The newly created Monterey County Storm Relief Fund aims to support storm response and recovery.

KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County Storm Update (Jan. 16): Evacuation orders remain in place outside of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — By Sunday morning, most evacuation orders were lifted in Santa Cruz County. County officials are still concerned for areas along the Pajaro River as storm cleanup continues across other parts of the county. Video Player: Propane, gas in high demand amid power outages in Santa Cruz...
KSBW.com
San Benito County flooding: Mandatory evacuations as Pacheco Creek floods
HOLLISTER, Calif. — San Benito County has issued mandatory evacuations for areas in north county. According tot he county, the following areas were under evacuation orders:. Dunneville Estates and portions of Shore Road from San Felipe Road to Frazier Lake Road. An evacuation shelter has been set up at...
KSBW.com
Monterey County issues tap water warning for San Ardo residents
SAN ARDO, Calif. — Monterey County is advising residents of San Ardo against drinking tap water due to damage to their water system. The county's Environmental Health Bureau said people should not drink tap water, use it for food prep or for brushing teeth. The water can be used...
As flooding persists in Monterey County, authorities have issued evacuation orders.
January 14, 5:29 p.m. There is a risk of flooding in southern Santa Clara County and northern San Benito County, according to a weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service on Saturday afternoon.
benitolink.com
San Benito County to receive FEMA funding
The White House announced it included San Benito County in its Jan. 11 emergency declaration, which authorizes FEMA to extend direct federal assistance. The nine other additional counties include Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Kings, Lake, Madera, Mono, San Francisco and Tulare bringing the total of 41 counties included in the declaration.
Monterey County Health Dept. gives update on San Ardo Water System
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday, Monterey County Health gave an update on the San Ardo Water System. Due to the recent rain, floods have impacted the water system, and contamination has been found in the water. Health leaders advise people who live there not to use the water for drinking, food preparations, or brushing The post Monterey County Health Dept. gives update on San Ardo Water System appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy
Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy. The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said. The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due...
San Benito County downgrades orders to warnings, evacuations orders still in effect Monterey County
Emergency evacuations are underway as the county is concerned about rising water levels in the Felton Grove area. The post San Benito County downgrades orders to warnings, evacuations orders still in effect Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Evacuation orders remain in Monterey County as new storms expected
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect in parts of Monterey County as the region braces for another big storm this weekend. So far, the worst fears that the Monterey Peninsula could be cut off from the outside world have not come to pass. The Salinas River...
benitolink.com
Former Hollister resident brings animal search and rescue to Lovers Lane flood
Fresh from two tours spent rescuing animals in war-torn Ukraine, Ryan Okrant, a former Hollister resident and the executive director of the Animal Survival and Safety Emergency Response Team (ASSERT), returned to San Benito County on Jan. 11 to apply his resources to the flooded Lovers Lane area. After a...
KSBW.com
Monterey County Storm Update (January 14): Fresh rain brings new evacuations
SALINAS, Calif. — Fresh rain Saturday morning brought new evacuation orders in Monterey County. As of 1 p.m. the new Evacuation Order includes the following areas of the Carmel River North of Klondike Canyon Rd/Carmel Valley Rd and South of Rancho San Carlos Rd. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office...
benitolink.com
Mandatory evacuation in parts of North County
Due to flooding, San Benito County again issued a mandatory evacuation for portions of North San Benito County on Jan. 14 at 3:45 pm. At time of announcement, the Veteran’s Memorial Building evacuation center remained closed. Mandatory Evacuation Lovers Lane region of Hollister. San Benito County residents the following...
gilroylife.com
Main story: Gilroy residents survive gauntlet of severe storms
‘Atmospheric rivers’ fill state reservoirs, reducing impact of years of drought. Gilroy residents faced the aftermath of a relentless series of torrential storms that pounded California starting in late December, causing widespread damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure. Another storm hit Northern California Friday, Jan. 13. Meterorologists expected rain...
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors in Santa Cruz work to save road so they aren't trapped
Just off Highway 17 at Glenwood Drive in the Santa Cruz mountains a massive sinkhole has opened. Neighbors in the area are working to keep a culvert drain from clogging up and flooding the road so they won't be trapped with no way out.
pajaronian.com
Communities reeling from multiple storms
On Jan. 8, as the third deluge in a little more than a week bore down upon the Central Coast, Pajaro Valley Unified School District closed all of its schools, a measure they said was intended to protect kids and their families from possible flooding. In Mid-County, school officials closed...
Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy
GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th. Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
Residents in historic town of Spreckels eyeing Salinas River as it surpasses flood stage
SALINAS -- Residents of Spreckels, a community just south of Salinas, were keeping track of the nearby Salinas River which was past its flood stage Friday morning as yet another atmospheric river storm swept through the area.The morning began with the river level at 24.27 feet, while the flood stage is 23 feet. Forecasters expected the level to be higher Friday morning, but an updated forecast said the river was expected to crest at 24.9 feet at about 5 p.m. Friday.The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Salinas River, saying flooding is forecast in the Spreckels...
KTVU FOX 2
Monterey Peninsula could be cut off by Salinas River flooding
The rising Salinas River is putting nearby communities at risk from flooding and could cut off the Monterey Peninsula from the mainland. People in low-lying areas near the river were ordered to evacuate and the Monterey County sheriff warned that the peninsula could be turned into an "island."
Aerial views of Salinas River flooding in Monterey County as levee breaks from overflowing water
SKY7 video shows a levee break as the Salinas River in Monterey County overflows its banks, flooding farmland in the area.
CHP officer rescues 3 from car about to tip over Santa Cruz cliff
"They were scared for their lives and were in disbelief."
