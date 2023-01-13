ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spicewood, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Late-night eatery Ziki now open in Georgetown

Ziki opened its new location Jan. 10 at 1003 W. University Ave., Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Ziki, the health-conscious, Greek and Mexican fusion restaurant, opened its new location at 1003 W. University Ave. on Jan. 10. The fast-casual eatery, which has multiple locations throughout Austin, features burgers; grain bowls; burritos;...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Box Lunch location expecting March opening in Round Rock

Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round Rock Premium Outlets in March. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Redbook

The 8 Best Road Trips From Austin

The hustle and bustle of airports can be a lot. Plane tickets, TSA security and fitting everything into a carry-on isn’t always the most pleasant experience. However, it’s always a good idea to take a road trip–no airplanes required. Austin, Texas continues to grow as a hotspot destination for live music, nightlife, cuisine and more. Boat days on Lake Travis, swimming in Barton Springs and hanging with friends in Zilker Park all define this “keep Austin weird” city.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Very Exciting Texas Barbecue Pop-Up Finds a Restaurant Home in Lockhart

Really exciting Texas barbecue pop-up Barbs B Q is opening its own restaurant this year. It’ll be found at 102 East Market Street in Lockhart starting sometime in March. Barbs will offer Texas barbecue staples with the personal touches from the team: co-owners Chuck Charnichart, Alexis Tovias, and Haley Conlin. There will be pork ribs with lime zest and brisket with Mexican spices, along with lamb chops and an array of sausages.
LOCKHART, TX
fox44news.com

One dead in Copperas Cove train accident

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Police Department said on Sunday that the railroad crossings at Wolfe Road, Main Street, and 1st Street were temporarily closed while officers conducted an accident investigation.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KVUE

Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Egg prices going up, local farmers trying to stay afloat

AUSTIN, Texas - Food prices are going up at the grocery stores and local farmers are doing what they can to stay afloat. "Farmers markets are starting to get either right in line or underneath the prices you're seeing at the groceries stores," says Will Vermillion, owner of Vermillion Farms.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing 80-year-old Austin man found, Silver Alert discontinued

AUSTIN, Texas - A missing 80-year-old Austin man was found this morning, and the Silver Alert that had been issued has been canceled. The Austin Police Department says John Bunton was last seen at noon on Jan. 15 at 110 E. Live Oak Street. As of 5:52 a.m. on January...
AUSTIN, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy