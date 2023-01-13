ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MI

1077 WRKR

11 Celebrities Who Were Born In Kalamazoo

Not only is Kalamazoo known as the birthplace of Gibson Guitar, Checker Cab, and the Upjohn Company, but it's also the birthplace of a number of celebrities. There are two local celebrities, that come to mind, who are associated with Kalamazoo, but they weren’t born in the Celery City.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Where to Celebrate the Arts in Kalamazoo, Portage, & Battle Creek

Recently, Kalamazoo and Portage were acknowledged for having very art-vibrant communities. In fact, according to the National Center for Arts Research, SMU DataArts, both cities made the nation’s top 40 Most Arts-Vibrant Communities of 2022. The vibrancy is measured by the Arts Vibrancy Index which takes into account how arts and cultural organizations are tied to their communities. Read more here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Are To-Go Cocktails Still A Thing in Kalamazoo? Here’s Where To Find Them

As tough as the Covid-19 pandemic was (and still is) there were some pretty cool things to come out of it. Especially for introverts like myself!. The global pandemic created a more socially distant way of life. We saw a rise in popularity of curbside pick-up, mobile ordering, social districts and to-go cocktails. Many of these features have become so popular that we now use them in day-to-day life.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

Nicole Kidman Set To Film In Holland, MI Based Movie In April 2023

We've spoken before about celebrities that you may run into in the Kalamazoo area and this Spring you may be able to add one more to the list with some bragging rights. Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming a Holland, MI-based film in Holland on April 17th of 2023 and there's a chance you could be in the movie with her. The film called 'Holland, Michigan" was written by Andrew Sodroski who was also the writer and producer of the true-crime series "Manhunt," which debuted on Discovery Channel in 2017:
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

