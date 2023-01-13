ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S.-Japan warn against use of force or coercion anywhere in world

 4 days ago
Jan 13 (Reuters) - The United States and Japan on Friday reiterated the importance of peace and stability in Taiwan Strait and warned against any use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine.

The two nations, following a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also cited "provocations" by North Korea in a joint statement issued by the White House.

"We strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion, anywhere in the world," the statement said.

Comments / 53

Dean Johnson
4d ago

All countries have the right to navigate international waters China has no rights to 80% of it's claims, I mean H#ll they're trying to claim waters all the way to Australia..lol They'll see in the end the world will not take their new wrecklace bullying campaign. They have no rights to Taiwan either they're probably more Japanese descendants living there than they're Chinese descendants. It was never this China government's country.

Dennis Hayes
4d ago

I just think the west and NATO are having a really hard time accepting that they are not the world authority on anything anymore !

john doe
3d ago

each government rules by extortion, fear and violence 😆 🤣. it's funny watching them try to rule each other the same way.

