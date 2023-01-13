HS Boys Basketball Recap: Phillipsburg Wins in Double Overtime over Watchung Hills

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ Andrew Martin and Matthew Scerbo Jr. each tallied 21 points and Ameer Herran added a career-high 19 as Phillipsburg High School snapped its four-game losing streak with a 71-69 double overtime victory over host Watchung Hills in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division boys basketball game on Thursday night.

The Stateliners shot a scorching 56 percent (29-for-52) from the field in the game with Martin going 9- for-11, Herran 8-for-13 and Scerbo Jr. 8-for-18. Herran was coming off a then career-high 18-point effort in a loss to Montgomery.

Martin scored 12 points and Scerbo Jr. had six to help the Stateliners take a 27-21 halftime lead. Watchung Hills overcame a 10-point deficit after three quarters to tie the score and send the game into overtime.

Martin and Scerbo Jr. each scored seven points in the overtime periods as the ‘Liners improved to 5-5 overall and 1-4 in the Raritan Division. Herran led the ‘Liners with eight rebounds while senior point guard Jason Martinez contributed five points, six rebounds and a team-high six assists.

Phillipsburg box score

Andrew Martin 9-11 3-5 21, Matthew Scerbo Jr. 8-18 5-7 21, Jayveon Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Jason Martinez

2-2 1-4 5, Jaylen Miller 0-1 1-2 1, Darius McNair 2-7 0-0 4, Ameer Herran 8-13 3-3 19, Allan Palos 0.

Totals: 29-52 13-21 71.

Phillipsburg (5-5, 1-4) 16 11 18 11 9 6 -- 71

Watchung Hills (6-4, 2-3) 19 2 14 21 9 4 – 69

3-pointers – (0-4) Scerbo jr. 0-3, Martin 0-1.

