Spotswood Girls Varsity Basketball Team Wins Sixth Straight

PLAINFIELD, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team continues to roll. Spotswood currently sits on top of the Greater Middlesex Conference's Blue Division and won its sixth game in a row on Thursday, defeating the College Achieve Central Charter School 56-13.

Sophomore Danielle Salvesen led the Chargers' offense with a game-high 14 points. Lizzie Calandruccio continued to be an offensive presence for Spotswood, dropping 10 points. Jada Palacios scored nine points. Ava Fama netted seven points and grabbed six rebounds. Allie Costantino and Tatum Jones both chipped in five points. Violet Tharney, Ella Calandruccio and Teagan Jones all put up two points. Teagan Jones also had five rebounds. Mary Lopez scored nine for College Achieve Central. Zavia Jackson and Anjali Patel chipped in two points apiece for College Achieve Central.

Thursday's victory improved the Chargers overall season record to 9-2. Spotswood returns to the court on Tuesday to face the Bears at East Brunswick High School. East Brunswick has won the last four meetings with the Chargers. The Bears have an overall season record of 3-7 and a 2-5 record against GMC teams. Game time is at 6 p.m.



