With the Mega Millions lottery jackpot surpassing $1 billion last week, it can be easy to overlook the Powerball jackpot growing to $404 million ahead of Saturday's draw. The Powerball jackpot is nowhere near its all-time U.S. jackpot record of $2.04 billion set last November, but nearly half a billion dollars isn't chump change, either.

2 DAYS AGO