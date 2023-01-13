Things To Do This Weekend in Coconut Creek Area, Jan. 13-15

COCONUT CREEK, FL – If you are looking for something to do this weekend in the Coral Springs area, get ready to enjoy festivals, live music, car show, food trucks, and a comedian performance at Coral Springs Center for the Arts. Here’s our roundup for Jan. 13-15:

Friday:

- Kathleen Madigan, Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos, performance at Coral Springs Center for the Arts at 8 p.m., 2855 Coral Springs Drive. Comedian Kathleen Madigan has squeezed in more than 40 appearances on late night talk shows and multiple comedy specials airing on Netflix, Comedy Central, and HBO. She has also appeared on Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix popular Netflix series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and made the most of the pandemic by launching a podcast, Madigan's Pubcast, on all streaming outlets. Learn more/get tickets.

- Fluffy's Foodie Food Truck Friday at 5-9 p.m. at Coconut Creek Community Center Fitness, 1100 Lyons Road. Enjoy a variety of food vendors and entertainment. All ages welcome. More information here.

- Family Fun Fest Carnival at 5 - 10 p.m. Pine Trails Park, 10559 Trails End in Parkland. Rides, food and entertainment by Beautiful Loser, The Bob Seger Tribute Band from 7-9 p.m. Ticket information here.

- SUO at Tavolino Della Notte at 8-11 p.m., at 10181 W. Sample Road in Coral Springs.

Saturday

- Coconut Creek Evening of Elegance at 5-8 p.m. at City Hall Courtyard, 4800 West Copans Road in Coconut Creek. The event features an evening of local art, live string music, food, and alcoholic beverages for sale. It’s for adults 21 and over. Find out more here. Or call: 954-545-6682.

- Moonlight Thief at Tavolino Della Notte at 8-11 p.m., at 10181 W. Sample Road in Coral Springs.

- Family Fun Fest Carnival at 12-11 p.m. Pine Trails Park, 10559 Trails End in Parkland. Rides, food and entertainment by Southern Blood, 5-7 p.m. and Yacht Rock the Band, 7:30 – 9 p.m. Ticket information here.

- Downtown Delray Beach Festival of the Arts at 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. in downtown Delray Beach.

Sunday:

- Cool Wheels Car Show at 9 a.m. at Quiet Waters Park, Bald Eagle Shelter, 401 S Powerline Road in Deerfield Beach. More than 1,000 cars in cars show, a silent auction, raffles, food trucks, Broward Sheriff's Office SWAT presentations, and music. Call 561-452-3684 for more information.

- Tamarac Farmer's Market at 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 7501 N. University Drive in Tamarac.

- Happy Daze at Tavolino Della Notte, 5:30-8:30 p.m., at 10181 W. Sample Road in Coral Springs.

- Family Fun Fest Carnival at 12-6 p.m. Pine Trails Park, 10559 Trails End in Parkland. Rides, food and entertainment. Ticket information here.

- Downtown Delray Beach Festival of the Arts at 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. in downtown Delray Beach.

- The Farmer's & Artisan's Market at Mizner Park, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Mizner Park, NE 3 Street in Boca Raton, FL 33432. Event will feature organic fruits and vegetables, local honey, artisan breads, and other local vendors.

Coming Soon to Coral Springs Center For The Arts:

- Feb. 1: Stomp

- Feb. 4: Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute

- Feb. 9: The Simon & Garfunkel Story

