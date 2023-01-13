Watchung Borough Board of Education Swears in New Members, Names new President and Vice President for 2023

WATCHUNG, NJ - The first meeting of the Watchung Borough Board of Education brings new leadership to the school district for 2023.

Oaths of office were administered to:

Phyllis Juette, Mohamad Freij, Manuel Gonzalez, and Gail Tafaro McDonald.

Amber Murad was nominated and selected as board president, and Anthony Ingrassia was nominated and selected as vice-president for 2023. The vote for both was unanimous with one dissenting no vote from Dorie Harvey.

The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 24.

SEE VIDEO below:

https://youtu.be/JeRLQnT0nwc



