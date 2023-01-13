ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

Spotswood Girls Varsity Basketball Team Wins Sixth Straight

By Dawn Miller
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team continues to roll. Spotswood currently sits on top of the Greater Middlesex Conference's Blue Division and won its sixth game in a row on Thursday, defeating the College Achieve Central Charter School 56-13.

Freshman Danielle Salvesen led the Chargers' offense with a game-high 14 points. Lizzie Calandruccio continued to be an offensive presence for Spotswood, dropping 10 points. Jada Palacios scored nine points. Ava Fama netted seven points and grabbed six rebounds. Allie Costantino and Tatum Jones both chipped in five points. Violet Tharney, Ella Calandruccio and Teagan Jones all put up two points. Teagan Jones also had five rebounds. Mary Lopez scored nine for College Achieve Central. Zavia Jackson and Anjali Patel chipped in two points apiece for College Achieve Central.

Thursday's victory improved the Chargers overall season record to 9-2. Spotswood returns to the court on Tuesday to face the Bears at East Brunswick High School. East Brunswick has won the last four meetings with the Chargers. The Bears have an overall season record of 3-7 and a 2-5 record against GMC teams. Game time is at 6 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPDzW_0kDyhZgY00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Outscores J.P. Stevens, 79-74

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -- A 27-point fourth quarter sent East Brunswick to a 79-74 boys basketball victory over J.P. Stevens on Monday. Mike Mikulka scored 20 points for the Bears (3-10), who outscored the Hawks, 27-22, in the final period. Cam Martin and Cam Vick each finished with 14 points for East Brunswick, which also got 10 points from Matt Mikulka, including three 3-point baskets. East Brunswick is back in action Tuesday night at Sayreville.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roselle Boys Basketball Back on a Winning Streak; Improve to 11-2

ROSELLE, NJ – Boys basketball have won their last four games to improve to an 11-2 record. They started the season with an impressive 7-0 record before hitting a small bump in the road. After a loss in the finals of the Joe Silvers tournament and a defeat by division leader, New Providence, the Rams got back on track and are full steam ahead. Roselle defeated Hillside 58-43 to start the recent winning streak. Tahdir Carson led the team in scoring with 18 points. Shane Jackson had a big game for the Rams with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 blocks. Isaiah...
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Attacks the Rim with Win over Watchung Hills

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Phillipsburg High School junior guard Darius McNair capped off the best game of his scholastic career on Saturday afternoon by driving down the lane and scoring on a layup right before the final buzzer to lift the Stateliners past Watchung Hills, 49-48, in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division boys basketball matchup on Thomas Fisher court. The teams played four days ago with P’burg pulling out a 71-69 double overtime victory. The ‘Liners have now won three games in a row after dropping four-straight to improve to 7-5 overall and 2-4 in the division. “There’s a lot of excitement in...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Scores a Season High Game Against Plainfield

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Scoring from its big three of Andrew Martin, Ameer Herran and Mathew Scerbo, Jr. led the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team to its highest point total of the season in a 74-42 shellacking of host Plainfield on Saturday.   Martin and Herran each scored 18 points and Scerbo Jr. contributed 17 at the Stateliners built a 38-20 halftime lead and cruised to their second straight victory. Jayveon Jackson returned after missing two games with an ankle injury and added eight points off the bench.   “We started off well in the first quarter,” Stateliner coach Todd Sigafoos said. “Plainfield tried...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Two Spartan Wrestlers Medal at H/W/S 2023 Tournament

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Two Spartan wrestlers brought home medals from the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex 2023 tournament on Saturday.  The  13 annual tri-county meet was held at Phillipsburg High School. Bradley Maines took second place at 285 lbs and Logan Hrenenko earned a third place at 144 lbs. “I am very proud of these two,” Coach Daniel Trappe said. “They have been a big part of bringing this program back to where it was a few years ago.” The high school wrestling program has put together a 5-4 season. They will head to Morristown on Wednesday and host Pompton Lakes on Thursday. Other H/W/S wrestling news from Sparta High School: Sparta High School Girl's 2023 Wrestlers Earn Hardware, Make History at H/W/S  
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Coach Steve Mate Celebrates Milestone with Alumni as Spotswood Defeats Somerville for Sixth Straight

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - On December 29, longtime Spotswood High School head basketball coach Steve Mate earned a major milestone. Mate coached his 400th victory behind the bench in the Chargers win over Great Oaks Charter in the consolation game of the Crusader Classic. Mate has been the Chargers head boys' basketball coach for the past 28 seasons. On Saturday, Mate had the unique opportunity to celebrate with Chargers boys basketball alumni along with his family members at the game against Somerville High School. On the court, the Chargers wrapped up the team's 10th victory of the season, defeating Somerville 64-47. Spotswood took a 27-23...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Special Needs Basketball Players Needed for Fun and Friendship

Hunterdon County Special Olympics Basketball is growing and seeking players to join its Jaguars 2 and Jaguars 3 teams for the upcoming Special Olympics season. All special needs athletes are welcome to join in the fun of this amazing program. “We welcome and have had players on both teams that have a little knowledge of the game and some that know absolutely nothing about basketball when they first join us,” explained Coach Walt Wilson. “We have a full range of athletes with special needs. Autism, Down Syndrome, and many others. Some can dribble a basketball, shoot and know the basic rules. Some cannot dribble or shoot...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Pinkie’s Cupcake Café Athletes of the Week: Mackenzie Seifried and Brandon Pires

KENILWORTH, NJ – Mackenzie Seifried and Brandon Pires have been named this week’s Athletes of the Week. Mackenzie Seifried is a freshman at David Brearley and plays on both the soccer and basketball team for the Bears. She began soccer when she was just three years old and started basketball at eight. Mackenzie's favorite basketball memory so far was when she scored her first points on the varsity team. When she is not playing sports Mackenize's other hobbies include riding her bike, baking, and spending time with her friends. “Mackenzie has been thrust into the role of starting point guard, due to injuries” her...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Perth Amboy Stuns Woodbridge with Shot at the Buzzer, 63-62

WOODBRIDGE, NJ -- Ariel Perez' 3-pointer as time ran out gave Perth Amboy a 63-62 boys basketball victory over Woodbridge before a large, boisterous crowd Saturday afternoon. Perez had been scoreless before sinking his game-winner from the right side of the arc, where officials ruled that his foot was not touching any part of the tape. Perth Amboy (7-3) avenged a similar loss to Woodbridge (7-5) on opening night by a 49-47 score on Dec. 15, 2022. The rematch, which was physically played and hotly contested right from the opening tip, seemed destined to come down to a final possession. Woodbridge had rallied...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Ice Hockey Fell to Hillsborough; 7-5

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  Morristown ice hockey fell to Hillsborough 7-5 in a high scoring affair. The game was tied at 4 after two periods but the Colonials were outscored by the Raiders 3-1 in the final 15 minutes. Jackson Byrne had the first three goals for Morristown for a hat trick. Willem Kerr and Clark Smith had the other two goals for the Colonials. Morristown is now 5-7-1 on the season and will play against Ridge for their next game on Thursday.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Hoboken Beats Kearny, 57-26

HOBOKEN, NJ -- The Hoboken boys basketball team opened a 20-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 57-26 victory over Kearny on Saturday. Joel Lopez scored 17 points and handed out five assists for Hoboken (9-3), which led, 26-6, after one quarter and 44-13 at halftime. Lamir Boxley finished with 15 points and Bryson Lopez grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked four shots to go with four points for the RedWings.
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kaitlin Capstraw Earns Ivy Rookie of the Week Award for Fourth Time

NEW HAVEN, CT. — West Orange’s Kiley Capstraw, Yale first-year guard, shot .500, had nine rebounds and made 20 points in two Ivy League away games that Yale won, earning Capstraw the Ivy League Rookie of the Week title four times out of five weeks. She scored 11 points, the second highest on the team, while getting five of her 10 shots at Dartmouth during Yale’s victory 57-47 on Jan 6. She also had seven rebounds, one away from her season high. Capstraw had nine points in the Bulldogs’ 71-70 overtime win at Harvard, including a critical three-pointer in overtime. Capstraw played the Harvard game...
NEW HAVEN, CT
TAPinto.net

Newton Bowling Tops High Point

NEWTON, NJ- The Newton High School bowling team defeated High Point 5-2 on Thursday at Sparta Lanes. The Braves had a total 2401 pins to the Wildcats 2376. Rachel Prozille was high scorer for Newton with a total of 646 pins in three sets. Vinsent Mabee knocked down 575. Devlin Schmid had 461, Salvator Serillo had 366 pins and Mackenzie Genung finished her three frames with 353. Newton’s record moves to 4-6.  They will go against Kinnelon at Oakwood Lanes on Thursday, January 19 at 1 p.m.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Union Wins Over Dover, 48-34

MADISON, NJ -- The Union wrestling team came away with a 48-34 victory over Dover in a quad match at Madison High School on Saturday. Union's team record is 4-7. Dover is 3-7. 126: Woodley Auciel (U) — Pin 2:12 Jason Castaneda (D) 132: Ariel Azeredo (U) — Pin 1:48 Matthew Le (D) 144: Fabian Mino (U) — Pin 2:17 Darwin Meza (D) 150: Aidan Cross (U) — Pin 5:19 Erick Reyes (D) 175: Daniel Collin (U) — Pin 0:30 Joel Villanueva (D) 190: Adams Jacques (U) — Pin 0:27 Angel Bonilla (D) 215: Nicholas Gonzalez (U) — Pin 0:18 Jeffrey Almendarez (D) 285: Obreight Ingram (U) — Pin 1:09 Roberto Garcia-Gonzalez (D)
DOVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers-Bears-Rams Ice Hockey Team Defeats JP Stevens-Metuchen Coop

WOODBRIDGE, NJ - Two Greater Middlesex Conference cooperative teams faced off on MLK Day at the Club at Woodbridge. The Chargers-Bears-Rams took on JP Stevens-Metuchen High Schools Monday afternoon and CBR came away with the program's second victory. CBR defeated JP Stevens-Metuchen 11-1. Eryk Miastkowski picked up his second win in goal for CBR. Caroline Citro and Hailey Connelly scored their first career goals for CBR. Sonny Lawson had two goals and two assists for CBR. John Whyte had a hat trick and two assists. Tanner Stein netted two goals and had an assist. Michael Rodrigues had a goal and an assist...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Wrestling Tournament: 2023 Finals

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – It was a full day of wrestling in Phillipsburg as the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex wrestling tournament took place today, January 14, 2023 at Phillipsburg High School. Watch the replay here on the Phillipsburg High School Athletics YouTube channel. The championship went to Phillipsburg, who has now won back-to-back championships and has held the team title 16 times.   The outstanding wrestler was Hunterdon Central’s Anthony Rossi. Rightfully so, was the fan consensus.  The Stateliner fans were sold after his win, he deserved outstanding wrestler. You read that right.  We knew our own Stateliners were putting up some great performances, but we still respect a...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Premier Properties Welcomes RU Basketball Star

NEW BRUNSWICK - Premier Properties of New Brunswick has welcomed its newest resident – Paul Mulcahy. And, no, after all the full-throated cheering at the Jersey Mike's Arena on Sunday in a victory over Ohio State, we don't need to explain who that is. “Premier Properties was the perfect fit for me and my situation,” Mulcahy said. “The location is easy to get wherever I need to go – including the practice facility.” Premier Properties of New Brunswick specializes in new residential construction, providing Rutgers students and others with state-of-the-art safety, security and comfortable living within step of the campus. “Our buildings are strategically located within New Brunswick...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Takes Down Bound Brook, Celebrates 2018 State Champs On Youth Sports Night 2023

  WARREN, NJ —Watchung Hills wrestling defeated Bound Brook on Friday, 69-12 on a youth night that also welcomed returning alumni from the 2017-18 championship team. “Great night beating a fellow Somerset County team in Bound Brook. The train was moving today! Shout out to the 2018 Watchung Hills Wrestling Team who we honored as our first ever State Sectional Championship team! Quick turnaround tomorrow as we have a tough quad. Wrestling starts at 10am. Go Warriors!” The Warriors results are: 106 Nic Pietrantuono won by pin 1:10 113 Vincent Glynos won by forfeit 120 Cameron Kolakowski won by pin 1:29 126 Nick Valenti won by forfeit 132 Michael Samayoa lost by pin 1:01 138 Jordan Bash won by pin 2:08 144 Max Shaferman won by forfeit 150 Ryan Higgins won by decision 6-2 157 Christian Calvo won by pin 0:28 165 Harry Liu won by pin 1:05 175 Matt Mina lost by pin 0:52 190 Dylan Meng won by forfeit 215 Alex Rodriguez won by pin 2:30 285 Hunter Seubert won by forfeit Watchung Hills next hosts a quad on Saturday.
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Morristown Fell to Randolph

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown (1-5) took on Randolph Friday night on the mat losing 46-32. Henry Saxon recorded a pin in 30 seconds in the 165-weight class. Freddie Saxon (190) and Robert Murphy (215) won their matches by major decision. The Colonials will wrestling in a Quad match Saturday morning. Match begins at 10am at Bloomfield High School.    
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy