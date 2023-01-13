Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspected vehicle burglar leaves cell phone behind
A woman has been arrested after officers said she left her cell phone in a car she was burglarizing last year.
Man allegedly involved in Kansas jailbreak, jailed for credit card abuse
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man that was reportedly involved in helping two inmates escape from a Kansas jail in 2019 is back in custody, this time for alleged credit card abuse and drug possession. Chase Lee Dougherty was jailed Saturday on warrants that were issued for his arrest earlier this month. According to […]
Shooting on Terrace Avenue leaves 16-year-old injured
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 2400 block of Terrace Avenue on Sunday around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found reportedly a 16-year-old man injured with multiple gunshot wounds. He was then taken to the United Regional Health Care System.
Police investigate pair of weekend shootings
Wichita Falls Police investigated two separate shootings over the weekend in which people were wounded. The first happened at 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Terrace, near Lucy Park. Officers who arrived at the scene discovered a 16-year-old male had been shot. They learned the shooting occurred at a house party in a residence.
Burkburnett man sentenced to prison in “prank” shooting
A young Burkburnett man who told police he was trying to pull a prank and scare his friend with a shotgun has been sentenced to the maximum sentence for manslaughter.
Two separate Sunday shootings investigated by WFPD
Officers are investigating two seperate shootings that occured early Sunday morning, January 15, 2023, in Wichita Falls.
Rollover wreck on N. Beverly sends one to hospital
A rollover wreck on North Beverly Drive Monday morning sent one person to the hospital,
Woman indicted in starvation case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother is now indicted in a child neglect case in which authorities say her 6-year-old son weighed only 15 pounds because of severe malnutrition. Catherine Jarvey is indicted on two counts–injury to a child and child exploitation. She was arrested last October after police went to a motel […]
Convicted forger back in jail for exploitation of elderly
A woman who recently served a four-year prison term is back in jail for alleged financial exploitation of a 76-year-old woman.
Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Sunday afternoon motorcycle wreck claims the life of a 25-year-old. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, James Robert Campos of Seymour was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash at FM 367 and Wellington Lane. Emergency crews responded to the area around 4 p.m. […]
One man in critical condition after shooting
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers responded to United Regional Health Care System on Sunday to investigate a 28-year-old man who was shot at 3600 Enterprise. Police said the victim forced his way into his girlfriend’s apartment and began assaulting her. Another man reportedly chased the...
One reportedly taken to hospital, Wichita Falls PD investigating
*Updated at 12:24 p.m* WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police investigate a shooting on Terrace Avenue near Lucy Park. WFPD worked the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to Terrace Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots during a party in the 2400 block of […]
Snow accepts 45-year plea deal
Snow accepts 45-year plea deal News Staff Wed, 01/11/2023 - 1:17 pm (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO | YCSO) Justin Ryan Snow, 42, of Olney, pleaded guilty Monday, Jan. 9 to the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age. ...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Lawton’s east side; LPD investigating
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a disturbance in the northeast part of the city. According to LPD, officers were dispatched to the city’s northeast side around 5:12 a.m. for the disturbance. When they arrived, officials say they found a person with...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 13, 2023
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Woman gets locked in liquor store, arrested by police
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman who attempted to rob a liquor store, but instead was locked inside, was arrested by Lawton police on Monday. Police say they were called to a local liquor store after receiving reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, they learned Haylee Turkelson had approached...
LPD: One person hospitalized after Friday morning incident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and emergency medical crews responded to an alleged stabbing in Lawton early Friday morning. According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Sedalia Ave. for a disturbance which occurred a little after 8 a.m. on Friday.
WFFD fights fire in home for third time
WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a familiar house Sunday morning in the 2300 block of Tenth. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jody Ashlock, shortly after midnight, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor. A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources. A […]
Two arrested in narcotics search warrant
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police allegedly find meth and arrest two while executing a search warrant Wednesday.According to the arrest affidavit, on Jan. 4, 2023, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Special Operations Unit arrested Israel Junior Contreras and Brigette Louise Larque during a narcotics search warrant at 1913 6th St. A search of the […]
Emergency crews respond to two motorcycle crash
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fatal motorcycle accident on FM 367 near Wellington Road. According to preliminary reports, emergency crews received a report of a two-motorcycle accident shortly after 4 p.m., Sunday. One person was reported as unresponsive, and another had serious injuries. An Air […]
