Special election date announced by Gov. Lamont for 3 state representative seats
CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the date for a special election that will impact four municipalities across the state. The special election is to fill the state representative seats of Edin Vargas (Hartford, West Hartford) and Daniel Fox (Stamford) after they stepped down from their seats before the new legislative session began.
mediafeed.org
Yale University will set you back this much
Yale University is an elite Ivy League university in New Haven, Connecticut, known for its outstanding academics and competitive admissions process. In this guide, we’ll share insights into admission requirements, the Yale acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. In 2021-2022, Yale University...
Behind closed doors: CCSU’s broken assault accountability system
** This investigation involves descriptions of sexual and physical violence that may not be suitable for all readers. The name of the victim and family members have been changed.** A little before 10 p.m. on a cool night in May 2020, Molly awaited the arrival of her ex-boyfriend, Peyton Stephens, at her apartment in New […] The post Behind closed doors: CCSU’s broken assault accountability system appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
$2.6M in grants supporting Hartford’s youth
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Local and federal leaders want to give more opportunities to young people in Hartford. On Friday, “Our Piece of the Pie” joined the city’s mayor and Connecticut’s senators to announce $2.6 million in grants. Those grants are aimed at expanding the Youth Service Corps model. The group wants to engage nearly […]
Eyewitness News
CDC: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut at high risk of spreading COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - If you’re planning on spending time inside a crowded movie theater or restaurant today, consider this a warning: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut are now at high risk of spreading COVID-19. Officials say that the cold weather is driving more people inside, where they have close contact with one another, giving the virus a better chance to spread.
MLK Storyfest Centers Black History
Through words, music, and movement, storytellers, drummers, and dancers offered dozens of families a chance to find their place in the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., the broader causes of social justice he dedicated his life to, and the rich culture he came out of. That was all part...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Four Democrats throw their names in the hat for Hartford mayoral race
(WTNH) – The list of candidates who want to be the next Hartford mayor keeps growing. There are now four Democrats who have declared their intentions. Former state Senator and judge Eric Coleman, City Councilman Nick Lebron, Hartford Landbank CEO Arunan Arulampalam and State Senator John Fonfara are the latest to get in the game.
National Shame, Shamelessness On Display At Yale-MLK Exhibition
When the Independent first reviewed “The Kings at Yale” — an exhibition primarily of photos and letters documenting how back in 1964 Yale University, with Kingman Brewster as president (hence the fun wordplay), granted Martin Luther King Jr. an honorary degree — what caught this reporter’s eye was all the hate mail candidly on display.
Why Isn’t Trader Joe’s in Northwest / Southeast Connecticut?
If you live along the 84/95/91 corridor, you're not too far from a Trader Joe's. There are 8 locations around Connecticut, with our 9th store getting ready to open up in Glastonbury the first week of February 2023. With the recent loss of Waterbury's Shop Rite, and the news over...
connecticuthistory.org
The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut
The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
darientimes.com
Derby senior center director leaves to take same job in Ansonia
ANSONIA — Last month, city officials announced an intensive search for a new director for its yet-to-open senior center. This week, they announced they found their person less than three miles away. Christine Sonsini, who is the current executive director for the Derby senior center, has accepted the job...
NBC Connecticut
Dozens Take Part in 53rd MLK Love March in New Haven
People of all ages marched together in New Haven on Sunday to commemorate the work and dreams of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It's a tradition that spans five decades in the city thanks to the late pastor George W. Hampton. After meeting King, Hampton was inspired to create a march of his own.
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in Connecticut
A major supermarket chain is closing one of its grocery store locations in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, the Price Rite grocery store located at 136 Berlin Road in Cromwell is expected to close by the end of the month. However, a specific closing date has not yet been posted.
fishersisland.net
Masks Should Be Worn Indoors In 7 CT Counties, CDC Says
CONNECTICUT — The number of COVID-related deaths reported by the Connecticut Department of Public Health this week is nearly double the previous week. As of Friday, January 13, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that the residents of seven of the eight Connecticut counties wear a mask indoors in public, up from six last week.
connect-bridgeport.com
New Addition to The Bridge, Costing Nearly $200,000, in Place and Set to be Open for Public Use by Spring
Things continue to grow at thee The Bridge Sports and Recreation Complex. And the latest addition, which is already in place, should be ready for public use this spring. Bridgeport City Manager Brian Newton recently announced that the new restroom and storage building planned for use at the new turf field behind the Citynet Center at The Bridge is in place. Late last year, contractors placed the building near the turf facility.
Eyewitness News
Dispensaries are busy for the first week of recreational marijuana sales in CT
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Sales of adult-use marijuana started this week and Connecticut dispensaries say they’ve been busy. Seven dispensaries are now selling both medical weed and adult use, and many will soon be up and running. Eyewitness News visited Fine Fettle in Newington. Fine Fettle is what’s called...
NBC Connecticut
Cromwell Price Rite Closing After 14 Years
Grocery store chain Price Rite is closing their Cromwell location, according to a representative for the Wakefern Food Corporation. The grocery store, located on Berlin Road in Cromwell, has served the community and neighboring towns of both Middletown and Berlin for the last fourteen years. "Price Rite appreciates the loyalty...
Eyewitness News
Scourge of catalytic converter thefts impacts neighborhoods in Bristol
Bristol experienced several catalytic converter thefts Saturday night. The incident happened on I-91 South around 2:45 in the morning, state police say. Wrong-way driver evades state police cruiser on I-91 in Hartford. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:22 PM UTC. |. Police are asking for the public’s help after a...
anniewearsit.com
Millwright’s in Simsbury, CT
This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to learn more. We’ve dined at Millwright’s in Simsbury, CT, several times since moving to the East Coast, and every time has been better than the last. Everything from the staff and the atmosphere to the food itself and the presentation of the food has been outstanding every single time. Most recently, we visited after a day trip to Hartford. Though it was dark outside and busy inside, which meant I couldn’t take many great shots of the riverside exterior or the beautiful historical decor of the restaurant, everything was top-notch. I hope to return someday soon and take photos when it’s still light outside and not so busy inside. Read on to learn why Millright’s is well worth a drive to the charming city of Simsbury.
Elicker: Brackeen Switched Sides After I Turned Him Down For A Job
Mayor Justin Elicker informed a longtime supporter on Tuesday that he would not hire him for a City Hall job. On Wednesday that former supporter, Upper Westville Alder Darryl Brackeen, announced he had signed on to manage the campaign of one of Elicker’s challengers in this year’s race for the Democratic nomination.
