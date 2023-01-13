ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire

Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff.  According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.   Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

5 college football teams with best chance to stop Georgia 3-peat

Looking ahead to the 2023 college football season, here are five teams with the best chance to stop Georgia from winning a third straight national championship. People have been debating where the Georgia Bulldogs’ recent runs ranks them among all-time college football dynasties. It’s hard to say exactly but...
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Has 4-Word Message For CJ Stroud

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made it official on Monday morning.  He officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft since Monday was the deadline for any player to do it.  After he put out a statement thanking everyone for their support, Ohio State's official Twitter account for ...
COLUMBUS, OH
OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

A 12-team College Football Playoff plan that should make SEC fans happy. Thanks, readers | Adams

A college football playoff was a popular topic for discussion way back when I first started writing sports columns. Seems like it was only 45 years ago. College football has advanced considerably since then. It now has a four-team playoff, the most recent of which culminated with Georgia beating TCU so badly that the NCAA should give the Horned Frog program the death penalty – or at least forbid it from picking up a football for the next year.
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama

Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Walker Kessler turns in 20/20 game for Utah Jazz

Center Walker Kessler became the first Utah rookie with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in the same game in the Jazz’s 126-125 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. In his 10th NBA start in his 44 games, the former Auburn standout had 20 points, 21 rebounds,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy