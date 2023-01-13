Boys Basketball: Livingston Pulls Away to Beat Newark Academy, 48-29

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston boys basketball team broke open a close game in the second half and went on to defeat Newark Academy, 48-29, Thursday at Livingston High School.

Dylan Perlstein scored 17 points for the Lancers (6-5), who led by seven points at the half, then outscored Newark Academy, 11-6, in the third quarter and 13-6 in the fourth.

Luke Cohen finished with eight points for Livingston, which has won four out of its last five games. The Lancers beat Newark Academy for the second time this season, having also won an opening day matchup against their crosstown foes.





