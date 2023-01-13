A college football playoff was a popular topic for discussion way back when I first started writing sports columns. Seems like it was only 45 years ago. College football has advanced considerably since then. It now has a four-team playoff, the most recent of which culminated with Georgia beating TCU so badly that the NCAA should give the Horned Frog program the death penalty – or at least forbid it from picking up a football for the next year.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO