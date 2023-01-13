Read full article on original website
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
China’s population declines for the first time in 61 years as millennial generation rejects government pressure to have more kids
Demographers have long expected China's population to shrink in the coming decade, but the COVID pandemic sped up how quickly China's population peaked. China’s population declined by 850,000 people in 2022, leading to a total population of 1.412 billion, down from 1.413 billion, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday. It’s the first time the country has recorded negative population growth since the Great Leap Forward in the early 1960s.
