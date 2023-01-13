ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers expecting to have RB Aaron Jones back in 2023

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4wRd_0kDyxD5A00

The Green Bay Packers are planning to keep running back Aaron Jones in 2023.

General manager Brian Gutekunst didn’t hesitate or flinch when asked if Jones – who has a ballooning salary cap hit next season – will be back for another season in Green Bay.

“Certainly, we expect to have him back,” Gutekunst said Friday.

Jones, a fifth-round pick in 2017, rushed for a career-high 1,121 yards in 2022. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry, marking the fourth time in six seasons that he’s averaged at least 5.0 per carry, and he broke 61 total tackles and set a new career-high for runs of at least 10 yards (31).

As a receiver, Jones caught 59 passes, the fifth-most among running backs, and scored five receiving touchdowns.

“He’s a dynamic player,” Gutekunst said. “For a guy his size, to bring it every day, he rarely misses a practice, rarely misses a rep. The way he leads our football team, his consistency is amazing.”

Jones was also the team’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee and the team’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship award nominee in 2022.

The problem ahead is hardly talent-based and mostly financial. Jones’ salary cap hit rises from $5.9 million in 2022 to $20 million in 2023, and the Packers may not be able to fit a $20 million hit for a running back on the cap.

Gutekunst didn’t rule out pulling one of the various restructuring levers on Jones’ deal to reduce his cap hit next season. Jones has a $7 million roster bonus due in March, and the Packers could turn the roster bonus into a signing bonus to prorate the money over several years and save cap dollars in 2023.

The Packers could save over $10 million on the cap in 2023 by cutting Jones, but that scenario sounds off the table for Gutekunst.

His reliability and availability give the Packers confidence he’ll remain an effective player. Jones played in all 17 games in 2022, and having A.J. Dillon on the roster provides an opportunity for the Packers to limit his workload and keep him as healthy as possible over a full season.

Jones who turned 28 in December, now ranks third in Packers history in rushing yards (5,284) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (43).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens players dropped interesting comments after playoff loss to Bengals

The playoff clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens was every bit as nasty as expected on Sunday night during Cincinnati’s 24-17 win. Bengals players didn’t have anything nice to say about Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters after the game, for starters. That after going into the game having accused the Ravens of cheap actions during the Week 18 meeting.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's really only one thing for Tom Brady to do after the Bucs' blowout loss to the Cowboys

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Tom Brady had his 23rd NFL season come to an ugly end Monday night, as he and the Bucs were blown at home by the Dallas Cowboys, 31-14, in a NFC wild card game that was pretty much over before halftime.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 Vikings who could be salary cap casualties

With the Minnesota Vikings season over, it’s time to face realities about where this team is going. The Vikings decided to go somewhat all-in on making the 2022 team competitive for a playoff spot and they won the NFC North division title. Unfortunately, they now sit in a less-than-ideal spot with the salary cap. They are projected to be $24,431,507 over the salary cap for next season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans trade with Bears to secure No. 1 pick in latest 33rd Team mock draft

The Houston Texans were roundly scorned for their 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Quarterback Davis Mills completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Akins on fourth-and-20 with less than a minute to go. Houston also converted a two-point conversion with Mills connecting with Akins to help Houston finish 3-13-1 on the year.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy