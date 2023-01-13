ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

Portion of Rice Road to close for repairs

Rice Road between South Broadway Avenue and Old Bullard Road will close for permanent asphalt repairs starting Sunday. Contractors will begin repairs on Monday. This work will replace the temporary asphalt repair when Tyler Water Utilities located a sinkhole in December. Extensive work was done inside the sinkhole and along Old Bullard Road to replace sewer lines, a manhole and other infrastructure before the intersection could be opened to traffic.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas egg prices have skyrocketed

CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) — Honeycomb Bakery and Coffee in Chandler is just one of the many East Texas businesses being impacted by the surge in egg prices. Owner Tonya Kauffman shared that she has been experiencing inflation since she has been open. Her business opened in Sep. 2022, “There’s been about a 40% cost increase in our […]
CHANDLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler State Park issues boil water notice

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A loss in water pressure means that Tyler State Park camping and day use areas are under a boil water notice on Jan. 14. Blackjack camping loop and bathroom are exempt from the boil water notice, according to officials. Public water system officials will post when the notice is no longer […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

$1.5 Million For This Luxurious Home in Longview, Texas

When I look at a home like this one that is currently for sale in Longview, Texas I can’t help but admire all of the little details that go into making a home this gorgeous. While this home is not the most expensive home in Longview, I believe it’s one of the nicest homes on the market right now in the Longview area. The home is listed just under $1.5 million dollars, but as you look at the photos below you will see why.
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Gladewater plans events to mark 150th birthday

GLADEWATER — Gladewater’s interim city manager says he expects to see a lot more traffic in his town as it celebrates its 150th birthday this year. Charlie Smith said one of the goals in celebrating the sesquicentennial is to get the word out about the many things the Gregg County city has to offer.
GLADEWATER, TX
KLTV

Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion Saturday night on Canyon Circle. The report was for a home north of the City of Tyler, just off Lavender Road. What appeared to be a school bus had been burned, and several fire and EMS units were...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Best Burger You’ve Never Tried in Mineola, Texas

There is nothing better than sitting down to a big ol’ juicy burger with some french fries. There is something so comforting about wrapping your hands around a burger and taking that first bite. But recently there was quite the debate going on regarding where to find the best burger around Mineola, Texas.
MINEOLA, TX
ketk.com

JOB ALERT: Securitas in Longview needs a Reserve Security Officer

Securitas’ mission is to protect homes, workplaces, and communities by providing the security services they need to protect their assets, safeguard their people, and maintain their ability to generate profits. Qualities:. * Securitas employees are honest and trusted by customers to safeguard their premises and valuables. * Seeing, hearing,...
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Former Quitman City Employee Charged

A former City of Quitman, a water department clerk, accused of embezzling money from the department, was scheduled for a court hearing Friday. Instead, she waived her arraignment, and a trial date is now March 10. Amber Highnote worked for the Water Department from 2017 – 2021. Officials say the total amount of money missing was $23,250. A receipt book was also missing from the city’s receipt book inventory.
QUITMAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy