FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Celebrities Who Were Born In Kalamazoo
Not only is Kalamazoo known as the birthplace of Gibson Guitar, Checker Cab, and the Upjohn Company, but it's also the birthplace of a number of celebrities. There are two local celebrities, that come to mind, who are associated with Kalamazoo, but they weren’t born in the Celery City.
Where to Celebrate the Arts in Kalamazoo, Portage, & Battle Creek
Recently, Kalamazoo and Portage were acknowledged for having very art-vibrant communities. In fact, according to the National Center for Arts Research, SMU DataArts, both cities made the nation’s top 40 Most Arts-Vibrant Communities of 2022. The vibrancy is measured by the Arts Vibrancy Index which takes into account how arts and cultural organizations are tied to their communities. Read more here.
Nicole Kidman Set To Film In Holland, MI Based Movie In April 2023
We've spoken before about celebrities that you may run into in the Kalamazoo area and this Spring you may be able to add one more to the list with some bragging rights. Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming a Holland, MI-based film in Holland on April 17th of 2023 and there's a chance you could be in the movie with her. The film called 'Holland, Michigan" was written by Andrew Sodroski who was also the writer and producer of the true-crime series "Manhunt," which debuted on Discovery Channel in 2017:
New Brewery ‘Apoptosis’ Opening In Kalamazoo During Craft Beverage Week
Two things I learned while trying to brew my own beer in my dorm room in college:. First, when brewing beer, keep the room well-ventilated, and there's no hiding the smell of alcohol fermenting from your RAs. And Second... I suck at making beer. Two guys who apparently do NOT...
Mysterious Pyramid in Allegan Can Be Seen From Google Earth. What Is It?
It turns out West Michigan is freakier than I thought!. After watching the most recent episodes of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix and learning of the infamous UFO sighting along Lake Michigan in 1994, it got me thinking about other paranormal phenomena throughout the area. Did you know there's a mysterious...
Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse
During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
What’s Up With The Construction At Kalamazoo’s Verburg Park?
While riding past Verburg Park on Gull Road, I noticed a MOUNTAIN of dirt piled up against the Gull Road's side of the park fence. This piqued my interest and as I went west a few more feet, I saw cranes and other construction machinery making me wonder what is going on with the park.
Help Us Find Kathy Prevatte Who Went Missing in Kalamazoo Tuesday
UPDATE: The 64-year-old Kalamazoo woman who went missing earlier this week has been found and is safe. Family and friends are desperately trying to find Kathy Prevatte. She was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. as she left her house on foot. Nobody knows where she was headed and she hasn't been seen since. They have no leads on her whereabouts at this point.
KDPS Officer Rescues Kalamazoo Cat From Tree
Kalamazoo first responders prove that rescuing a cat from a tree is not just a clawful cliche romantic comedy thing. What could have been a cat-astrophic event was saved by Public Safety Officer Pena on Monday according to Kalamazoo Public Safety's recent Facebook post. I have no doubt the officer...
Details On 911 Outage That Struck Michigan, Including Calhoun County
Details are beginning to surface, concerning a 911 communication meltdown that swept across Michigan Tuesday afternoon. Calhoun, Eaton, Hillsdale, Washtenaw, and as far north as Grand Traverse County, all reported the 911 outage that struck their systems. The state network was able to isolate the problem and get 911 back...
Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Arrested For Fraud
Former local police officer Catrice Lockett was arrested and taken to the Douglass County Jail in Georgia on fraud charges and has since been released on a $25,000 bond. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has since placed officer Lockett on Administrative leave. It's said that the fraud charges are...
WATCH: Author of Kalamazoo Gals Book Plays Gibson For Jeff Beck In London
Not long ago a book was released about The Kalamazoo Gals, the ladies who built Gibson guitars during WW2. With the recent tragic loss of guitar legend Jeff Beck, I came across a video of the author sharing a special moment with Beck. John Thomas actually owns a Kalamazoo Gals...
What’s Going On With Kalamazoo Public Schools?
After the Superintendent resigned in a mutual agreement with the school board, the Kalamazoo Public Schools assistant superintendent has been terminated and the president of the school board resigned. All of this has happened in just under a month and has left many parents of Kalamazoo unsatisfied and confused. In...
Battle Creek Police Use Smart Cameras To Bust Thieves
Battle Creek Police were on patrol in the heart of Battle Creek, early Thursday morning, keeping a close eye on the downtown area. A string of recent complaints of criminal activity plaguing the area, during the midnight hours, had heightened patrols and the smart camera technology that surveilled the city streets and structures were being closely monitored.
