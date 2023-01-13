ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Lawn, NJ

Fair Lawn to Receive $3.4M to Remediate Drinking Water Contaminants and Keep Pipes Lead Free

By Rebecca Greene
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

FAIR LAWN, NJ - The borough will receive federal funds to assist in the clean-up of water contaminants, according to an announcement orchestrated through Congressman Josh Gottheimer's office.

On Friday, January 13, Gottheimer joined borough water technicians and Deputy Mayor Cristina Cutrone to announce the $3.8 million in federal funds, which in part come from the federal infrastructure bill.

Cutrone said one of her top priorities as a council member is "to ensure the safety of the residents," and she said that began in 2018 when the borough received $19.5 million from the Environmental Protection Agency to assist with water contamination clean-up.

Government officials gathered at the site of one of Fair Lawn's wells, 9-14 Cadmus Place adjacent to Sasso Field, which has been shut down due to contaminants.

At various points during the last several years, the Borough Council has discussed remediation of several wells that have been closed, seeking to get funds so residents would not bear the sole burden of the multi-million dollar clean-up.

Gottheimer said Ridgewood Water, which serves Glen Rock, Midland Park, Wyckoff and Ridgewood, is in line to receive $2.8 million from the federal infrastructure bill to assist with contaminant reduction in drinking water, including pfas, which are remnants of plastics.

The funds are also being used for the safety of water fountains, especially in schools, to ensure pipes are "lead free."

Area towns, including Glen Rock and Hawthorne, have announced water safety projects within the last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pj3ge_0kDyhcNr00

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

