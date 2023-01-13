ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kat Kountry 105

Top 5 Steve Earle Songs

Country, folk and rock singer-songwriter Steve Earle came up in Nashville in the mid-1970s, where he cut his teeth as a member of Guy Clark's band. Earle wouldn't remain in Nashville for his whole life -- within the decade, in fact, he left Music City for Texas -- but his unique proximity to one of the genre's most exciting songwriting hubs has left an indelible mark on his musical style.
NASHVILLE, TN
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
NASHVILLE, TN
z975.com

Rockin’ Rescue – Hank Williams Jr

On this first episode of Rockin’ Rescue, we meet Hank Williams Jr from Mikaela’s Mutt Motel here in Clarksville, TN. Hank is a 4-year-old pittie mix, vax’d, fixed, chipped and ready for his FURever home!
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Mary Kay conference in Nashville to generate millions for Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- You might be seeing a lot of pink in Nashville this week. Upwards of 5,000 Mary Kay Inc. sales representatives are in Nashville until January 21 for a leadership conference. It is one of the largest events in the first quarter of the year for Nashville, and is expected to generate a lot of money for the city.
NASHVILLE, TN
Evan Crosby

10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Katie Pie & Son's a family affair after move

From upstate New York to Columbia, Tennessee, Kate Vacca and her family have decided to make Southern Middle Tennessee their home, bringing with them some of their family’s most sacred recipes and sharing them with Maury County. “If you’ve ever visited upstate New York, there are diners everywhere. I...
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

TN urgent care missing 4 months of pay checks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at a Chattanooga urgent care say they’ve had to take out loans, borrow from their retirement, and watch their credit scores drop. They say their employers, Healthcare Solutions, hasn’t paid them in four months. There are three Advance Care Medical locations in Tennessee:...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
travelawaits.com

In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Tennessee — When You’ll Be Able To Buy Your First Double-Double

The promise of a burger is causing quite a stir in Tennessee. The ever-popular In-N-Out Burger is moving east, bringing one of its headquarters to Middle Tennessee. While typically known for its large presence in the Western United States, In-N-Out Burger is planning on expanding eastward, with a big investment in Tennessee. The family-owned restaurant announced plans to open a corporate hub just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Madoc

Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In Tennessee

Apart from its signature fried chicken wings, drumsticks, and strips, the brand also provides flavorful pan-Asian favorites like kimchi and potstickers. Bonchon, the Korean brand renowned for its specially made tasty hand-brushed fried chicken, has announced the opening of a new location located at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy W, Smyrna TN 37167.
SMYRNA, TN
wvlt.tv

DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
TENNESSEE STATE
whopam.com

Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident

A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
CERULEAN, KY
