ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watchung, NJ

Watchung Borough Board of Education Swears in New Members, Names new President and Vice President for 2023

By Brenda Nemcek
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

WATCHUNG, NJ - The first meeting of the Watchung Borough Board of Education brings new leadership to the school district for 2023.

Oaths of office were administered to:

Phyllis Juette, Mohamad Freij, Manuel Gonzalez, and Gail Tafaro McDonald.

Amber Murad was nominated and selected as board president, and Anthony Ingrassia was nominated and selected as vice-president for 2023. The vote for both was unanimous with one dissenting no vote from Dorie Harvey.

The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 24.

SEE VIDEO below:

https://youtu.be/JeRLQnT0nwc

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXkcu_0kDyhUGv00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Richard Joel Sworn In as Ridgewood Planning Board Chair

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - For the first time in many years, Ridgewood Planning Board reorganized during its January meeting on Tuesday night, reappointing Chair Richard Joel and Vice Chair Dianne O'Brien to their leadership positions. Four new members were also sworn in following appointment by the council at its reorganization meeting. Joel is an attorney in Oradell and has lived in Ridgewood for 27 years. He has been with the board for over 12 years, serving as vice chair for four years prior to taking the chair position in 2016. "It is exciting. We have a new master plan and now we...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Watchung Hills Board of Education Recognizes Murray Hill Chinese School

WARREN, NJ — Murray Hill Chinese School has been teaching traditional Mandarin and Chinese culture classes to children and adults now for 40 years, 25 of them at Watchung Hills Regional High School.  At Tuesday's meeting of the Watchung Hills Board of Education they were recognized by the board and staff. Board Vice President Michael Birnberg read the resolution. SEE HERE The school will be celebrating Chinese New Year at Watchung Hills at 1 pm on Saturday, Jan. 28. SEE HERE Chinese New Year 2023 is a Year of the Rabbit, more specifically, Water Rabbit, starting from January 22, 2023, and lasting until February 9, 2024.    
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Passaic County Democratic Party Seeking Candidates

WOODLAND PARK, NJ - Passaic County Democratic Chairman John Currie and the Passaic County Democratic Committee is seeking candidates interested in interviewing for elected positions up for election in November 2023.  The county-wide offices on the ballot include Passaic County Clerk and Passaic County Commissioner.  “As Chairman of the Passaic County Democratic Party, I work closely with our local Democratic Municipal Leaders to find qualified residents who are interested in public service and potentially running as candidates for elective office,” said Chairman Currie. According to Currie, those interested in possible candidacy for county elected offices should contact Rita Pascrell in the Passaic County...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Residents Tell Council 'We Want Our Administrator Back'

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - After about thirty minutes of comments from the Mayor and council members and close to two hours of public comments, the council voted unanimously to reappoint Liza Viana as Berkeley Heights Business Administrator for a four-year term Tuesday evening in the packed standing room only council chambers. Councilman Jeff Varnerin was not present, and did not vote. At the January 4 reorganization meeting, Council President John Foster, Council Vice President Manny Couto, Councilwoman Jeanne Kingsley and Varnerin voted "No" to reappoint Viana. In a statement and letter to the editor to TAPinto, Varnerin and Kingsley each said they take their fiduciary responsibilities...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Redevelopment Agency to Hold Reorganization and Regular Meeting on Wed.

RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway Redevelopment Agency will meet on Wednesday, January 18, for both its annual reorganization meeting and its regular monthly meeting. The reorganization meeting will commence at 6:30 p.m., and the regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Council Chambers of Rahway City Hall, located at 1 City Hall Plaza. A copy of the January 18th agenda can be found here. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Two Local Gov't Bodies Meet this Week; Cranford Planning Board Expected to Vote on 750 Walnut Wednesday

CRANFORD, NJ - The Cranford Township Committee and the town's Planning Board have meetings set for this week.  Township Committee The Township Committee will meet for a combined meeting on Tuesday, January 17 with the workshop meeting taking place at 7 p.m. and the official meeting will begin at 8 p.m.   The workshop meeting is set to discuss a recycling contract extension. The full agenda can be found here. This will be the first initial meeting since the Township Committee changed its bylaws with a 4-1 vote on January 5. Commissioner Gina Black was the sole opposition. The new change puts all public comments at...
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Craig Guy Announces Experienced Political Operative Will Lead Campaign

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ - Hudson County Democratic Organization’s Executive Director, Julietta Vogt, will serve as campaign manager for Craig Guy’s race to succeed Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise.  “I am thrilled to announce that Julietta Vogt will be leading our campaign team,” Guy said, citing her extensive experience with the HCDO, and the crucial perspective that she will bring to the team as a young millennial woman dedicated to the future of Democratic politics. “Julietta is a highly skilled and experienced leader in Democratic politics, and not only has she worked closely with leaders and activists in Hudson County, but as a millennial and a woman she will bring with her the perspective that we need to move our county and the Democratic Party forward.”  “This is such an important race for the future of Hudson County, and I can think of no one better than Craig Guy to serve as County Executive and keep moving our community forward,” Vogt said. “I am so excited to take on this role and to work with Craig to build on the work that he has already done to serve Hudson County.”
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Phillipsburg Town Council Agrees to Put Town Library Funding Referendum on the November Ballot

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.---In order to ensure a stabilized town library budget, the Phillipsburg Town Council Tuesday night passed a motion to place the matter on the ballot this November as a referendum.   In an address to council at the January 17, 2023 meeting, Library Director David Krolak asked council to pass a library referendum resolution in order for the library to operate on a consistent comparable annual budget figure in future years.   Librarian Stephanie Rath-Tickle explained in 2018 and 2019 the library operated on a $745,000 budget and fluctuated in subsequent years to a low of $555,000 in 2021. Last year in 2022...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Public Schools Awarded $2.5M in Federal Full Service Community School Funds

PATERSON, NJ - Paterson Public Schools officials announced Wednesday that the district has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Full Service Community Schools program. The $499,959 grant will benefit Public School No. 16 and the Alonzo Tambua Moody Academy and is expected to be renewed annually for five years for a total award of $2,499,795. “For the past 12 years, the district’s Full Service Community Schools have been helping to provide for the needs of our students and their families so that our students can succeed,” said Superintendent of Schools Eileen F. Shafer. “This federal funding will help the district continue...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Town Council Will Continue 5-Minute Public Comments

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Town Council members discussed decreasing the current five-minute public comment time to three minutes. Several residents asked Town Council members to continue allowing five-minute public comments. Susan Lenchick urged, “Reject this proposed ordinance. On February 9 The council considered the same proposal, and 16 citizens spoke in response to this.  Not one supported it since the citizens adamantly opposed it.” She noted that residents often speak “eloquently” and present facts and statistics on matters that they have expertise. Lenchick reported that she studied past meetings and public comment times. “Most spoke for three minutes or less, some significantly less....
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark's Planning Director Joins ‘Boutique’ Law Firm

NEWARK, NJ — City planning director Christopher A. Watson has joined Murphy Schiller & Wilkes LLP, as that law firm’s director of planning and development services, the firm has announced. Watson, director of city planning since September 2018, has played a key role in Newark’s growth and ongoing redevelopment under Mayor Ras Baraka’s administration. A prepared statement from Murphy Schiller & Wilkes (MSW) says Watson, as its new director of planning and development, will “use his experience and expertise to help clients navigate the ever-complicated bureaucratic maze associated with New Jersey’s real estate development process, with a special focus on Newark.” Watson’s role...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hackensack Education Association Member, Caseen Gaines Receives 2023 Dr. Judith Owens Spirit Award

Hackensack, NJ - On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Hackensack Education Association’s Caseen Gaines accepted the 2023 Dr. Judith Owens Spirit Award at the New Jersey Education Association’s (NJEA) Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Human and Civil Rights Celebration.    NJEA is the premier labor union in the nation for serious educators and support professionals who want to protect and advance their careers. Their goal is to put students and public school employees first and to ensure that every child has access to an excellent public school that cares for their academic, social, emotional, and physical well-being.   The 2023 Dr. Judith M. Owens Spirit...
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Public Notice: Warren County Construction Board of Appeals Meeting Change

PUBLIC NOTICE   Pursuant to the Open Public Meetings Act, Chapter 231, P.L. 1975, notice is hereby given that the Warren County Construction Board of Appeals:   Changed the regular scheduled Construction Board of Appeals Meeting of February 14, 2023 to February 21, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Wayne Dumont, Jr. Administration Building, 165 Route 519S, Belvidere, N.J.   Alex J. Lazorisak County Administrator   NOTE: The information above is being sent to inform you and so that you can inform your readers/listeners/viewers, should you choose to do so. It is not intended as a paid legal notice.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

WOHS AB-Salute Boys Step Team Wins 1st Place at Youth Step Brooklyn Borough Stepping Championship

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The award-winning West Orange High School Ab-Salute Boys Step Team kicked off the season with a first-place win at the Youth Step USA Brooklyn Borough Stepping Championship, held Jan. 14 at Boys and Girls High School, beating out seven New York contenders. Next up is the Regional Championship on Feb. 18 in Newark at George Washington Carver Elementary School. WOHS Fine Arts Director Dr. William Farley is the advisor for the Boys Step Team.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hudson County Commissioners Get Committee Assignments for 2023

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ - Hudson County Board of Commissioners’ Chairman Anthony Vainieri made the following assignments to committees and liaisons for the Hudson County Board of Commissioners for 2023: Commissioner Yraida Aponte-Lipski: Hudson County Planning Board New Jersey Association of Counties Board- Alternate Representative  Education Committee Environment, Health and Human Services Committee Family Services Committee Task Force on the Homeless Tourism and Cultural Affairs Women and Minority Affairs   Commissioner Fanny Cedeno Hudson County Open Space Advisory Board County Government Oversight and Policy Review Committee- Chairperson Economic Development and Housing  Senior Citizens & Veteran Affairs  Woman and Minority Affairs   Commissioner Albert Cifelli Comprehensive Economic Development Strategies Hudson County Improvement Authority- Representative Contracts Committee Ethics Committee- Chairperson  Environment Health and Human Services Committee Personnel...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hope One Van to Stop Eight Places - Including Cedar Knolls - in January

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  The HOPE ONE van will be at the following locations throughout January.  January 18 - Morristown Library; 9am - 2pm January 19 - Morris County Aftercare Center in Denville; 6:30am - 12pm January 20 -Church of Nazarene in Butler; 10am - 2pm January 24 - Homeless Outreach Mission in Morristown; all day January 25 -Morristown ShopRite in Cedar Knolls; 9am - 2pm January 26 - County College of Morris; 11am - 2pm January 30 - Long Valley Pharmacy; 9am - 2pm January 31 - Randolph Library; 9am - 2pm The HOPE One vehicle, which previously was used in police tactical operations is now a mobile recovery access vehicle.  The vehicle, which  has trained staff on site, provides individuals with information about rehab, detox services, mental health services, recovery services. The team, wearing protective masks and gear, will also be offering free Narcan training. The van, which is decorated with a purple ribbon to signify recovery, is  a unique way to blend law enforcement and social services in helping to prevent drug overdoses and deaths. Stop by for access to detox, rehab and mental health services as well as information, support and Free Narcan   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montclair High School Student Chosen For Prominent Student Senate Program

MONTCLAIR, NJ — A Montclair High School senior has been chosen among the top student leaders in the state of New Jersey, officials report. At a prestigious youth program, two kids from the high schools in Montclair and Somerville will represent New Jersey during the 104th National Student Delegation. Serena Jade Lee, a senior at Montclair High School, and Anjali Krishnamurti, a senior at Somerville High School, will attend the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) for 2023 in March alongside U.S. senators Cory Booker and Robert Menendez. Among the best student leaders in the state, Lee and Krishnamurti will each receive...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson City Council to Honor Heritage of African Americans Throughout the Month of February

PATERSON, NJ – Starting February 1, the City of Paterson will honor the heritage of African-Americans and acknowledge their economic, cultural and political contributions to the United States. This year’s theme, according to a resolution that was approved by the Paterson City Council on Tuesday, is “Black Resistance – We Shall Not Be Moved”. The theme is set to acknowledge that throughout history, Black people have sought ways to nurture and protect Black lives and the autonomy of their physical and intellectual bodies through various forms of resistance, including, but not limited to, nonviolence, education, literature, sports, media, legislation and armed struggle....
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

10 from Ridgewood High School Make North Jersey Win Ensemble/Symphonic Band

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Excellence in the arts has always taken center stage at Ridgewood High School and this year 10 students were accepted to perform as members of the 2023 Region 1 North Jersey Wind Ensemble/Symphonic Band. The selected students underwent a challenging audition process that has been known to many as the most competitive region in the state. Selected students include: Youngho (Ryan) Cho - Flute Sumedha Solai - English Horn Elliott Yi - Clarinet Aaron Shefter - Clarinet Seojin Kim - Clarinet Markus Ryen - Trumpet Kai Koyama - Trumpet Justin Wang Danielle Haas - French Horn Ethan Hayes - Principal Euphonium The members will go through a series of rehearsals before their concert performance at Parsippany High School on Sunday, January 29 at 3 p.m. Read More Ridgewood Education News: Ridgewood High School Makes Quarterfinals of NJ State History Bee & Bowl Championships 17 Students from Ridgewood Make Lehigh University's Dean's List Meet Ridgewood Art Institute's Elena Taylor
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy