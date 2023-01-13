Read full article on original website
Lane and ramp closures scheduled for portions of northbound and southbound U.S. 71/I-35 Jan. 18-19
JACKSON COUNTY – Bridge repairs will require various lane and ramp closures on northbound and southbound U.S. 71 beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily on both Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Thursday, Jan. 19. This work is anticipated to cause significant delays along U.S. 71/I-35. Motorists are advised to plan ahead, leave early, and consider alternate routes. All work is weather permitting.
Paris man dies in Boone County rollover accident
BOONE COUNTY – A cement truck driver died when his vehicle overturned in Boone County Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the truck driven by Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Mo. traveled off the right side of Route Z, south of North Liddell Lane, returned to the roadway and began to overturn. The truck came to rest on its top after overturning off the left side of the road.
Camdenton teen seriously injured in rollover accident
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. – A rollover accident Monday afternoon in Johnson County sends a teen to the hospital. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the accident occurred at 4:10 p.m. on eastbound 50 Highway, west of northwest 601st Rd. A 17-year-old female driver of Camdenton, traveling westbound, overtook another vehicle traveling in the right lane. The vehicle began to skid and traveled off the left side of the roadway, overturning multiple times until striking a guardrail face.
Columbia man hospitalized and charged following accident
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – A Columbia man is hospitalized and charged following a single vehicle accident. Missouri State Highway Patrol states in a crash report the accident occurred at 2:03 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 763, south of Route VV. Tony R. Jones, 33, was traveling northbound at an alleged high rate of speed and failed to slow for a roundabout intersection. Jones struck a curb, crossed the center island grass, and overturned. The vehicle came to rest blocking the northbound lane of Highway 763, directly north of the roundabout.
Steven Douglas Grubbs
Richmond resident, Steven Douglas Grubbs, 60, died Sunday, January 15, 2023. Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan 19 at Cotton Creek Cowboy Chapel in Richmond. Contributions suggested to the church, sent to Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond.
