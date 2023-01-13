Read full article on original website
wucardinals.com
Lauren Calhoun Named MEC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - After hitting a down stretch in December into January, the Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (9-7, 7-3) is back on the upswing, having won each of their last three games. The Cardinal's offense played a big role in the recent resurgence and one of their leaders was recognized as a Mountain East Conference (MEC) Player of the Week. Senior Lauren Calhoun won the award for the second time this season as she helped lead her team to a 2-0 record during the week, with wins against Fairmont State and Frostburg State.
Mason Kuneff has Strong Debut to Lead Wheeling Wrestling at Purple Raider Open
Alliance, OH. – After nearly a month break for the holiday season, the Wheeling University Wrestling team returned to the mat at the 2023 Purple Raider Open. The Cardinals scored a combined 13.0 team points as they had some solid performances to open the 2023 portion of the schedule. Sophomore Mason Kuneff, who made his 2022-23 season debut, led the way as he battled through a tough schedule to finish 6th in the 184 pound weight class.
Wheeling Wrestling Returns to the Mat for Purple Raider Open
Wheeling, W. Va. – After spending the holiday away with their families, the Wheeling University Wrestling team returns to the mat to start 2023 this weekend. They kick things off at the Purple Raider Open on Sunday with the first matches beginning at 9 AM. The Cardinals will be seeing competition across several levels of the NCAA as well as NAIA as they prepare for this stretch run towards the Mountain East Conference (MEC) championships at the end of the month.
Women’s Swimming Takes Five Gold Medals at Frostburg Tri-Meet
Frostburg, MD. – As the Wheeling University Women's Swimming team gets ready for the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championship run, they got the chance to face two of their conference opponents on Saturday. They took on Frostburg State and West Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday in tri meet action and had a big individual showing on the day. The Cardinals took home gold medal finishes in five races on the day, with three different Cardinals earning those five wins.
Men’s Swimming Closes Weekend with Top Three Finishes at Frostburg State Tri-Meet
Frostburg, MD. – After starting the week at home with a surprise meet against Salem, the Wheeling University Men's Swimming team was back in the pool Saturday as they hit the road. The Cardinals had several top three finishes on the day as they continue their strong run towards the MEC Championships. Both Nathan Yost and Ethan Banks had strong swims on the night and cap off what has been an overall big weekend for the duo.
