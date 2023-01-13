Read full article on original website
79-year-old man dies following weekend fire at southwest Birmingham home
A man rescued from his burning home over the weekend has now died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jesse Gaddy. He was 79. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service and police officers responded about 1:15 p.m. Sunday to a report of a house fire in the 1200 block of Cotton Avenue with a person trapped inside.
Man dies following house fire in Birmingham
A Birmingham house fire resulted in the death of a 79-year-old man, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
19-year-old man found dead in SUV after Sylacauga shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday. According to SPD, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Drive in the Drew Court area. Upon arrival, officers located an SUV that appeared to have run into the back of a parked […]
Birmingham Police seeking help to identify Target robbery suspect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation. According to BPD, officers arrived at the Target located in the 4600 block of Highway 280 on reports of a robbery on Jan. 10. When officers arrived, they learned that a […]
Alabama man dies after being pulled from house fire
An elderly Alabama man died Tuesday from injuries sustained when his residence caught on fire on Sunday. Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said that Jesse Gaddy, 79 of Birmingham, Alabama, died At Princeton Baptist Medical Center on Tuesday. Gaddy was found by Birmingham Fire/Rescue personnel after they were called...
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in connection to shooting deaths of Anniston men
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBMA) — An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection to the deaths of two Anniston men Monday night. The Anniston Police Department said according to its investigation, the 18-year-old was involved in the incident that led to the fatal shooting of Carlos Miller and Charrell Brown. The...
Double Springs police officer, suspect wounded in exchange of gunfire following chase
A Double Springs police officer and a suspect were wounded when shots were fired during a Tuesday-night chase in Winston County. Double Springs Police Chief Kim Miller said the ordeal began when his officers received multiple reports of a reckless driving on Highway 278. Officers made contact with the driver...
Police trying ID robbery suspect who threatened to shoot Birmingham Target employee
Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say threatened to shoot a store employee. Birmingham’s South Precinct officer on Tuesday, Jan. 10, were dispatched to Target on U.S. 280 on a report of a robbery. Sgt. Monica Law said the suspect had been spotted...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies female victim found shot after vehicle crashes into apartment building, catches fire
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the female victim who was found shot after her vehicle crashed into an apartment building and caught fire on Friday, Jan. 13, around 11 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jasmine Clevette Price, 33, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound […]
2 men dead after shooting each other, Anniston police say
A Monday-night shooting in Anniston left two men dead. Anniston police were dispatched at 9:45 p.m. to the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard on a call of shots fired. When they arrived at the location, said Anniston Sgt. Randy Grier, they found 43-year-old Carlos Miller suffering from a gunshot wound. Miller was taken to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center where he died a short time later.
UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
18-year-old charged with murder in deaths of two men who shot each other
A teen has been charged in connection with the deaths of two men in Anniston who police say shot each other. Anniston police on Wednesday announced the arrest of 18-year-old Makotrick L. Ball. Bell is charged with murder in the Monday deaths of Carlos Miller, 43, and Charrell Brown, 21.
17-year-old identified as victim found shot to death in back yard of Birmingham house
A homicide victim found dead behind an Inglenook home as now been identified as a Birmingham teen. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the teen as Ryan Donell Marable. He was 17. Several residents called 911 after hearing shots fired. They also reported a person down. The calls came...
Anniston Shooting Deaths Result in Arrest
Anniston, AL – This is an update regarding the weekend shooting and deaths of two Anniston men. provided by Lt. Tim Suites with the piston Police Department Investigative Department. On January 17, 2023, Anniston Police Department Investigators arrested Makotrick L. Ball, age 18, in connection with the deaths of Carlos Miller and Charrell Brown that occurred on January 17, 2023. The investigation found that Ball was involved in the incident.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa councilman, bar owner respond to deadly shooting on The Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The deadly shooting on The Strip in Tuscaloosa over the weekend is just one in a series of incidents in recent years. "This is not going to be tolerated in Tuscaloosa," city councilman Lee Busby says. Busby wants it to be clear that there will be...
Suspect charged with murder in 2022 slaying of 81-year-old Sylacauga man
Formal murder charges have been filed against the suspect in the slaying of an 81-year-old man in Sylacauga. Christopher Adam Grantham is charged in the killing of Douglas Jude, who police say sustained “an extensive amount of trauma.”. On Nov. 26, 2022, Sylacauga police responded to a traffic crash...
ABC 33/40 News
Two Anniston men believed to have shot each other to death, police say
Two men are dead after a shooting in Anniston Monday night. Officers from the Anniston Police Department were called to the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard at approximately 9:45 P.M.. When they arrived, officers found 43-year-old Carlos Miller of Anniston suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miller was taken to the hospital where he died.
wbrc.com
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving two vehicles early Tuesday morning left one car dangling from a utility pole on Graymont Ave. It happened around 4:30 a.m. The crash sent one vehicle flying, where it caught the top end of a utility pole and hung there until Birmingham Fire and rescue was able to remove it. Two people were in the car at the time and had to be rescued. They were both treated for injuries at the scene.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man killed, woman injured in shooting on 4th Avenue North
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A homicide investigation is underway in Birmingham Sunday after two people were shot. Police say around 2:20 a.m. the Shot Spotter system was activated and an off-duty Birmingham officer who was working in the area heard shots in the 100 Block of 4th Avenue North. He...
trussvilletribune.com
31-year-old man killed, female injured in Birmingham pre-dawn shooting
BIRMINGHAM — A 31-year-old man was killed, and a female was injured in a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 2:20 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), multiple Shot Spotter alerts were activated in the 100 Block of 4th Avenue North. “A Birmingham Police...
