ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

The newly created Monterey County Storm Relief Fund aims to support storm response and recovery.

By Agata Popęda
montereycountyweekly.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
benitolink.com

San Benito County to receive FEMA funding

The White House announced it included San Benito County in its Jan. 11 emergency declaration, which authorizes FEMA to extend direct federal assistance. The nine other additional counties include Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Kings, Lake, Madera, Mono, San Francisco and Tulare bringing the total of 41 counties included in the declaration.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County Health Dept. gives update on San Ardo Water System

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-  On Saturday, Monterey County Health gave an update on the San Ardo Water System. Due to the recent rain, floods have impacted the water system, and contamination has been found in the water. Health leaders advise people who live there not to use the water for drinking, food preparations, or brushing The post Monterey County Health Dept. gives update on San Ardo Water System appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy

Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy. The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said. The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Mandatory evacuation in parts of North County

Due to flooding, San Benito County again issued a mandatory evacuation for portions of North San Benito County on Jan. 14 at 3:45 pm. At time of announcement, the Veteran’s Memorial Building evacuation center remained closed. Mandatory Evacuation Lovers Lane region of Hollister. San Benito County residents the following...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
gilroylife.com

Main story: Gilroy residents survive gauntlet of severe storms

‘Atmospheric rivers’ fill state reservoirs, reducing impact of years of drought. Gilroy residents faced the aftermath of a relentless series of torrential storms that pounded California starting in late December, causing widespread damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure. Another storm hit Northern California Friday, Jan. 13. Meterorologists expected rain...
GILROY, CA
pajaronian.com

Communities reeling from multiple storms

On Jan. 8, as the third deluge in a little more than a week bore down upon the Central Coast, Pajaro Valley Unified School District closed all of its schools, a measure they said was intended to protect kids and their families from possible flooding. In Mid-County, school officials closed...
WATSONVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy

GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th.  Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Residents in historic town of Spreckels eyeing Salinas River as it surpasses flood stage

SALINAS -- Residents of Spreckels, a community just south of Salinas, were keeping track of the nearby Salinas River which was past its flood stage Friday morning as yet another atmospheric river storm swept through the area.The morning began with the river level at 24.27 feet, while the flood stage is 23 feet. Forecasters expected the level to be higher Friday morning, but an updated forecast said the river was expected to crest at 24.9 feet at about 5 p.m. Friday.The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Salinas River, saying flooding is forecast in the Spreckels...
SPRECKELS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Monterey Peninsula could be cut off by Salinas River flooding

The rising Salinas River is putting nearby communities at risk from flooding and could cut off the Monterey Peninsula from the mainland. People in low-lying areas near the river were ordered to evacuate and the Monterey County sheriff warned that the peninsula could be turned into an "island."
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy