Phillipsburg, NJ

HS Boys Basketball Recap: Phillipsburg Wins in Double Overtime over Watchung Hills

By Danielle DeGerolamo
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ Andrew Martin and Matthew Scerbo Jr. each tallied 21 points and Ameer Herran added a career-high 19 as Phillipsburg High School snapped its four-game losing streak with a 71-69 double overtime victory over host Watchung Hills in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division boys basketball game on Thursday night.

The Stateliners shot a scorching 56 percent (29-for-52) from the field in the game with Martin going 9- for-11, Herran 8-for-13 and Scerbo Jr. 8-for-18. Herran was coming off a then career-high 18-point effort in a loss to Montgomery.

Martin scored 12 points and Scerbo Jr. had six to help the Stateliners take a 27-21 halftime lead. Watchung Hills overcame a 10-point deficit after three quarters to tie the score and send the game into overtime.

Martin and Scerbo Jr. each scored seven points in the overtime periods as the ‘Liners improved to 5-5 overall and 1-4 in the Raritan Division. Herran led the ‘Liners with eight rebounds while senior point guard Jason Martinez contributed five points, six rebounds and a team-high six assists.

Phillipsburg box score
Andrew Martin 9-11 3-5 21, Matthew Scerbo Jr. 8-18 5-7 21, Jayveon Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Jason Martinez
2-2 1-4 5, Jaylen Miller 0-1 1-2 1, Darius McNair 2-7 0-0 4, Ameer Herran 8-13 3-3 19, Allan Palos 0.

Totals: 29-52 13-21 71.
Phillipsburg (5-5, 1-4) 16 11 18 11 9 6 -- 71
Watchung Hills (6-4, 2-3) 19 2 14 21 9 4 – 69
3-pointers – (0-4) Scerbo jr. 0-3, Martin 0-1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jn0DK_0kDyhdGa00

TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Teaneck Comes Back to Beat Columbia, 80-76

PATERSON, NJ -- Teaneck rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Columbia boys basketball team, 80-76, in the Freedom Fighters Challenge Monday afternoon. Jayden Myers finished with 22 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three assists for the Cougars (10-3), who led, 65-55, going into the final quarter. Jalen Robinson had 19 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals for Columbia, which outscored Teaneck, 26-17, in the third quarter. Shelton Colwell totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Jalen James collected 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Tyler Tejada of Teaneck (11-3) finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds.
TEANECK, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Scores a Season High Game Against Plainfield

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Scoring from its big three of Andrew Martin, Ameer Herran and Mathew Scerbo, Jr. led the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team to its highest point total of the season in a 74-42 shellacking of host Plainfield on Saturday.   Martin and Herran each scored 18 points and Scerbo Jr. contributed 17 at the Stateliners built a 38-20 halftime lead and cruised to their second straight victory. Jayveon Jackson returned after missing two games with an ankle injury and added eight points off the bench.   “We started off well in the first quarter,” Stateliner coach Todd Sigafoos said. “Plainfield tried...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roselle Boys Basketball Back on a Winning Streak; Improve to 11-2

ROSELLE, NJ – Boys basketball have won their last four games to improve to an 11-2 record. They started the season with an impressive 7-0 record before hitting a small bump in the road. After a loss in the finals of the Joe Silvers tournament and a defeat by division leader, New Providence, the Rams got back on track and are full steam ahead. Roselle defeated Hillside 58-43 to start the recent winning streak. Tahdir Carson led the team in scoring with 18 points. Shane Jackson had a big game for the Rams with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 blocks. Isaiah...
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Platek 17 Paces Chatham as All Five Starters Score in Double Digits in 8th Straight Boys Basketball Win, 67-50 vs. Morristown

CHATHAM, NJ -- Chatham boys basketball coach Todd Ervin's mantra after every game to his team is that they need to keep improving. But even Ervin had to admit he was impressed with the play of the Cougars after they defeated a good Morristown team, 67-50, to secure their eighth straight win on Saturday night.  "Is that what (our winning streak) is? Wow," Ervin said. "That's pretty good. Everyone I thought played good. That's what we want. We made free throws, which we haven't done all year, so it was a good effort." Ervin likely uttered a few more "wows" when he looked over the scorebook and...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Caldwell Stays Undefeated, Beating Bernards, 64-47

CALDWELL, NJ -- The Caldwell boys basketball team remained undefeated with a 64-47 victory over Bernards Sunday afternoon in the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic at Caldwell University. Senior guard Rocco Checchetto scored 19 points to lead the Chiefs (12-0), who outscored Bernards, 16-3, in the second quarter to open a 32-12 lead at halftime. Ray Zamloot finished with 11 points and Ryan Lawrence totaled 10 points for Caldwell, which outscored Bernards, 21-2, at the foul line. Connor Laverty led the Mountaineers (7-6) with 15 points and Gabriel Morales finished with 10 points in the loss. Caldwell will play the first of two games against Irvington in the span of a week when the Chiefs host the Blue Knights Tuesday at 4 p.m.
CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Two Spartan Wrestlers Medal at H/W/S 2023 Tournament

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Two Spartan wrestlers brought home medals from the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex 2023 tournament on Saturday.  The  13 annual tri-county meet was held at Phillipsburg High School. Bradley Maines took second place at 285 lbs and Logan Hrenenko earned a third place at 144 lbs. “I am very proud of these two,” Coach Daniel Trappe said. “They have been a big part of bringing this program back to where it was a few years ago.” The high school wrestling program has put together a 5-4 season. They will head to Morristown on Wednesday and host Pompton Lakes on Thursday. Other H/W/S wrestling news from Sparta High School: Sparta High School Girl's 2023 Wrestlers Earn Hardware, Make History at H/W/S  
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Pinkie’s Cupcake Café Athletes of the Week: Mackenzie Seifried and Brandon Pires

KENILWORTH, NJ – Mackenzie Seifried and Brandon Pires have been named this week’s Athletes of the Week. Mackenzie Seifried is a freshman at David Brearley and plays on both the soccer and basketball team for the Bears. She began soccer when she was just three years old and started basketball at eight. Mackenzie's favorite basketball memory so far was when she scored her first points on the varsity team. When she is not playing sports Mackenize's other hobbies include riding her bike, baking, and spending time with her friends. “Mackenzie has been thrust into the role of starting point guard, due to injuries” her...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Ice Hockey Fell to Hillsborough; 7-5

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  Morristown ice hockey fell to Hillsborough 7-5 in a high scoring affair. The game was tied at 4 after two periods but the Colonials were outscored by the Raiders 3-1 in the final 15 minutes. Jackson Byrne had the first three goals for Morristown for a hat trick. Willem Kerr and Clark Smith had the other two goals for the Colonials. Morristown is now 5-7-1 on the season and will play against Ridge for their next game on Thursday.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Takes Down Bound Brook, Celebrates 2018 State Champs On Youth Sports Night 2023

  WARREN, NJ —Watchung Hills wrestling defeated Bound Brook on Friday, 69-12 on a youth night that also welcomed returning alumni from the 2017-18 championship team. “Great night beating a fellow Somerset County team in Bound Brook. The train was moving today! Shout out to the 2018 Watchung Hills Wrestling Team who we honored as our first ever State Sectional Championship team! Quick turnaround tomorrow as we have a tough quad. Wrestling starts at 10am. Go Warriors!” The Warriors results are: 106 Nic Pietrantuono won by pin 1:10 113 Vincent Glynos won by forfeit 120 Cameron Kolakowski won by pin 1:29 126 Nick Valenti won by forfeit 132 Michael Samayoa lost by pin 1:01 138 Jordan Bash won by pin 2:08 144 Max Shaferman won by forfeit 150 Ryan Higgins won by decision 6-2 157 Christian Calvo won by pin 0:28 165 Harry Liu won by pin 1:05 175 Matt Mina lost by pin 0:52 190 Dylan Meng won by forfeit 215 Alex Rodriguez won by pin 2:30 285 Hunter Seubert won by forfeit Watchung Hills next hosts a quad on Saturday.
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers-Bears-Rams Ice Hockey Team Defeats JP Stevens-Metuchen Coop

WOODBRIDGE, NJ - Two Greater Middlesex Conference cooperative teams faced off on MLK Day at the Club at Woodbridge. The Chargers-Bears-Rams took on JP Stevens-Metuchen High Schools Monday afternoon and CBR came away with the program's second victory. CBR defeated JP Stevens-Metuchen 11-1. Eryk Miastkowski picked up his second win in goal for CBR. Caroline Citro and Hailey Connelly scored their first career goals for CBR. Sonny Lawson had two goals and two assists for CBR. John Whyte had a hat trick and two assists. Tanner Stein netted two goals and had an assist. Michael Rodrigues had a goal and an assist...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

PHOTOS: Camden Eastside Dispenses with Delaware's Sanford High, 65-55

Camden Eastside bested Delaware's Sanford High, 65-55, at Rowan University on Jan. 15. In a game fraught with turnovers, the high scorer was Jahaan Green with 18 points. "We were throwing the ball all over the place," Eastside coach Kenny Avent said. "We got to do better. We can't win games against good teams playing like that." Next up for Camden Eastside is a home game against Camden Catholic on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Union Wins Over Dover, 48-34

MADISON, NJ -- The Union wrestling team came away with a 48-34 victory over Dover in a quad match at Madison High School on Saturday. Union's team record is 4-7. Dover is 3-7. 126: Woodley Auciel (U) — Pin 2:12 Jason Castaneda (D) 132: Ariel Azeredo (U) — Pin 1:48 Matthew Le (D) 144: Fabian Mino (U) — Pin 2:17 Darwin Meza (D) 150: Aidan Cross (U) — Pin 5:19 Erick Reyes (D) 175: Daniel Collin (U) — Pin 0:30 Joel Villanueva (D) 190: Adams Jacques (U) — Pin 0:27 Angel Bonilla (D) 215: Nicholas Gonzalez (U) — Pin 0:18 Jeffrey Almendarez (D) 285: Obreight Ingram (U) — Pin 1:09 Roberto Garcia-Gonzalez (D)
DOVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Wrestlers go 1-2 in Multi-School Weekend Meet

CINNAMINSON, NJ - The Chargers wrestling team traveled to South Jersey on Saturday for a quad meet at Cinnaminson High School. Spotswood wrestlers took on teams from Cinnaminson, Palmyra and Atlantic City High Schools on the mat. The Chargers lost to Cinnaminson 77-3 and Palmyra 42-36. Spotswood defeated Atlantic City 42-30. With one victory and two losses, the Chargers' overall season record fell to 7-7. William Schwemmer defeated Connor Prendergast by a 6-4 decision to earn Spotswood's only match points against Cinnaminson. Against Palmyra, Brandon Snyder, Melissa Wehrle, Nick Marin, Daniel Keelen, Matt Varga, Schwemmer and Nate Peck-Garcia all earned match points for the Chargers. In the Chargers' victory over Atlantic City, Valerie Cicero, Snyder, Colton Schmitz, Marin, Justin Witt, Varga and Schwemmer earned match points for Spotswood.  The Chargers return to the mat on Tuesday at Highland Park High School. The Owls have an overall season record of 2-10 this season. Matches begin at 6 p.m. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Special Needs Basketball Players Needed for Fun and Friendship

Hunterdon County Special Olympics Basketball is growing and seeking players to join its Jaguars 2 and Jaguars 3 teams for the upcoming Special Olympics season. All special needs athletes are welcome to join in the fun of this amazing program. “We welcome and have had players on both teams that have a little knowledge of the game and some that know absolutely nothing about basketball when they first join us,” explained Coach Walt Wilson. “We have a full range of athletes with special needs. Autism, Down Syndrome, and many others. Some can dribble a basketball, shoot and know the basic rules. Some cannot dribble or shoot...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Premier Properties Welcomes RU Basketball Star

NEW BRUNSWICK - Premier Properties of New Brunswick has welcomed its newest resident – Paul Mulcahy. And, no, after all the full-throated cheering at the Jersey Mike's Arena on Sunday in a victory over Ohio State, we don't need to explain who that is. “Premier Properties was the perfect fit for me and my situation,” Mulcahy said. “The location is easy to get wherever I need to go – including the practice facility.” Premier Properties of New Brunswick specializes in new residential construction, providing Rutgers students and others with state-of-the-art safety, security and comfortable living within step of the campus. “Our buildings are strategically located within New Brunswick...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

16-Year-Old Glen Ridge Boy Dies in Brookdale Park Crash

NEWARK, NJ - A 16-year-old Glen Ridge boy died following a single-car crash in Essex County Brookdale Park. According to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) is investigating the crash that took place around 11:30 p.m. Sun. Jan. 15. on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive, Bloomfield. The CSIB reports that there were four minors in the vehicle, all from Glen Ridge. They were taken to local hospitals, where the 16-year-old boy, a rear passenger, was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on January 16 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.  
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

Support Robbinsville High Schools Class of 2024 at Bingo Event

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Support the Robbinsville High School Class of 2024 while having fun playing Bingo with friends and possibly winning a designer handbag as a prize.  The 16 handbags that will be prizes for the bingo winners are from upscale designers including Longchamp, Coach, Kate Spade, Frye, Vince Camuto, Tory Burch and Madewell. The Robbinsville High School Class of 2024 Post Prom/Fundraising Committee will be hosting the Designer Handbag Bingo event on Sunday, February 5 in the High School Commons located at 155 Robbinsville-Edinburg Road. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m with the games starting at 6:00 p.m  Tickets are $25 in advance -- or $30 cash at the door – for a set of 16 Bingo Cards. The ticket includes one Bingo Card per game with additional cards sold at door. For individual tickets, or to reserve a table for a group of eight to 10 attendees, email Nicole: nicolestrand@optonline.net by January 29. Checks are payable to RHS PTSA.  All proceeds will benefit the Class of 2024 Post Prom Event.  Dessert and coffee will be served, however outside food is welcome. Alcohol is not allowed.  Bingo attendees must be 18 years of age.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

‘Becoming Burley’ Takes a Swing and Expands their Business in Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – The Golf Center at Burley’s kicked off their expansion this weekend introducing the newly renovated, indoor Golf Center.  Are you looking for indoor recreation? Look no further than the Golf Center at Burley’s. It’s more than golf, it is a full scale entertainment center that finally offers what people have been asking for. Something to do.   The Stockton Street complex is getting more ‘Burley’ Located at Stockton Street, the Golf Center is home to an indoor driving range, simulators for top tier courses, chipping/putting greens, a bounce house, pool table, floor games, darts, foosball and a TV lounge where you can...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth Recap: Police Blotter, Brearley Grad Named All-American, Retirement from Sheriff K-9 Unit & More

KENILWORTH, NJ - Did you miss this past week's top stories? Catch up on what you missed in the links below. 1. KENILWORTH POLICE BLOTTER: Warrant Arrest, Theft, DWI & More 2. Kenilworth Native & Brearley Graduate Named Second Team All-American by AFCA 3. Kenilworth Native Retires Union County Sheriffs K-9 Unit with Over 25 Years of Service 4. Wonder Phasing Out ‘Chef on the Road’ Concept in Favor of Delivery 5. Kenilworth Resident to Participate as Celebrity Pizza Judge in Pizza Bowl 3 6. Basketball Player, 15, Faints, Collapses During Game in Hillsborough 7. Kenilworth Fire Department & Police Department Respond to Kitchen Fire 8. Kenilworth Resident Receives Master’s in Education of Children and Youth with Visual Impairments 9. Kenilworth Welcomes New Fire Chief 10. Kenilworth's 2023 Town Council Reorganization Meeting   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

