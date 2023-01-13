Read full article on original website
Microsoft 365 Basic gets you 100GB of OneDrive, ad-free Outlook, but no desktop Office for $2 a month
TL;DR: Microsoft 365 Basic is Redmond's latest addition to its Office subscription service (formerly Office 365), which provides users with many useful utilities and applications. For years, consumers were limited to only three tiers for the subscription: Free, Personal, and Family. Microsoft will launch a Basic plan on January 30 for $1.99 per month.
TechSpot
Microsoft Defender update kills Start Menu shortcuts and program files on Windows
Facepalm: Microsoft Defender should provide plenty of security features for Windows-based home and enterprise customers. Some of those features, however, are turning against users and making system administrators regret yet another unlucky Friday the 13th. Last Friday was a rather unlucky day for Windows users and system administrators worldwide. According...
The final Windows 7 and 8 patch is here, adding secure boot to Windows 7 (kind of)
What just happened? Judgment day for Windows 7 and 8 has finally arrived. While we've known this was coming for a while, Microsoft had a final surprise for Windows 7 users: anyone still needing critical security updates for these operating systems can rely on 0patch for another two years. Microsoft...
Microsoft is giving its salaried US employees unlimited time off
In context: Working in the tech industry might not feel like the most secure profession right now, given the number of people being let go, but it still offers some of the best perks (and pay, usually). Microsoft, for example, is giving its US employees unlimited, fully paid time off.
Amazon is expanding Buy with Prime to all US retailers
In brief: Amazon's Buy with Prime service will soon be available from more US-based retailers. The Prime membership benefit, which launched on an invite-only basis last April, allows participating retailers to leverage Prime shopping benefits on their own direct-to-consumer online stores. Prime members shopping on a participating store's site will enjoy the same benefits they are used to from Amazon including a seamless checkout experience, fast and free shipping, and an easy returns process.
TechSpot
Artists launch copyright lawsuit against AI art generators Stable Diffusion and Midjourney
What just happened? In addition to concerns about AI-generated content taking human jobs, it seems there are also questions regarding the material these tools are trained on. In the case of the art-creating systems Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, their developers are being sued alongside portfolio site DeviantArt by three artists for allegedly violating copyright laws.
Nvidia Broadcast app tries to simulate eye contact with the camera
Why it matters: With an update to its video conferencing software, Nvidia has become the latest company to tackle the eye contact problem in video calls. This and other minor features included in the update could help content creators make more engaging presentations. Nvidia released Nvidia Broadcast 1.4 this week...
Samsung to reveal Galaxy S23 trio at February 1 Unpacked event
Highly anticipated: Samsung has just announced that it will be hosting the next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 in San Francisco, making it its first in-person event in three years. The company didn't mention which products it plans to unveil, but the Galaxy S23 series is all but certain to make an appearance, judging by the past few years.
Tool claims to sniff out cheaters abusing ChatGPT AI for plagiarism
Cutting corners: People are reacting to ChatGPT's potential for abuse, developing new tools to catch cheaters and plagiarized material. A student has developed a tool that can potentially (and quickly) discover when a text has been created by the AI rather than by a human writer. ChatGPT can write code...
Researchers have created a new and potentially dangerous encryption-breaking quantum algorithm
In a nutshell: Researchers at China's Tsinghua University believe they have discovered a quantum-based algorithm capable of breaking today's most complex encryption standards. The team claims that the algorithm can be run using currently available quantum technologies, too. If true, the lifespan of today's encryption could be drastically reduced to nothing in a handful of years.
