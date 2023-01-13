Read full article on original website
11 Celebrities Who Were Born In Kalamazoo
Not only is Kalamazoo known as the birthplace of Gibson Guitar, Checker Cab, and the Upjohn Company, but it's also the birthplace of a number of celebrities. There are two local celebrities, that come to mind, who are associated with Kalamazoo, but they weren’t born in the Celery City.
What’s Up With the Leaning Trees in This Battle Creek Cemetery
I'm positive that the only reason this is deemed "weird" is because of the location. Earlier today, my boss showed me a few photos of a cemetery in Battle Creek where the trees all seem to be leaning in one direction. Check them out below:. She wondered why all of...
Where to Celebrate the Arts in Kalamazoo, Portage, & Battle Creek
Recently, Kalamazoo and Portage were acknowledged for having very art-vibrant communities. In fact, according to the National Center for Arts Research, SMU DataArts, both cities made the nation’s top 40 Most Arts-Vibrant Communities of 2022. The vibrancy is measured by the Arts Vibrancy Index which takes into account how arts and cultural organizations are tied to their communities. Read more here.
The Block: Open Letter To Kalamazoo & Battle Creek Welcoming New R&B Station
After moving back home from college, I managed to achieve another dream of mine as I was hired by Townsquare Media and received a job within my hometown media circle. This allowed me to work in the same building, alongside some of the radio talents that I looked up to while in middle and high school.
Are To-Go Cocktails Still A Thing in Kalamazoo? Here’s Where To Find Them
As tough as the Covid-19 pandemic was (and still is) there were some pretty cool things to come out of it. Especially for introverts like myself!. The global pandemic created a more socially distant way of life. We saw a rise in popularity of curbside pick-up, mobile ordering, social districts and to-go cocktails. Many of these features have become so popular that we now use them in day-to-day life.
Roundabout to replace this traffic signal near busy Grand Rapids-area shopping center
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Big changes are coming to replace an oddly placed traffic signal within a busy shopping center in the northern Grand Rapids area. The transformation includes converting a traffic signal within the Green Ridge Square into a roundabout.
Want to Buy a Bowling Alley? This One’s Up For Sale in West Michigan
Always wanted to own a bowling alley? There's one for sale in West Michigan - and it's complete with living space!. Snowden Sunset Lanes in Allegan is on the market. After initially announcing its permanent closure in 2021, it seems the bowling alley has stayed open. A post to Facebook...
What’s being built there in Byron center? Pizza chain going different route this time.
Peppino’s Hospitality Group, owned by Joe DiLeonardo, is building a nearly 10,000-square-foot event facility off 84th Street. The 9,710-square-foot building is not going to be part of the pizza industry, though.
KDPS: ‘Suspicious device’ that prompted evacuations was workout vest
The 'suspicious device' a man was seen wearing in downtown Kalamazoo that caused evacuations Wednesday is believed to have been a workout vest, police say.
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
Video shows deadly shooting outside Grand Rapids nightclub
When Jontell White walked out of a Grand Rapids nightclub around 2 a.m. Saturday, he had 12 seconds to live.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan
When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
Deputies: Multi-county chase reaches 100 mph on I-94; 1 arrested
Authorities say an eastern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed, multi-county chase in West Michigan.
Nicole Kidman Set To Film In Holland, MI Based Movie In April 2023
We've spoken before about celebrities that you may run into in the Kalamazoo area and this Spring you may be able to add one more to the list with some bragging rights. Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming a Holland, MI-based film in Holland on April 17th of 2023 and there's a chance you could be in the movie with her. The film called 'Holland, Michigan" was written by Andrew Sodroski who was also the writer and producer of the true-crime series "Manhunt," which debuted on Discovery Channel in 2017:
This $35k Cozy Cabin in Marshall is Perfect for The Minimalist
These days, a house selling for less than $200,000 feels like a steal. And, if you love minimalist living, this cozy cabin in Marshall could be perfect for you. This home was recently listed on Facebook marketplace by the seller. A few things about this home... the cabin is 8x20.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Popular Grand Rapids BBQ Takeout Joint Shutting its Doors
After six years in business, a popular Grand Rapids BBQ joint is permanently closing. Big Daddy Pete's BBQ at 2921 Eastern Ave SE shared news of the closure to Facebook on January 12, saying,. After six years of providing traditional slow smoked BBQ with a side of good ole hospitality...
Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
Mysterious Pyramid in Allegan Can Be Seen From Google Earth. What Is It?
It turns out West Michigan is freakier than I thought!. After watching the most recent episodes of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix and learning of the infamous UFO sighting along Lake Michigan in 1994, it got me thinking about other paranormal phenomena throughout the area. Did you know there's a mysterious...
4 men arrested in Delta Twp. following G.H.O.S.T. operation
Four men have been arrested in Delta Township after separately attempting to meet up with an underage minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
