FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Brewery Closes, Wins 6 Medals at World Beer Championship, Opens Temporarily
A lot of craft beer lovers were saddened with the recent announcement that Blue Cat Brewing Co. was closing due to staffing issues. After they made this decision, they also won SIX medals at the World Beer Championship, which is a distinguished competition of the best beers in the world.
RECAP: The Rod & Custom Show Brings A Little Summer Mid-Winter
For 40 Years, the Rod and Custom Show has brought a little sunshine indoors to the Quad Cities in January. Last weekend's event was a celebration of everything that has come before, and a road map for future shows. The BEND XPO in East Moline has been home to the...
Cheap Trick Announces Performance at Quad City Casino
Cheap Trick has announced an exciting performance at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport in April. After four decades of gigging, writing chart-topping songs, and touring internationally, the titans of rock in Cheap Trick are still running with the same energy and flair that made them a staple of rock in the 70s.
Coralville Brrfest will Warm You Up as You Find Your New Favorite Craft Beer
Everyones favorite wintertime craft beer festival is back!. The 11th annual Coralville BrrrFest 2023 is happening on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center in Coralville, Iowa from Noon until 4pm (or 1 til 4 if you didn't get the early entry VIP Brewmaster tickets).
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
The Top Five Must-Try Restaurants In The Quad Cities, According To A Travel Magazine
The Quad Cities has many good places to eat but five of them got special recognition. Food Wine Travel Magazine recently made a visit to the Quad Cities and selected their top five places to eat. The QC has a pretty good variety of restaurants for us to enjoy. Here are the ones that the publication picked out:
Paint The Ice With The Name Of A Loved One Who Battled Cancer
Paint the ice with the name of your loved one who had battled cancer. On January 30th, Storm fans can stop by the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, located at 1201 River Dr., Moline, to paint the names of loved ones who have battled cancer. Then, fans can attend the...
Davenport-Based Monster Jam Driver Gets a New Ride For The International Tour
Our girl Myranda Cozad is on the Monster Jam International Tour, but this year she has a NEW monster truck! It's time to say goodbye to Scooby Doo, and HELLO to something new!. We've known Myranda as the fierce woman that drives the monster truck with big ears and a blue collar, however, the Scooby Doo truck is gone and she is now driving a different big-eared truck.
We’re Teaming Up With KWQC For A Quad Cities Blessing Box Drive
Townsquare Media is proud to partner with KWQC TV6, Quad Cities Hy-Vee, the Davenport People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H.) along with Friends of Martin Luther King to host a Blessing Box drive. When and where is the Blessing Box Drive?. On Martin Luther King Day from 8 a.m. until...
Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori – Report
Kanye West has reportedly tied the knot with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. Ye has been mostly out of the public eye in the past few weeks. In the past several days, he's been spotted with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. According to a TMZ report published on Friday (Jan. 13), the two are a couple and recently got hitched. The celebrity news site reports West and Censori recently tied the knot in a private ceremony, though it does not appear that they've made things legally official by getting a marriage certificate.
