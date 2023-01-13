ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Things To Do This Weekend in Coral Springs Area, Jan. 13-15

By Leon Fooksman
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – If you are looking for something to do this weekend in the Coral Springs area, get ready to enjoy festivals, live music, car show, food trucks, and a comedian performance at Coral Springs Center for the Arts. Here’s our roundup for Jan. 13-15:

Friday:

- Kathleen Madigan, Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos, performance at Coral Springs Center for the Arts at 8 p.m., 2855 Coral Springs Drive. Comedian Kathleen Madigan has squeezed in more than 40 appearances on late night talk shows and multiple comedy specials airing on Netflix, Comedy Central, and HBO. She has also appeared on Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix popular Netflix series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and made the most of the pandemic by launching a podcast, Madigan's Pubcast, on all streaming outlets. Learn more/get tickets.

- Fluffy's Foodie Food Truck Friday at 5-9 p.m. at Coconut Creek Community Center Fitness, 1100 Lyons Road. Enjoy a variety of food vendors and entertainment. All ages welcome. More information here.

- Family Fun Fest Carnival at 5 - 10 p.m. Pine Trails Park, 10559 Trails End in Parkland. Rides, food and entertainment by Beautiful Loser, The Bob Seger Tribute Band from 7-9 p.m. Ticket information here.

- SUO at Tavolino Della Notte at 8-11 p.m., at 10181 W. Sample Road in Coral Springs.

Saturday

- Coconut Creek Evening of Elegance at 5-8 p.m. at City Hall Courtyard, 4800 West Copans Road in Coconut Creek. The event features an evening of local art, live string music, food, and alcoholic beverages for sale. It’s for adults 21 and over. Find out more here. Or call: 954-545-6682.

- Moonlight Thief at Tavolino Della Notte at 8-11 p.m., at 10181 W. Sample Road in Coral Springs.

- Family Fun Fest Carnival at 12-11 p.m. Pine Trails Park, 10559 Trails End in Parkland. Rides, food and entertainment by Southern Blood, 5-7 p.m. and Yacht Rock the Band, 7:30 – 9 p.m. Ticket information here.

- Downtown Delray Beach Festival of the Arts at 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. in downtown Delray Beach.

Sunday:

- Cool Wheels Car Show at 9 a.m. at Quiet Waters Park, Bald Eagle Shelter, 401 S Powerline Road in Deerfield Beach. More than 1,000 cars in cars show, a silent auction, raffles, food trucks, Broward Sheriff's Office SWAT presentations, and music. Call 561-452-3684 for more information.

- Tamarac Farmer's Market at 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 7501 N. University Drive in Tamarac.

- Happy Daze at Tavolino Della Notte, 5:30-8:30 p.m., at 10181 W. Sample Road in Coral Springs.

- Family Fun Fest Carnival at 12-6 p.m. Pine Trails Park, 10559 Trails End in Parkland. Rides, food and entertainment. Ticket information here.

- Downtown Delray Beach Festival of the Arts at 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. in downtown Delray Beach.

- The Farmer's & Artisan's Market at Mizner Park, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Mizner Park, NE 3 Street in Boca Raton, FL 33432. Event will feature organic fruits and vegetables, local honey, artisan breads, and other local vendors.

Coming Soon to Coral Springs Center For The Arts:

- Feb. 1: Stomp

- Feb. 4: Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute

- Feb. 9: The Simon & Garfunkel Story

CORAL SPRINGS NEWS:

HEALTH & WELLNESS: Coral Springs Woman Leaves Hospital After 47 Days of Fighting Cancer and Internal Bleeding

BUSINESS & FINANCE: TAPinto Coral Springs Recognized as Top-Performing Franchise in 2022 in TAPinto Company

POLICE & FIRE: Coral Springs Police Investigated Hit and Run Incident Outside Apartment Complex

LAW & JUSTICE: Coral Springs Man Arrested for Allegedly Strangling His Wife in Front of Their Young Children

GOVERNMENT: New Fitness Area Opens at Betti Stradling Park in Coral Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aKvcK_0kDyhn5q00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

What’s Being Built Here? New Publix and Other Retail Buildings Coming to Ramblewood Square Plaza in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – A new Publix Supermarket and other new buildings are being constructed at Ramblewood Square shopping center in Coral Springs. The project at Ramblewood Drive and University Drive has involved the demolition of existing buildings on the east and northeast portions of the property and construction of the 55,000-square-foot Publix store as well as other new buildings with 43,000-square-feet of retail space, according to plans submitted to city of Coral Springs. The new Publix store is expected to be completed later this year, according to the company. The redeveloped plaza also will include a new Starbucks, Aspen Dental, and Ross...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
TAPinto.net

Vans Broken Into on Lyons Technology Parkway in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FL – Someone broke into vans of business owners at Lyons Technology Parkway in Coconut Creek last month. Police spoke to two business owners who reported their vans were broken into overnight on Dec. 22, according to a police report. The owner of Gator Plumbing told police a van in front of the business in the 4900 block of Lyons Technology Parkway had a smashed passenger window and a drainage unit valued at $2,500 was taken, the report said. Nearby, the owner of Aquatic Leak Locators told police the driver’s window of his van was smashed in and a leak detection...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
TAPinto.net

Coral Springs Improvement District Plans to Cut Trees Along Canals to Prevent Flooding During Storms

CORAL SPRINGS, FL - Residents living along canals operated by Coral Springs Improvement District can expect noise, irrigation system interruptions, and loss of trees in right-of-way areas as crews prepare for a year-long project to clear trees and prevent canals from being blocked during storms. In a presentation last week to Coral Springs city commissioners, officials from the district said the goal of the project is to get rid of trees next to canals that could lose large branches or topple over during a hurricane or major storm and then clog canals when they are needed most to move water out...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
TAPinto.net

Stoneman Douglas Drops Second Game of Season

PARKLAND, FL- The Stoneman Douglas Boys Basketball Team has been so good this season that it's big news when they don't win.  The MSD Boys defeated Piper High School on Friday evening by a score of 61-53, increasing their spectacular record to 13-1 on the season. The bigger news for the boys was a tight loss to Riviera Prep 53-45 on Saturday, handing the Eagles just their second loss on the season. Riviera Prep is an impressive 13-3 this year, with one of their 3 losses coming by just 11 points to the 10th ranked team in America, Miami Columbus. The MSD Boys look to get back on track this evening against 11-4 Cardinal Gibbons. Tip off is at 6 p.m.   Follow us on Facebook and Twitter and sign up for FREE TAPinto Parkland E-News alerts to be the first to read about all things Parkland. Download the FREE TAPinto App. Click here for Android - Click here for iOS for breaking news, traffic/weather alerts, and special offers. Know a story we should share with our readers? Email editor Gina Pfingsten @ gpfingsten@tapinto.net Are you a business interested in reaching our audience? Contact Matt Pfingsten @ mpfingsten@tapinto.net
PARKLAND, FL
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy