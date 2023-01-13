Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Here Are the Odds You'll Win the $404 Million Powerball Jackpot
With the Mega Millions lottery jackpot surpassing $1 billion last week, it can be easy to overlook the Powerball jackpot growing to $404 million ahead of Saturday's draw. The Powerball jackpot is nowhere near its all-time U.S. jackpot record of $2.04 billion set last November, but nearly half a billion dollars isn't chump change, either.
NBC Philadelphia
Jackpot! Winning $1.35 Billion Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold to 1 Person in Maine
Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner. One ticket sold in Maine matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 61, 30, 45, 46, and 43, with a Megaball of 14.
NBC Philadelphia
Are You a Winner? $1M Winning Ticket in Friday's Mega Millions Draw Sold in Pa.
Sorry, unless you've recently been to Maine, you didn't hit Friday's massive $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but that doesn't mean you aren't a millionaire. One of 14 tickets matching the white balls 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61 on the Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, drawing was sold in Pennsylvania, Mega Millions said.
