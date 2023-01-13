Read full article on original website
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Russian President Vladimir Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically wound up creating one by proxy through his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, a former US Army general said. Putin, who first ascended to the presidency in 1999, has had a long-standing "fear" about a...
Federal prosecutors will decide whether to indict Hunter Biden — but Republicans have legalities of his charges wrong
It is possible that federal prosecutors will decide soon whether or not to indict the president's son on charges related to taxes and guns, but Republicans are misinformed about the specifics of those charges.
New day, new scandal: More allegations for embattled Rep. Santos
(NewsNation) — Scandal after scandal, lie after lie, just when you think embattled New York Rep. George Santos’ case can’t get any more bizarre, we learn something new. New reporting today detailed an allegation that Santos worked and raised money for a Ponzi-like investment scheme in 2020, duping at least one person into making a six-figure investment.
