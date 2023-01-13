Read full article on original website
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Traditional soul food and Southern cuisine food truck has a new address in Pflugerville
Tonya Alexander relocated her food truck to 310 E. Pecan St., Pflugerville in December. Food truck A Touch By Tonya—Soul Food & Southern Cuisine began operating at 310 S. Pecan St., Pflugerville, on Dec. 1. Prior to moving farther south, the food truck had been located at 19903 FM...
Mexican restaurant La Popular brings second American location to Austin
La Popular offers authentic Mexican food, such as tacos, quesadillas and tostados. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Taqueria La Popular is opening in Lantana Place at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. La Popular is based in Mexico City and first opened in 2013. The first U.S. location is now...
Late-night eatery Ziki now open in Georgetown
Ziki opened its new location Jan. 10 at 1003 W. University Ave., Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Ziki, the health-conscious, Greek and Mexican fusion restaurant, opened its new location at 1003 W. University Ave. on Jan. 10. The fast-casual eatery, which has multiple locations throughout Austin, features burgers; grain bowls; burritos;...
Box Lunch location expecting March opening in Round Rock
Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round Rock Premium Outlets in March. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round...
Possible breeder behind dumped guinea pigs along I-35, in city parks
After dozens of guinea pigs were dumped throughout the Austin metro, an animal rescue nonprofit said pandemic pet returns could play a role in these neglected animals popping up along highways and in city parks.
Why we’re probably not done with freezes this winter
The latest we've had a freeze in Austin was April 9, 1914.
Redbook
The 8 Best Road Trips From Austin
The hustle and bustle of airports can be a lot. Plane tickets, TSA security and fitting everything into a carry-on isn’t always the most pleasant experience. However, it’s always a good idea to take a road trip–no airplanes required. Austin, Texas continues to grow as a hotspot destination for live music, nightlife, cuisine and more. Boat days on Lake Travis, swimming in Barton Springs and hanging with friends in Zilker Park all define this “keep Austin weird” city.
Eater
Very Exciting Texas Barbecue Pop-Up Finds a Restaurant Home in Lockhart
Really exciting Texas barbecue pop-up Barbs B Q is opening its own restaurant this year. It’ll be found at 102 East Market Street in Lockhart starting sometime in March. Barbs will offer Texas barbecue staples with the personal touches from the team: co-owners Chuck Charnichart, Alexis Tovias, and Haley Conlin. There will be pork ribs with lime zest and brisket with Mexican spices, along with lamb chops and an array of sausages.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Central Texas toll agency, Austin developer face off over crumbling road on former Motorola site
A landowner and developer claims a Central Texas transportation agency damaged a private road on its property while constructing the 183 Toll Road.
Ancient cat fossils, paw prints recovered from beneath Texas Hill Country
The remains of two possibly prehistoric cats were recovered this week from deep with Natural Bridge Caverns in Comal County, just north of San Antonio. The remains of the two small cats were found more than a mile from the natural entrance of the cavern. Paw prints left in the cave floor were found nearby.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
San Angelo LIVE!
Legendary North San Angelo Steakhouse Selected to Cook for Governor's Inauguration Tuesday
AUSTIN – San Angelo's own legendary Western Sky Steakhouse will cook for the inauguration celebration Tuesday at the Capitol in Austin. Western Sky, located at 2024 N. Chadbourne St., will prepare Steak Bits and German fries for the thousands invited to the ceremony. The Texas Restaurant Association has been...
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Eleven at Texas Humane Heroes
Three-month-old Eleven is looking for her forever home. This sweet girl is available for adoption at Texas Humane Heroes in Leander.
fox44news.com
One dead in Copperas Cove train accident
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Police Department said on Sunday that the railroad crossings at Wolfe Road, Main Street, and 1st Street were temporarily closed while officers conducted an accident investigation.
Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge
MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
Firefighters Say They’ve Contained the Massive Grass Fire in Killeen, Texas
If you’re in Killeen, Texas and you think you smell smoke, or if you're seeing it on the horizon from out of town, the bad news is you're right - there was a massive grass fire. The good news it that firefighters say they've got it contained. Killeen Firefighters...
8 large projects underway as Cedar Park, Leander prioritize commercial development
Construction on multifamily units in Northline, Leander's new downtown district, is now underway. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Leaders in Cedar Park and Leander are shifting their focus to recruit commercial development as several large, destination-style mixed-use projects are in the works. This move comes as both cities attempt to balance residential...
fox7austin.com
Egg prices going up, local farmers trying to stay afloat
AUSTIN, Texas - Food prices are going up at the grocery stores and local farmers are doing what they can to stay afloat. "Farmers markets are starting to get either right in line or underneath the prices you're seeing at the groceries stores," says Will Vermillion, owner of Vermillion Farms.
fox7austin.com
Missing 80-year-old Austin man found, Silver Alert discontinued
AUSTIN, Texas - A missing 80-year-old Austin man was found this morning, and the Silver Alert that had been issued has been canceled. The Austin Police Department says John Bunton was last seen at noon on Jan. 15 at 110 E. Live Oak Street. As of 5:52 a.m. on January...
