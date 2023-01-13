Demographers have long expected China's population to shrink in the coming decade, but the COVID pandemic sped up how quickly China's population peaked. China’s population declined by 850,000 people in 2022, leading to a total population of 1.412 billion, down from 1.413 billion, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday. It’s the first time the country has recorded negative population growth since the Great Leap Forward in the early 1960s.

