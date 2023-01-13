Read full article on original website
Mobile considers adding second tax increment financing district
City officials are looking to yet another tool to spur revitalization in Mobile’s inner city: a tax increment financing district. On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council met to consider creating a second tax increment financing district in the city. Tax increment financing districts (TIFs) are designed to spur private investment in under-developed areas of the city, and this TIF would be located in the south Dauphin Island Parkway area.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile wants County Commission, schools to forego future tax revenue on DIP
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City leaders want the Mobile County Commission and the school system to forgo future revenue along Dauphin Island Parkway as part of a plan they hope will spur private development. The Tax Increment Financing District would create a fund that would pay for certain improvements, such...
Who’s behind the biggest subdivisions in Baldwin County?
Development in Baldwin County, the fastest growing county in Alabama, continues to be the main topic of conversation into the new year. While there are many different facets of development, subdivisions often draw outcry from neighboring residents, who worry about how the increase in density will affect their infrastructure and lifestyle.
Daphne residents fighting proposed neighborhood
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Residents living in several neighborhoods along Pollard Road are coming together this week, hoping to stop a new subdivision from moving in next door. “Growth is good. We want to grow the right way. There’s wetlands back there where they’re trying to develop,” said Jason Holston who lives in the Creekside […]
Birmingham startup Wyndy expanding to Huntsville, Mobile
Birmingham sitter app Wyndy is now offering its service in the Huntsville and Mobile areas. Created in 2017 by parents Ginger and Tommy Mayfield, Wyndy is a mobile app helping families find, book, and pay vetted, background-checked college babysitters. As well as a resource for parents, the app offers its...
3 Greene County businesses licensed to grow medical marijuana
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three businesses in Greene County are among the facilities licensed to grow medical marijuana, according to the state’s latest data. The Jan. 13 report lists all the businesses licensed to cultivate, process, test and transport medical marijuana in the state. Only cultivation licenses have been issued so far in Greene […]
Fairhope ALDI store now expected to open in March
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – An ALDI grocery store that was originally scheduled to open last November on the Eastern Shore is expected to officially open March 1, according to ALDI’s website. Construction of the new store, located at County Road 48 and Highway 181 in Fairhope, has been delayed several times since work began. Road […]
Newcomers Casino on Coast Feb. 10 at O.B. Event Center
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The South Baldwin Newcomers Club will have its largest fundraiser of the year, Casino on the Coast, on Feb. 10 at the Orange Beach Event Center from 6-10 p.m. Proceeds will help provide scholarships for local students and help other Baldwin County...
Austal changes course, diversification may have saved hundreds of jobs in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When Austal USA was not selected in April 2020 by the Pentagon to build a frigate for the U.S. Navy, many worried about the future of Mobile’s largest industrial employer. Craig Hooper, Senior Contributor at Forbes called the moment an “existential catastrophe” for the Mobile shipyard. Less than three years later, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2023 Mobile Porch Parade registration is open now
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Porch Parade is you! It is neighbors, family, and friends of Mobile, Alabama stepping up to support our local businesses, artists, and non-profits while getting creative and celebrating the Carnival & Mardi Gras season together in a new way. Mobile Porch Parade is organized by...
People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US
People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
This Alabama city has one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country, according to new report
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country. The report claims that Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind. “Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, […]
Let the good times roll on the Alabama-Florida Gulf Coast
Parades roll in Baldwin County Feb. 4 through Fat Tuesday. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – It’s time to let the good times roll on the Alabama Gulf Coast with the 2023 Mardi Gras season culminating on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21, with parades in Gulf Shores at 10 a.m., Orange Beach at 2 p.m. and LuLu’s Anniversary and boat parade at 10 a.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
Agape Life Gardens gives away food in Chickasaw
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - Agape Life Gardens gave away free food Saturday to those in need in Chickasaw as part of its Well Grocery Bag Ministry. According to Agape Life Gardens, the heartbeat of their ministry is helping people in addiction and recovery. “This is just one of the tools...
City of Prichard hosting tire disposal event Friday
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard Public Works Department is hosting a tire disposal event at Prichard Stadium Friday, Jan. 20, according to a release from the city. You can drop off up to 10 tires at 1 Harold Clarke Ave from 8 a.m., to 3:30 p.m., free of charge. Only tires from […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Councilman Penn raises concern about city’s policy on police chases
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City Councilman Cory Penn on Tuesday raised questions about the Police Department’s policy on chases. Penn, who represents District 1 in north Mobile, said he was concerned in light of a high-speed chase on Sunday that resulted in a crash that resulted in the driver’s death and damage to a home.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Stand-off in Lake Forest has ended
UPDATE: Police said the stand-off in Lake Forest has ended. Daphne PD said they ended the stand-off at 11:00 p.m. after multiple failed attempts to get the suspect out of the house. Police said they do not believe any other individuals were inside the house and that the gun the...
Confused about Alabama’s permitless carry law? One city to host meeting to address questions
Alabama on New Year’s Day became the 25th state to remove a requirement for gun owners to purchase a permit to carry a handgun. But law enforcement officials say the new law is sparking questions that include, among other things, whether guns are restricted from churches and government buildings. And another question: Do gun owners need to purchase an Alabama permit if they travel with their firearm to a nearby state?
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County warden-turned-artist ends run in ‘most thankless job’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Trey Oliver never intended on a vocation in corrections but ended up spending the last 13 years of his law enforcement career as Mobile County’s top jailer. It’s a job with few inherent rewards. Jailers hardly ever get any attention unless something goes wrong –...
WALA-TV FOX10
Road closures in the coming days around Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT wants residents to be prepared for two road closures in Mobile that could impact daily commuting. Bankhead Tunnel will be closed tomorrow from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to upgrade the fiber optics lines and is expected to take a couple days to complete. SpringHill...
