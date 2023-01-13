ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, NJ

Boys Basketball: Livingston Pulls Away to Beat Newark Academy, 48-29

 4 days ago

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston boys basketball team broke open a close game in the second half and went on to defeat Newark Academy, 48-29, Thursday at Livingston High School.

Dylan Perlstein scored 17 points for the Lancers (6-5), who led by seven points at the half, then outscored Newark Academy, 11-6, in the third quarter and 13-6 in the fourth.

Luke Cohen finished with eight points for Livingston, which has won four out of its last five games. The Lancers beat Newark Academy for the second time this season, having also won an opening day matchup against their crosstown foes.

Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Outscores J.P. Stevens, 79-74

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -- A 27-point fourth quarter sent East Brunswick to a 79-74 boys basketball victory over J.P. Stevens on Monday. Mike Mikulka scored 20 points for the Bears (3-10), who outscored the Hawks, 27-22, in the final period. Cam Martin and Cam Vick each finished with 14 points for East Brunswick, which also got 10 points from Matt Mikulka, including three 3-point baskets. East Brunswick is back in action Tuesday night at Sayreville.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Attacks the Rim with Win over Watchung Hills

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Phillipsburg High School junior guard Darius McNair capped off the best game of his scholastic career on Saturday afternoon by driving down the lane and scoring on a layup right before the final buzzer to lift the Stateliners past Watchung Hills, 49-48, in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division boys basketball matchup on Thomas Fisher court. The teams played four days ago with P’burg pulling out a 71-69 double overtime victory. The ‘Liners have now won three games in a row after dropping four-straight to improve to 7-5 overall and 2-4 in the division. “There’s a lot of excitement in...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Rodriguezz 25 Leads Hasbrouck Heights over Passaic Charter

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – Josh Rodriguez scored 25 points to lead Hasbrouck Heights to 52-42 victory over Passaic Charter in a boys basketball non-conference game on Monday evening at home. The Aviators jumped out to a 12-7 lead after the first quarter and led 26-17 at the half.  Passaic Charter played the Aviators near even in the second half, but could not overcome the deficit. Cam Roberts had 21 points for Passaic Charter, nailing five three point field goals.   Rodriguez also had five three pointers on his was to his 25 points.  Caden DeRosa added 10 for the Aviators, with Evan Werner and Joey Formisano chipping in six points each. Hasbrouck Heights improved to 10-3 with the win, while Passaic Charter falls to 3-6. Passaic Charter (3-6) 7 10 12 13 42 Hasbrouck Heights (10-3) 12 14 12 14 52             Passaic Charter  2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Jonathan Frias 2 0 0 4   Cam Roberts 3 5 0 21   Rajet Levister 3 0 0 6   Brandon Polanco 1 0 0 2   Alix Siri 2 0 0 4   Eusebio Veras 1 1 0 5   Totals: 12 6 0 42               Hasbrouck Heights 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Evan Werner 0 0 6 6   Caden DeRosa 3 1 1 10   Shane Ike 1 0 0 2   Joey Formisano 3 0 0 6   Josh Rodriguez 3 5 4 25   Donovan Auriemma 0 1 0 3   Damon Rivera 0 0 0 0   Totals: 10 7 11 52  
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roselle Boys Basketball Back on a Winning Streak; Improve to 11-2

ROSELLE, NJ – Boys basketball have won their last four games to improve to an 11-2 record. They started the season with an impressive 7-0 record before hitting a small bump in the road. After a loss in the finals of the Joe Silvers tournament and a defeat by division leader, New Providence, the Rams got back on track and are full steam ahead. Roselle defeated Hillside 58-43 to start the recent winning streak. Tahdir Carson led the team in scoring with 18 points. Shane Jackson had a big game for the Rams with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 blocks. Isaiah...
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Benkert (23 Goals) Continues To Pace Nutley/Bloomfield/Columbia Ice Hockey

STOCKHOLM, NJ - Alex Benkert continued to prove he's a vital part of the Nutley/Bloomfield/Columbia co-op ice hockey team. On Saturday night, the talented sophomore forward scored late in the third period to help the Raiders forge a 2-2 tie with a very good Montville team at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. The tie snapped a five-game losing streak for the Raiders (3-9-1) with Benkert now owning 23 goals and 15 assists this season. The 5-10 Benkert has now accounted for exactly half of Hutley/Bloomfield/Columbia's 46 goals this season. "We have struggled of late but not for lack of trying," said head coach...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Steven Louiselle Named Salerno Duane Summit Boys Hockey Player of the Week

SUMMIT, NJ - Steven Louiselle has been selected as the 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Boys Hockey Player of The Week' for his performances in the week ending January 15. The sophomore netminder posted two wins during the week, backstopping the Maroon and White to victories against Middletown South and Bergen Catholic while posting a .936 save percentage and 1.50 Goals Against Average. Louiselle also had his first career assist on Friday night against Bergen Catholic. The 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Boys Hockey Player of The Week' is a collaboration between Salerno Duane Jeep Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Summit and TAPinto Summit which, after each week of the Summit High School Boys Hockey season, honors a Hilltopper player or players -- as designated by the coaching staff -- for their performance(s).
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Verona Beats Cedar Grove, 58-31; Rodriguez Gets MVP

CALDWELL, NJ -- Although Cedar Grove has the better record, the Verona boys basketball team dominated their matchup in the Jimmy Jandoli Tip-off at the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic Saturday at Caldwell University with a 58-31 victory. Alex Rodriguez scored 15 points for the Hillbillies (6-6), who took a 19-6 lead after one quarter and led throughout the contest. Rodriguez, a senior guard, was awarded the MVP trophy for the classic. Riley Ying finished with eight points for Verona, which received points from 11 different players in the game. Nick Russo led Cedar Grove (7-5) with 23 points. He sank seven of nine free throws. Verona defeated Cedar Grove by 15 points in the West Essex Tournament in December. That was also played at Caldwell University.
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Pinkie’s Cupcake Café Athletes of the Week: Mackenzie Seifried and Brandon Pires

KENILWORTH, NJ – Mackenzie Seifried and Brandon Pires have been named this week’s Athletes of the Week. Mackenzie Seifried is a freshman at David Brearley and plays on both the soccer and basketball team for the Bears. She began soccer when she was just three years old and started basketball at eight. Mackenzie's favorite basketball memory so far was when she scored her first points on the varsity team. When she is not playing sports Mackenize's other hobbies include riding her bike, baking, and spending time with her friends. “Mackenzie has been thrust into the role of starting point guard, due to injuries” her...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Perth Amboy Stuns Woodbridge with Shot at the Buzzer, 63-62

WOODBRIDGE, NJ -- Ariel Perez' 3-pointer as time ran out gave Perth Amboy a 63-62 boys basketball victory over Woodbridge before a large, boisterous crowd Saturday afternoon. Perez had been scoreless before sinking his game-winner from the right side of the arc, where officials ruled that his foot was not touching any part of the tape. Perth Amboy (7-3) avenged a similar loss to Woodbridge (7-5) on opening night by a 49-47 score on Dec. 15, 2022. The rematch, which was physically played and hotly contested right from the opening tip, seemed destined to come down to a final possession. Woodbridge had rallied...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Platek 17 Paces Chatham as All Five Starters Score in Double Digits in 8th Straight Boys Basketball Win, 67-50 vs. Morristown

CHATHAM, NJ -- Chatham boys basketball coach Todd Ervin's mantra after every game to his team is that they need to keep improving. But even Ervin had to admit he was impressed with the play of the Cougars after they defeated a good Morristown team, 67-50, to secure their eighth straight win on Saturday night.  "Is that what (our winning streak) is? Wow," Ervin said. "That's pretty good. Everyone I thought played good. That's what we want. We made free throws, which we haven't done all year, so it was a good effort." Ervin likely uttered a few more "wows" when he looked over the scorebook and...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Boys Ice Hockey Shut Out Vernon; 8-0 Sunday

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Madison boys ice hockey defeated Vernon 8-0 as the Dodgers have now won back-to-back games after dropping their first 11 contests of the season. Madison had eight different scorers on the day as Chris Palawasta, Will Bagley, Jonathan Erickson, Chris Piacenti, John Rusen, Nathan Tallinder, Jack Hunter, and Patrick Layng all scored for the Dodgers on Sunday. The Dodgers will face Livingston on Wednesday January 18  
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

John Jay Rolls on Senior Night

CROSS RIVER, N.Y. - On a roll, John Jay entered the game on Wednesday, Jan. 12 with a 7-3 record, and Nyack, who just joined the conference, was not entirely sure why the Wolves’ interest was elevated.  “It’s our senior night, and we didn’t want to lose,” said Annabel Brennan, whose play spoke the loudest in the 49-41 victory. After Nyack jumped out to a 5-1 lead, Brennan drove hard to the paint and barely took note of the three defenders in the way. The senior missed the layup, but the effort showed how hell-bent for the hoop she would be the rest...
NYACK, NY
TAPinto.net

Premier Properties Welcomes RU Basketball Star

NEW BRUNSWICK - Premier Properties of New Brunswick has welcomed its newest resident – Paul Mulcahy. And, no, after all the full-throated cheering at the Jersey Mike's Arena on Sunday in a victory over Ohio State, we don't need to explain who that is. “Premier Properties was the perfect fit for me and my situation,” Mulcahy said. “The location is easy to get wherever I need to go – including the practice facility.” Premier Properties of New Brunswick specializes in new residential construction, providing Rutgers students and others with state-of-the-art safety, security and comfortable living within step of the campus. “Our buildings are strategically located within New Brunswick...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

PHOTOS: Camden Eastside Dispenses with Delaware's Sanford High, 65-55

Camden Eastside bested Delaware's Sanford High, 65-55, at Rowan University on Jan. 15. In a game fraught with turnovers, the high scorer was Jahaan Green with 18 points. "We were throwing the ball all over the place," Eastside coach Kenny Avent said. "We got to do better. We can't win games against good teams playing like that." Next up for Camden Eastside is a home game against Camden Catholic on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Ice Hockey Fell to Hillsborough; 7-5

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  Morristown ice hockey fell to Hillsborough 7-5 in a high scoring affair. The game was tied at 4 after two periods but the Colonials were outscored by the Raiders 3-1 in the final 15 minutes. Jackson Byrne had the first three goals for Morristown for a hat trick. Willem Kerr and Clark Smith had the other two goals for the Colonials. Morristown is now 5-7-1 on the season and will play against Ridge for their next game on Thursday.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Wrestling Tournament: 2023 Finals

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – It was a full day of wrestling in Phillipsburg as the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex wrestling tournament took place today, January 14, 2023 at Phillipsburg High School. Watch the replay here on the Phillipsburg High School Athletics YouTube channel. The championship went to Phillipsburg, who has now won back-to-back championships and has held the team title 16 times.   The outstanding wrestler was Hunterdon Central’s Anthony Rossi. Rightfully so, was the fan consensus.  The Stateliner fans were sold after his win, he deserved outstanding wrestler. You read that right.  We knew our own Stateliners were putting up some great performances, but we still respect a...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Special Needs Basketball Players Needed for Fun and Friendship

Hunterdon County Special Olympics Basketball is growing and seeking players to join its Jaguars 2 and Jaguars 3 teams for the upcoming Special Olympics season. All special needs athletes are welcome to join in the fun of this amazing program. “We welcome and have had players on both teams that have a little knowledge of the game and some that know absolutely nothing about basketball when they first join us,” explained Coach Walt Wilson. “We have a full range of athletes with special needs. Autism, Down Syndrome, and many others. Some can dribble a basketball, shoot and know the basic rules. Some cannot dribble or shoot...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

16-Year-Old Glen Ridge Boy Dies in Brookdale Park Crash

NEWARK, NJ - A 16-year-old Glen Ridge boy died following a single-car crash in Essex County Brookdale Park. According to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) is investigating the crash that took place around 11:30 p.m. Sun. Jan. 15. on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive, Bloomfield. The CSIB reports that there were four minors in the vehicle, all from Glen Ridge. They were taken to local hospitals, where the 16-year-old boy, a rear passenger, was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on January 16 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.  
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

Former MLB Pitcher, Now Straight and Narrow Counselor Receives Paterson Key to the City

PATERSON, NJ – In celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Mayor Andre Sayegh, along with Fifth Ward Councilman Luis Velez, presented Straight and Narrow counselor Michael Jackson with the Paterson Key to the City on Monday. Jackson, a former Major League Baseball pitcher during the early 1970s, battled addiction while playing for the Phillies, Cardinals, Royals, and Indians. Jackson’s addiction would cost him his career in baseball, leaving him homeless, jobless, and in and out of jail. “It is in honor of Dr. King in the spirit of service, that we’re bestowing the highest honor that a mayor can...
PATERSON, NJ
