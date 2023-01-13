The former CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading firm Alameda Research has apologised for defrauding investors and customers of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.Caroline Ellison, 28, told a judge that she was aware that executives were breaking the law as she entered a guilty plea in a Manhattan court last week, according to an unsealed transcript of her court appearance obtained by the Associated Press.“I am truly sorry for what I did. I knew that it was wrong. And I want to apologise for my actions to the affected customers of FTX, lenders to Alameda and investors in FTX,” Ms...

