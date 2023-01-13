BOONE COUNTY – A cement truck driver died when his vehicle overturned in Boone County Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the truck driven by Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Mo. traveled off the right side of Route Z, south of North Liddell Lane, returned to the roadway and began to overturn. The truck came to rest on its top after overturning off the left side of the road.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO