Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
goduke.com
Blue Devils Defeat Charleston Southern, 4-0, on Sunday Morning
DURHAM – In the first of two dual matches on Sunday for the Duke women's tennis team, the sixth-ranked Blue Devils collected a 4-0 victory over Charleston Southern in the morning inside the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. Duke improved to 2-0 on the season, while Charleston Southern dropped to...
goduke.com
Taylor Named PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week
DURHAM – Duke women's basketball senior Celeste Taylor earned her second Duke PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week honor, following strong performances in two Duke wins this past week. Taylor also received the weekly honors back on December 12. Taylor averaged 16.0 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 steals, 3.0 rebounds...
goduke.com
Young Accepts Postseason Bowl Invitation
DURHAM – Graduate student defensive back Datrone Young is the fifth Blue Devil to accept an invitation to a postseason bowl game. Young is set to join teammate Eric Gallman II in the Tropical Bowl, which is slated for Saturday at 3 p.m. in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
goduke.com
Dominant Third Quarter Leads Blue Devils Past Georgia Tech, 65-47
ATLANTA, Ga. – No. 16 Duke women's basketball used a dominant third-quarter performance to overcome a slim halftime deficit and grab complete control of the game en route to securing a 65-47 victory over Georgia Tech Sunday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion. The Blue Devils outscored the Georgia Tech 38-19...
goduke.com
Duke Falls to NC State on Senior Day
DURHAM – Duke swimming and diving began the new year hosting No. 5/4 NC State at the Taishoff Aquatic Center for senior day. The Wolfpack men defeated the Blue Devils (2-3), 199-96, while the No. 22 Blue Devils (4-1) fell for the first time this season, 168-130. HOW IT...
goduke.com
No. 6 Duke Closes Weekend with 4-0 Win Over Charlotte
DURHAM – The sixth-ranked Duke women's tennis team collected their second win of the day and third of the weekend on Sunday as the Blue Devils registered a 4-0 victory over Charlotte at Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center in Durham, N.C. The Blue Devils improved to 3-0 to start the...
goduke.com
Duke Football Honors 2022 Award Winners
DURHAM – Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard was named the recipient of the Carmen Falcone Team Most Valuable Player Award as head coach Mike Elko and the Blue Devils football program handed out team honors at the Duke Football Awards event on Saturday evening. The Blue Devils also acknowledged 30...
goduke.com
No. 24 Duke Falls at Clemson, 72-64
CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 24 Duke held a lead with less than eight minutes to play at Clemson, but an offensive surge helped the Tigers (15-3, 7-0) defeat the Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3) on Saturday evening, 72-64, at Littlejohn Coliseum. Duke was led by Kyle Filipowski, who finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds, his second double-double in as many games and eighth on the year. The freshman was joined by his classmate Tyrese Proctor in double-figures, who scored a career-high 17 points and graduate Ryan Young who scored in double-figures for the ninth time this season with 10 points.
goduke.com
Brinker, Chen & Shepherd Receive ANWA Invites
DURHAM – The Duke women's golf program will once again be well-represented at the Augusta National Women's Amateur (ANWA) as the Blue Devil trio of Phoebe Brinker, Anne Chen and Erica Shepherd received invitations this past week to compete March 29 through April 1 in Augusta, Ga. Beginning the...
goduke.com
Li Set to Compete in ANNIKA Invitational
ORLANDO, Fla. – Duke women's golf incoming freshman Katie Li is set to compete in the Hilton Grand Vacations ANNIKA Invitational presented by Rolex, which will take place Jan. 15-17 at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. Li, a native of Basking Ridge, N.J., will be one...
Comments / 0