ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

Spotswood Girls Varsity Basketball Team Wins Sixth Straight

By Dawn Miller
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

PLAINFIELD, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team continues to roll. Spotswood currently sits on top of the Greater Middlesex Conference's Blue Division and won its sixth game in a row on Thursday, defeating the College Achieve Central Charter School 56-13.

Sophomore Danielle Salvesen led the Chargers' offense with a game-high 14 points. Lizzie Calandruccio continued to be an offensive presence for Spotswood, dropping 10 points. Jada Palacios scored nine points. Ava Fama netted seven points and grabbed six rebounds. Allie Costantino and Tatum Jones both chipped in five points. Violet Tharney, Ella Calandruccio and Teagan Jones all put up two points. Teagan Jones also had five rebounds. Mary Lopez scored nine for College Achieve Central. Zavia Jackson and Anjali Patel chipped in two points apiece for College Achieve Central.

Thursday's victory improved the Chargers overall season record to 9-2. Spotswood returns to the court on Tuesday to face the Bears at East Brunswick High School. East Brunswick has won the last four meetings with the Chargers. The Bears have an overall season record of 3-7 and a 2-5 record against GMC teams. Game time is at 6 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qi7U3_0kDyhTOC00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Teaneck Comes Back to Beat Columbia, 80-76

PATERSON, NJ -- Teaneck rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Columbia boys basketball team, 80-76, in the Freedom Fighters Challenge Monday afternoon. Jayden Myers finished with 22 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three assists for the Cougars (10-3), who led, 65-55, going into the final quarter. Jalen Robinson had 19 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals for Columbia, which outscored Teaneck, 26-17, in the third quarter. Shelton Colwell totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Jalen James collected 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Tyler Tejada of Teaneck (11-3) finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds.
TEANECK, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Attacks the Rim with Win over Watchung Hills

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Phillipsburg High School junior guard Darius McNair capped off the best game of his scholastic career on Saturday afternoon by driving down the lane and scoring on a layup right before the final buzzer to lift the Stateliners past Watchung Hills, 49-48, in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division boys basketball matchup on Thomas Fisher court. The teams played four days ago with P’burg pulling out a 71-69 double overtime victory. The ‘Liners have now won three games in a row after dropping four-straight to improve to 7-5 overall and 2-4 in the division. “There’s a lot of excitement in...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Scores a Season High Game Against Plainfield

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Scoring from its big three of Andrew Martin, Ameer Herran and Mathew Scerbo, Jr. led the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team to its highest point total of the season in a 74-42 shellacking of host Plainfield on Saturday.   Martin and Herran each scored 18 points and Scerbo Jr. contributed 17 at the Stateliners built a 38-20 halftime lead and cruised to their second straight victory. Jayveon Jackson returned after missing two games with an ankle injury and added eight points off the bench.   “We started off well in the first quarter,” Stateliner coach Todd Sigafoos said. “Plainfield tried...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roselle Boys Basketball Back on a Winning Streak; Improve to 11-2

ROSELLE, NJ – Boys basketball have won their last four games to improve to an 11-2 record. They started the season with an impressive 7-0 record before hitting a small bump in the road. After a loss in the finals of the Joe Silvers tournament and a defeat by division leader, New Providence, the Rams got back on track and are full steam ahead. Roselle defeated Hillside 58-43 to start the recent winning streak. Tahdir Carson led the team in scoring with 18 points. Shane Jackson had a big game for the Rams with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 blocks. Isaiah...
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Wrestlers go 1-2 in Multi-School Weekend Meet

CINNAMINSON, NJ - The Chargers wrestling team traveled to South Jersey on Saturday for a quad meet at Cinnaminson High School. Spotswood wrestlers took on teams from Cinnaminson, Palmyra and Atlantic City High Schools on the mat. The Chargers lost to Cinnaminson 77-3 and Palmyra 42-36. Spotswood defeated Atlantic City 42-30. With one victory and two losses, the Chargers' overall season record fell to 7-7. William Schwemmer defeated Connor Prendergast by a 6-4 decision to earn Spotswood's only match points against Cinnaminson. Against Palmyra, Brandon Snyder, Melissa Wehrle, Nick Marin, Daniel Keelen, Matt Varga, Schwemmer and Nate Peck-Garcia all earned match points for the Chargers. In the Chargers' victory over Atlantic City, Valerie Cicero, Snyder, Colton Schmitz, Marin, Justin Witt, Varga and Schwemmer earned match points for Spotswood.  The Chargers return to the mat on Tuesday at Highland Park High School. The Owls have an overall season record of 2-10 this season. Matches begin at 6 p.m. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Special Needs Basketball Players Needed for Fun and Friendship

Hunterdon County Special Olympics Basketball is growing and seeking players to join its Jaguars 2 and Jaguars 3 teams for the upcoming Special Olympics season. All special needs athletes are welcome to join in the fun of this amazing program. “We welcome and have had players on both teams that have a little knowledge of the game and some that know absolutely nothing about basketball when they first join us,” explained Coach Walt Wilson. “We have a full range of athletes with special needs. Autism, Down Syndrome, and many others. Some can dribble a basketball, shoot and know the basic rules. Some cannot dribble or shoot...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Two Spartan Wrestlers Medal at H/W/S 2023 Tournament

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Two Spartan wrestlers brought home medals from the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex 2023 tournament on Saturday.  The  13 annual tri-county meet was held at Phillipsburg High School. Bradley Maines took second place at 285 lbs and Logan Hrenenko earned a third place at 144 lbs. “I am very proud of these two,” Coach Daniel Trappe said. “They have been a big part of bringing this program back to where it was a few years ago.” The high school wrestling program has put together a 5-4 season. They will head to Morristown on Wednesday and host Pompton Lakes on Thursday. Other H/W/S wrestling news from Sparta High School: Sparta High School Girl's 2023 Wrestlers Earn Hardware, Make History at H/W/S  
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Boys Ice Hockey Shut Out Vernon; 8-0 Sunday

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Madison boys ice hockey defeated Vernon 8-0 as the Dodgers have now won back-to-back games after dropping their first 11 contests of the season. Madison had eight different scorers on the day as Chris Palawasta, Will Bagley, Jonathan Erickson, Chris Piacenti, John Rusen, Nathan Tallinder, Jack Hunter, and Patrick Layng all scored for the Dodgers on Sunday. The Dodgers will face Livingston on Wednesday January 18  
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Pinkie’s Cupcake Café Athletes of the Week: Mackenzie Seifried and Brandon Pires

KENILWORTH, NJ – Mackenzie Seifried and Brandon Pires have been named this week’s Athletes of the Week. Mackenzie Seifried is a freshman at David Brearley and plays on both the soccer and basketball team for the Bears. She began soccer when she was just three years old and started basketball at eight. Mackenzie's favorite basketball memory so far was when she scored her first points on the varsity team. When she is not playing sports Mackenize's other hobbies include riding her bike, baking, and spending time with her friends. “Mackenzie has been thrust into the role of starting point guard, due to injuries” her...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Perth Amboy Stuns Woodbridge with Shot at the Buzzer, 63-62

WOODBRIDGE, NJ -- Ariel Perez' 3-pointer as time ran out gave Perth Amboy a 63-62 boys basketball victory over Woodbridge before a large, boisterous crowd Saturday afternoon. Perez had been scoreless before sinking his game-winner from the right side of the arc, where officials ruled that his foot was not touching any part of the tape. Perth Amboy (7-3) avenged a similar loss to Woodbridge (7-5) on opening night by a 49-47 score on Dec. 15, 2022. The rematch, which was physically played and hotly contested right from the opening tip, seemed destined to come down to a final possession. Woodbridge had rallied...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Ice Hockey Fell to Hillsborough; 7-5

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  Morristown ice hockey fell to Hillsborough 7-5 in a high scoring affair. The game was tied at 4 after two periods but the Colonials were outscored by the Raiders 3-1 in the final 15 minutes. Jackson Byrne had the first three goals for Morristown for a hat trick. Willem Kerr and Clark Smith had the other two goals for the Colonials. Morristown is now 5-7-1 on the season and will play against Ridge for their next game on Thursday.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Union Wins Over Dover, 48-34

MADISON, NJ -- The Union wrestling team came away with a 48-34 victory over Dover in a quad match at Madison High School on Saturday. Union's team record is 4-7. Dover is 3-7. 126: Woodley Auciel (U) — Pin 2:12 Jason Castaneda (D) 132: Ariel Azeredo (U) — Pin 1:48 Matthew Le (D) 144: Fabian Mino (U) — Pin 2:17 Darwin Meza (D) 150: Aidan Cross (U) — Pin 5:19 Erick Reyes (D) 175: Daniel Collin (U) — Pin 0:30 Joel Villanueva (D) 190: Adams Jacques (U) — Pin 0:27 Angel Bonilla (D) 215: Nicholas Gonzalez (U) — Pin 0:18 Jeffrey Almendarez (D) 285: Obreight Ingram (U) — Pin 1:09 Roberto Garcia-Gonzalez (D)
DOVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Premier Properties Welcomes RU Basketball Star

NEW BRUNSWICK - Premier Properties of New Brunswick has welcomed its newest resident – Paul Mulcahy. And, no, after all the full-throated cheering at the Jersey Mike's Arena on Sunday in a victory over Ohio State, we don't need to explain who that is. “Premier Properties was the perfect fit for me and my situation,” Mulcahy said. “The location is easy to get wherever I need to go – including the practice facility.” Premier Properties of New Brunswick specializes in new residential construction, providing Rutgers students and others with state-of-the-art safety, security and comfortable living within step of the campus. “Our buildings are strategically located within New Brunswick...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Takes Down Bound Brook, Celebrates 2018 State Champs On Youth Sports Night 2023

  WARREN, NJ —Watchung Hills wrestling defeated Bound Brook on Friday, 69-12 on a youth night that also welcomed returning alumni from the 2017-18 championship team. “Great night beating a fellow Somerset County team in Bound Brook. The train was moving today! Shout out to the 2018 Watchung Hills Wrestling Team who we honored as our first ever State Sectional Championship team! Quick turnaround tomorrow as we have a tough quad. Wrestling starts at 10am. Go Warriors!” The Warriors results are: 106 Nic Pietrantuono won by pin 1:10 113 Vincent Glynos won by forfeit 120 Cameron Kolakowski won by pin 1:29 126 Nick Valenti won by forfeit 132 Michael Samayoa lost by pin 1:01 138 Jordan Bash won by pin 2:08 144 Max Shaferman won by forfeit 150 Ryan Higgins won by decision 6-2 157 Christian Calvo won by pin 0:28 165 Harry Liu won by pin 1:05 175 Matt Mina lost by pin 0:52 190 Dylan Meng won by forfeit 215 Alex Rodriguez won by pin 2:30 285 Hunter Seubert won by forfeit Watchung Hills next hosts a quad on Saturday.
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

John Jay Rolls on Senior Night

CROSS RIVER, N.Y. - On a roll, John Jay entered the game on Wednesday, Jan. 12 with a 7-3 record, and Nyack, who just joined the conference, was not entirely sure why the Wolves’ interest was elevated.  “It’s our senior night, and we didn’t want to lose,” said Annabel Brennan, whose play spoke the loudest in the 49-41 victory. After Nyack jumped out to a 5-1 lead, Brennan drove hard to the paint and barely took note of the three defenders in the way. The senior missed the layup, but the effort showed how hell-bent for the hoop she would be the rest...
NYACK, NY
TAPinto.net

Former Paramus Catholic Football Player Killed in Car Wreck

PARAMUS, NJ - A former Paramus Catholic High School football player who played for the National Champion University of Georgia Bulldogs was killed in a car wreck in Athens, Georgia on Sunday morning, according to ESPN.com "The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy," read a statement on Twitter from the UGA Athletic Association. "We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy," Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. "Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling,...
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Support Robbinsville High Schools Class of 2024 at Bingo Event

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Support the Robbinsville High School Class of 2024 while having fun playing Bingo with friends and possibly winning a designer handbag as a prize.  The 16 handbags that will be prizes for the bingo winners are from upscale designers including Longchamp, Coach, Kate Spade, Frye, Vince Camuto, Tory Burch and Madewell. The Robbinsville High School Class of 2024 Post Prom/Fundraising Committee will be hosting the Designer Handbag Bingo event on Sunday, February 5 in the High School Commons located at 155 Robbinsville-Edinburg Road. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m with the games starting at 6:00 p.m  Tickets are $25 in advance -- or $30 cash at the door – for a set of 16 Bingo Cards. The ticket includes one Bingo Card per game with additional cards sold at door. For individual tickets, or to reserve a table for a group of eight to 10 attendees, email Nicole: nicolestrand@optonline.net by January 29. Checks are payable to RHS PTSA.  All proceeds will benefit the Class of 2024 Post Prom Event.  Dessert and coffee will be served, however outside food is welcome. Alcohol is not allowed.  Bingo attendees must be 18 years of age.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plainfield Students, Apply Now for the 2023 Adele DeLeeuw Scholarship

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield high school seniors, it's time to apply for the Adele DeLeeuw Scholarship. DeLeeuw, a prominent Plainfield resident and a patron of the arts, established a scholarship fund to assist students in need in the Plainfield area for their pursuit of post-secondary education. The submission deadline is Wednesday, March 8. Download the application here. The scholarship fund, a part of the Plainfield Foundation, has provided over $1.4 million dollars ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 over a twenty-seven-year period. The awards are made in accordance with the terms of a bequest from DeLeeuw, who was the author of 75 books,...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

17 Students from Ridgewood Make Lehigh University's Dean List

BETHLEHEM, PA - During the fall 2022 semester, 17 students from Ridgewood were named to the Dean's List at Lehigh University. To make the cut, these students earned an average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded coursework. Honored students include: Sarah Butensky Max Cardi Jennifer Cocchiere Elise D'Alessandro Luca Florida Nick Healy Aidan Holt Julia Kim David Kleiman Arin Kumar Chris Meleski Jason Roberts Mason Schick Charlie Skrzypczak Skyler Snow Clare Walicki Alice Zhang Read More Ridgewood Education News: Superintendent Preparing Plan for Later School Start Time at Ridgewood High School and Middle Schools Programs Kick Off for 2023 at Ridgewood Public Library Ridgewood Resident Patrick McGinely Graduates from College of Charleston
BETHLEHEM, PA
TAPinto.net

16-Year-Old Glen Ridge Boy Dies in Brookdale Park Crash

NEWARK, NJ - A 16-year-old Glen Ridge boy died following a single-car crash in Essex County Brookdale Park. According to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) is investigating the crash that took place around 11:30 p.m. Sun. Jan. 15. on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive, Bloomfield. The CSIB reports that there were four minors in the vehicle, all from Glen Ridge. They were taken to local hospitals, where the 16-year-old boy, a rear passenger, was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on January 16 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.  
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy