New Mexico top prosecutor to focus on child civil rights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's top prosecutor wants to start a conversation with lawmakers and the governor in hopes of charting a new course for a state beleaguered by violent crime, poor educational outcomes and persistently dismal child welfare rankings. Attorney General Raúl Torrez says one of his top priorities will be the civil rights of children by providing them with legal representation. The Democrat says New Mexico is off the charts when it comes to abuse and neglect and creating a special unit within the attorney general's office could help turn the tide when it comes to one of the root causes of crime.
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy whose father was in jail on a drug charge died under the custody of the Arizona child welfare agency. Richard Blodgett was arrested in late December and received word that his son, Jakob, died from complications of diabetes. Blodgett says he suspects the Arizona Department of Child Safety failed in its duty to protect his son. The agency declined to comment specifically on the case. But a spokesperson says foster parents receive medical training. The sheriff's office in Maricopa County is investigating Jakob's death. A statewide review board also looks into the death of every child.
US Rep. Bonamici recovering after being hit by car in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon says she and her husband are recovering at home after being hit by a car. A Portland police report says the Democratic congresswoman and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, were struck by a car while crossing the street Friday evening. Police say the driver turned into them at low speed, knocking them down, and remained at the scene to cooperate. Bonamici's communications director said the congresswoman was treated for a concussion and a cut to her head. She is expected to make a full recovery. Bonamici has represented Oregon's 1st Congressional District since 2012.
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Monday that the search for Athena Brownfield is now considered a “recovery operation." Authorities determined Athena was missing after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone on Jan. 10 outside of the home of the couple who had been caring for the sisters in the small town of Cyril. Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday in Phoenix and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma. The OSBI says he faces charges of first-degree murder and child neglect.
Last in series of California storms dumps more rain, snow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The last in a three-week series of major winter storms is churning through California. Mountain driving remains dangerous and flooding risk is high near swollen rivers, even as the sun has come out in some areas. Heavy snow continues to fall across the Sierra. The National Weather Service is discouraging travel. A series of nine atmospheric river storms has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, unleashing debris flows, and triggering landslides. Monday’s system is relatively weak compared with earlier storms. But the risk of mudslides remains because the state is so saturated.
