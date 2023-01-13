ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 42

19-year-old man found dead in SUV after Sylacauga shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday. According to SPD, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Drive in the Drew Court area. Upon arrival, officers located an SUV that appeared to have run into the back of a parked […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Police seeking help to identify Target robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation. According to BPD, officers arrived at the Target located in the 4600 block of Highway 280 on reports of a robbery on Jan. 10. When officers arrived, they learned that a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man dies after being pulled from house fire

An elderly Alabama man died Tuesday from injuries sustained when his residence caught on fire on Sunday. Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said that Jesse Gaddy, 79 of Birmingham, Alabama, died At Princeton Baptist Medical Center on Tuesday. Gaddy was found by Birmingham Fire/Rescue personnel after they were called...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in connection to shooting deaths of Anniston men

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBMA) — An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection to the deaths of two Anniston men Monday night. The Anniston Police Department said according to its investigation, the 18-year-old was involved in the incident that led to the fatal shooting of Carlos Miller and Charrell Brown. The...
ANNISTON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies female victim found shot after vehicle crashes into apartment building, catches fire

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the female victim who was found shot after her vehicle crashed into an apartment building and caught fire on Friday, Jan. 13, around 11 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jasmine Clevette Price, 33, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

2 men dead after shooting each other, Anniston police say

A Monday-night shooting in Anniston left two men dead. Anniston police were dispatched at 9:45 p.m. to the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard on a call of shots fired. When they arrived at the location, said Anniston Sgt. Randy Grier, they found 43-year-old Carlos Miller suffering from a gunshot wound. Miller was taken to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center where he died a short time later.
ANNISTON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Shooting Deaths Result in Arrest

Anniston, AL – This is an update regarding the weekend shooting and deaths of two Anniston men. provided by Lt. Tim Suites with the piston Police Department Investigative Department. On January 17, 2023, Anniston Police Department Investigators arrested Makotrick L. Ball, age 18, in connection with the deaths of Carlos Miller and Charrell Brown that occurred on January 17, 2023. The investigation found that Ball was involved in the incident.
ANNISTON, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two Anniston men believed to have shot each other to death, police say

Two men are dead after a shooting in Anniston Monday night. Officers from the Anniston Police Department were called to the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard at approximately 9:45 P.M.. When they arrived, officers found 43-year-old Carlos Miller of Anniston suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miller was taken to the hospital where he died.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving two vehicles early Tuesday morning left one car dangling from a utility pole on Graymont Ave. It happened around 4:30 a.m. The crash sent one vehicle flying, where it caught the top end of a utility pole and hung there until Birmingham Fire and rescue was able to remove it. Two people were in the car at the time and had to be rescued. They were both treated for injuries at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
trussvilletribune.com

31-year-old man killed, female injured in Birmingham pre-dawn shooting

BIRMINGHAM — A 31-year-old man was killed, and a female was injured in a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 2:20 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), multiple Shot Spotter alerts were activated in the 100 Block of 4th Avenue North. “A Birmingham Police...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
