoncourier.news
The Red Chair
I’m not sure how we got onto the subject when my good friend and colleague at the Courier, Ann Marie Somma, and I got to talking about the over-consumption of “stuff.” We share a philosophy of re-use, re-invent and recycle and we worry about the impact of stuff in our landfills and oceans.
eastoncourier.news
Book Review: ‘Jollof Rice and Other Revolutions: A Novel in Interlocking Stories,’ by Omolola Ijeoma Ogunyemi
Editors’ note: This is the first installment in the Courier’s new book review series written by Sacred Heart University faculty. The titles are chosen in consultation with the Easton Public Library. “Jollof Rice and Other Revolutions: A Novel in Interlocking Stories,” by Nigerian-born author Omolola Ijeoma Ogunyemi, is...
Comments / 0