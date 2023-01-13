ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers CB Jaire Alexander named second-team All-Pro in 2022

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01TOry_0kDyx3L900

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander was named a second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press for the 2022 NFL season.

Alexander intercepted five passes, which tied for the second-most among cornerbacks in the NFL in 2022. He also forced 16 incompletions, committed just two penalties and gave up a passer rating of just 66.3 into his coverage.

Alexander’s five interceptions set a new career-high and doubled his career total from five to 10. He intercepted Justin Fields (twice), Josh Allen, Jared Goff and Tua Tagovailoa in 2022.

Alexander, a first-round pick in 2018, is an All-Pro for the second time in his career. He was previously a second-team All-Pro in 2020.

Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets and Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos were the two first-team All-Pro cornerbacks. Alexander was joined by James Bradberry of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Alexander was the Packers’ only second-team All-Pro. Kickoff returner Keisean Nixon was the team’s only first-team All-Pro.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers’ Brock Purdy shared emotional hugs with his family after breaking an NFL playoff rookie record

Despite helping keep the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes alive in the regular season, no one understandably knew what to expect from rookie/former seventh-round pick Brock Purdy in his playoff debut Saturday. But then 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan let Purdy’s deep passing game loose, the monstrous San Francisco defense flexed its muscles, and Purdy-Mania officially extended into the postseason during a 49ers’ 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens players dropped interesting comments after playoff loss to Bengals

The playoff clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens was every bit as nasty as expected on Sunday night during Cincinnati’s 24-17 win. Bengals players didn’t have anything nice to say about Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters after the game, for starters. That after going into the game having accused the Ravens of cheap actions during the Week 18 meeting.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Shanahan: Dirty play by Seahawks DB Johnathan Abram motivated 49ers

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel caught a third-and-7 pass short of the sticks early in the third quarter of Saturday’s wild card win over the Seahawks. He turned upfield and went for 22 yards and a first down that put San Francisco in the red zone when they trailed Seattle 17-16. After the play, Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram tugged and twisted Samuel’s ankle in what became a turning point in Saturday’s game.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
256K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy