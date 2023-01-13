Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS boys hoops team falls to North Star Academy
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team lost to North Star Academy 55-50 at home on Tuesday, Jan. 19, to move to a 3-9 overall record on the season. Shayne Hinton had 18 points, Shariff Brown had 10 points, and Amare Battice, Uche Anyanwu and Evit Dwyer each had 6 points.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS boys basketball team continues winning ways
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team is enjoying a strong season. After losing to Columbia High School of Maplewood, the Blue Knights defeated North Star Academy and Glen Ridge High School. The Blue Knights had their six-game winning streak snapped with a 72-60 divisional loss...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team tops Orange HS
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Orange High School 55-42 in the annual OHS MLK Classic on Monday, Jan. 16. The EOCHS Jaguars, after losing their first five games of the season, have won seven games in a row to improve to 7-5 on the season. The OHS Tornadoes had their three-game winning streak end and moved to 6-8 on the season.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS boys basketball team enjoys five-game win streak
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team defeated Irvington High School, Bloomfield High School and Montclair High School before losing to Teaneck High School to end their five-game winning streak. The Cougars defeated Irvington 72-60 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Irvington, in a Super Essex...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls hoops tops East Orange Campus
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team defeated East Orange Campus High School 53-19 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at home. Sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 14 points, junior Anaya Karriem had 12 points and five rebounds, junior Mya Bushrod had 11 points and four steals, junior Jaela Kolenovic had 7 points and five rebounds, senior Paige Ashley had 5 points, freshman Nola Duncan had 2 points and five rebounds, junior Alexa Chapman had 2 points, and junior Adrienne Taylor-Kamara had four rebounds.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS boys hoops team gives good effort vs. Irvington
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team is having a tough season, but the Ridgers gave a strong effort in a 69-62 home loss to a strong Irvington High School team on Saturday, Jan. 14. Senior JD Pine scored a game-high 35 points, freshman...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls hoops team raises mark to 13-0
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team is enjoying a stellar season. The Ridgers improved to 13-0 overall on the season with wins over Payne Tech, Verona High School and Barringer High School last week. The Ridgers defeated Payne Tech 58-35 on Tuesday, Jan....
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys hoops enjoys four-game winning streak
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team moved to a 7-5 overall record through Saturday, Jan. 14. The Mountaineers defeated Newark Shabazz High School 67-40 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Shabazz. Sophomore forward Terrell Wilfong had 16 points; senior guard Connor Gannon had 13 points; senior guard Matthew Barrino had 7 points; senior guard Jhensen Touze and sophomore guard Nick Matos each had 6 points; senior guard Ronald Christophe had 5 points; and senior guard Akida Neal Jr., junior guard Jaden Livingston, senior center Jesse Makachi and sophomore guard Miles Price each had 3 points.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team drops two tough matches
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team dropped two tough matches last week to fall to 4-7-1 on the season. On Monday, Jan. 9, the Pirates traveled to the Jersey Shore Arena in Wall Township to take on Christian Brothers Academy. CBA won 5-2, but the Pirates put up a great fight. SHP opened the scoring with 10:38 left in the first period, when junior Nicholas Schneider scored on assists by junior Colin Aker and senior Owen Waivada. CBA scored two goals in the second period, before senior Rocco Mendoza scored with 5:53 left in the period on assists by junior Christopher McIntyre and Schneider. CBA took the lead for good in the third period, scoring three goals, including an empty-net goal.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep wrestling team wins three matches, improves to 7-1
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team increased its record to 7-1 on the season with three wins last week. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Pirates defeated Irvington 73-3 at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Pirates hosted a tri-meet with North Kingstown High School of Rhode Island and South Plainfield High School. The Pirates defeated North Kingstown 78-3 and defeated South Plainfield 47-16.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep basketball team win streak reaches five games, improves to 11-1
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team won three games last week to extend its winning streak to five games and improve to 11-1. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Pirates hosted East Side at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. The Pirates defeated the Red Raiders 68-49. They were led by senior Ethan Maynard, who had 22 points. Senior Shawn Lyght scored 14 points, with five rebounds and five assists; senior Darrius Phillips scored 11 points, with eight rebounds and three assists; and senior Jackson Bleecker had 11 points. Senior Isaiah Shoyombo had 7 points and dished out five assists.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS swimmer Aly Breikaa wins gold at Essex County championship
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — It was an historic day for Bloomfield High School at the NJIT Natatorium for the Essex County Swim Championship on Monday, Jan. 16. Junior Aly Breikaa became just the third Bengal to win gold with his victory in the. 100-yard backstroke. He joins Mark Spagnuolo and...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia fencing teams post winning efforts; Paulina reflects on many highlights as a coach over the past three decades for storied program
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School fencing teams have enjoyed early-season success. The boys and girls teams each sported 5-2 dual-meet records entering the week. The boys have been led by senior Robert Goldman, saber; sophomore Gerig Cornagie, saber; junior James Lederman, saber; senior Hugo Turner, foil;...
essexnewsdaily.com
Verona–Glen Ridge hockey team upends West Essex
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team defeated West Essex High School of North Caldwell 5-4 on Friday, Jan. 13, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange to improve to 5-4-3 overall on the season. Glen Ridge senior Rowan Brennan had three...
essexnewsdaily.com
Former Irvington HS coaches Chet Parlavecchio and John ‘Doc’ Gantz inducted into NJSCA Hall of Fame
IRVINGTON, NJ — Former Irvington High School head coaches John ‘Doc’ Gantz and Chet Parlavecchio were inducted into the New Jersey State Coaches Association Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Pines Manor in Edison. Gantz was the head coach of the baseball team for 25 years until his death in 1954; he amassed a 436-97 record. Under Gantz, Irvington won five Greater Newark Tournaments and six state sectional championships. Parlavecchio, who grew up in Irvington, was the head football coach for two seasons, in 1991 and 1992. Before coaching at Irvington, he was the Bloomfield High School head football coach. He was inducted as the Bloomfield coach. He also was a head coach at Elizabeth High School and Passaic Valley High School, and an assistant coach for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.
essexnewsdaily.com
Former Bloomfield HS football coach Chet Parlavecchio inducted into the NJSCA Hall of Fame
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Former Bloomfield High School head football coach Chet Parlavecchio holds his plaque after being inducted into the New Jersey State Coaches Association Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony at the Pines Minor in Edison on Sunday, Jan. 15. Parlavecchio, who revitalized the BHS football program in the early 1980s, was among several coaches who were inducted. He also was a head coach at Irvington High School, Elizabeth High School and Passaic Valley High School, and an assistant coach for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.
essexnewsdaily.com
16-year-old Glen Ridge boy dies in fatal crash in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Jan. 16 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a single-car crash in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy from Glen Ridge. On...
essexnewsdaily.com
“Katrina Bello: 40,000 Tons” art exhibition to open at Caldwell University
CALDWELL, NJ — The Mueller Gallery at Caldwell University will present “Katrina Bello: 40,000 Tons,” opening Feb. 1 and running through Feb. 28. An artist’s talk will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 5 to 6 p.m. with the opening reception to follow from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibit and events are free and open to the public. The gallery is located at 120 Bloomfield Ave. in Caldwell.
essexnewsdaily.com
Locust Avenue Bridge replacement in Bloomfield is completed
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Thursday, Jan. 12, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced that the project to replace the Locust Avenue Bridge in Bloomfield with a new structure has been completed. The bridge modernization was included in a larger project to replace four culverts and bridges throughout Essex County to modernize infrastructure and enhance safety for pedestrians and motorists.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley’s Lt. Mike Padilla recognized as GCADA Volunteer of the Year
NUTLEY, NJ — At the Dec. 20 Nutley Board of Commissioners meeting, Nutley Police Lt. Mike Padilla was acknowledged for his years of dedication in helping to steer today’s youth away from the dangers of drugs and alcohol. A Nutley resident for more than 30 years, Padilla, who...
