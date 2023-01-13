Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Bulgaria’s Prosecutor General Insists Nexo Investigation Isn't Political
Authorities said attacks on institutions had become a “national sport,” after Nexo accused investigators of being politically motivated. There is no political aspect to the investigation into crypto lender Nexo, a spokesperson for Bulgaria’s Prosecutor General has insisted, according to local reports. “It has become a national...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
2020 video shows Santos bragging about 'record returns' at accused 'Ponzi scheme' job
CNN's Andrew Kaczynski reports on Republican Rep. George Santos' employment at Harbor City Capital, a company accused of running a "Ponzi scheme" and later sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Santos denies having knowledge of the situation.
Sam Bankman-Fried associate apologises for defrauding FTX customers and admits she ‘knew it was wrong’
The former CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading firm Alameda Research has apologised for defrauding investors and customers of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.Caroline Ellison, 28, told a judge that she was aware that executives were breaking the law as she entered a guilty plea in a Manhattan court last week, according to an unsealed transcript of her court appearance obtained by the Associated Press.“I am truly sorry for what I did. I knew that it was wrong. And I want to apologise for my actions to the affected customers of FTX, lenders to Alameda and investors in FTX,” Ms...
Mafia boss, Italy's No. 1 fugitive, arrested after 30 years on the run
Italy's most wanted man, Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, was arrested Monday after three decades on the run. He was apprehended in the Sicilian capital, Palermo, Italy's Carabinieri police division said. Messina Denaro, a convicted murderer who has eluded authorities for 30 years, is thought to be the leader of...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to enter plea deal in fraud case
Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to enter a plea deal in his current trial over allegations that he had engaged in fraudulent behavior with his crypto exchange FTX.
dailyhodl.com
Over 800 Victims of BitConnect Crypto Ponzi Scheme To Receive $17,000,000 in Restitution, According to U.S. DOJ
CoinDesk
decrypt.co
George Santos raised 6 figures for alleged Ponzi scheme company: report
Rep. George Santos, R-NY, reportedly raised at least one six figure investment for a Florida company the SEC has since accused of operating as a Ponzi scheme.
Sam Bankman-Fried blames Changpeng Zhao for ‘targeted’ campaign against FTX
Sam Bankman-Fried accused Binance boss Changpeng “CZ” Zhao of waging a lengthy campaign to destroy his crypto empire on Thursday while making yet another attempt to explain what led to FTX’s catastrophic bankruptcy. In a lengthy Substack post, the disgraced former FTX CEO alleged that Zhao’s “fateful tweet” on Nov. 6 capped an “extremely effective months-long PR campaign against FTX.” “In November 2022, an extreme, quick, targeted crash precipitated by the CEO of Binance made Alameda insolvent,” Bankman-Fried wrote. The disgraced FTX founder’s business collapsed shortly after Zhao tweeted that Binance was dumping its position on FTX’s in-house digital token FTT. The tweet...
thenewscrypto.com
Nexo Witnesses Withdrawal Spike Post Raid by Financial Authorities
On January 13 Nexo’s Bitcoin holdings were down to 124,939 BTC, a reduction of 8,324 BTC. Co-founder Antoni Trenchev told that the withdrawals amounted to barely 2% of Nexo’s AUM. Similar to the withdrawal panic that plagued many exchanges last year. Nexo, a cryptocurrency lender, is experiencing difficulties...
thecoinrise.com
Hackers Hijack $3.5B in 2022 Crypto Attacks – Report
According to the fact curator blog Digital Information World, hackers made away with almost $4 billion in crypto last year. Crypto has hit a roadblock in terms of hackers activities much to the disappointment of investors who believe that the decentralized nature of blockchain technology should make it less susceptible to fraud and scams.
crypto-academy.org
CEO V Global $2B Crypto Pyramid Scheme Gets 25 Years In Prison
The South Korean Supreme Court maintained jail sentences of four to fourteen years for three unidentified V Global officials. According to Yonhap, the illegal proceeds from the pyramid scheme would not be confiscated since identifying the exact amount of money V Global had collected was impossible. The Supreme Court affirmed this decision.
financemagnates.com
UK Sends a Gang of Four to Prison for £21M Crypto Fraud
A UK Court has sentenced four fraudsters to 15 years in jail for their involvement in making a loss of £21 million to an Australian cryptocurrency exchange. All four fraudulently obtained and laundered Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies worth tens of millions of pounds from the exchange platform. UK Puts...
theblock.co
Suspected North Korean hackers move $63.5 million in ether stolen from Horizon bridge
The hackers of the Horizon bridge moved 41,000 ETH ($63.5 million) over the weekend, on-chain analysts detected. The funds were routed to a privacy exchange called Railgun and moved to three centralized exchanges. Binance froze $2.6 million of the stolen funds. Over the weekend, on-chain analysts detected large movements from...
