Wheeling, W. Va. – After spending the holiday away with their families, the Wheeling University Wrestling team returns to the mat to start 2023 this weekend. They kick things off at the Purple Raider Open on Sunday with the first matches beginning at 9 AM. The Cardinals will be seeing competition across several levels of the NCAA as well as NAIA as they prepare for this stretch run towards the Mountain East Conference (MEC) championships at the end of the month.

