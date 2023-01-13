ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechSpot

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Microsoft Defender update kills Start Menu shortcuts and program files on Windows

Facepalm: Microsoft Defender should provide plenty of security features for Windows-based home and enterprise customers. Some of those features, however, are turning against users and making system administrators regret yet another unlucky Friday the 13th. Last Friday was a rather unlucky day for Windows users and system administrators worldwide. According...
TechSpot

Microsoft is giving its salaried US employees unlimited time off

In context: Working in the tech industry might not feel like the most secure profession right now, given the number of people being let go, but it still offers some of the best perks (and pay, usually). Microsoft, for example, is giving its US employees unlimited, fully paid time off.
TechSpot

Amazon is expanding Buy with Prime to all US retailers

In brief: Amazon's Buy with Prime service will soon be available from more US-based retailers. The Prime membership benefit, which launched on an invite-only basis last April, allows participating retailers to leverage Prime shopping benefits on their own direct-to-consumer online stores. Prime members shopping on a participating store's site will enjoy the same benefits they are used to from Amazon including a seamless checkout experience, fast and free shipping, and an easy returns process.
TechSpot

Artists launch copyright lawsuit against AI art generators Stable Diffusion and Midjourney

What just happened? In addition to concerns about AI-generated content taking human jobs, it seems there are also questions regarding the material these tools are trained on. In the case of the art-creating systems Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, their developers are being sued alongside portfolio site DeviantArt by three artists for allegedly violating copyright laws.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechSpot

Nvidia Broadcast app tries to simulate eye contact with the camera

Why it matters: With an update to its video conferencing software, Nvidia has become the latest company to tackle the eye contact problem in video calls. This and other minor features included in the update could help content creators make more engaging presentations. Nvidia released Nvidia Broadcast 1.4 this week...
TechSpot

Hadley Creations

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
TechSpot

Samsung to reveal Galaxy S23 trio at February 1 Unpacked event

Highly anticipated: Samsung has just announced that it will be hosting the next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 in San Francisco, making it its first in-person event in three years. The company didn't mention which products it plans to unveil, but the Galaxy S23 series is all but certain to make an appearance, judging by the past few years.
TechSpot

Tool claims to sniff out cheaters abusing ChatGPT AI for plagiarism

Cutting corners: People are reacting to ChatGPT's potential for abuse, developing new tools to catch cheaters and plagiarized material. A student has developed a tool that can potentially (and quickly) discover when a text has been created by the AI rather than by a human writer. ChatGPT can write code...
TechSpot

Arismer

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
TechSpot

getoncrms

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
TechSpot

Jamestariy

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
TechSpot

IzaiahRivas

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
TechSpot

PaytonBlackburn

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
TechSpot

younusakbar681

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
TechSpot

Researchers have created a new and potentially dangerous encryption-breaking quantum algorithm

In a nutshell: Researchers at China's Tsinghua University believe they have discovered a quantum-based algorithm capable of breaking today's most complex encryption standards. The team claims that the algorithm can be run using currently available quantum technologies, too. If true, the lifespan of today's encryption could be drastically reduced to nothing in a handful of years.
TechSpot

dirtboy12

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Registered to post this different take. I have for so long considered the possibility of a device that allows me to sing the terrible...
TechSpot

TechSpot

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy