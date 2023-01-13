Read full article on original website
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
Harry Winks finally plays for Sampdoria 139 days after joining on loan as Tottenham ace comes on for debut as sub
HARRY WINKS made his Sampdoria debut more than FOUR months after arriving. The England international joined the Serie A club on loan in August to increase his game-time after making just nine Prem starts last season. But an ankle injury has overshadowed his time in Italy and forced him to...
BBC
Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
Report: Newcastle United Interested In Signing Conor Gallagher
Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.
BBC
Georginio Rutter: Leeds United sign forward from Hoffenheim for club record fee
Leeds United have completed the signing of Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter for a club record fee. The 20-year-old Frenchman moves to Elland Road on a five-and-a-half year deal for a fee rising to 40m euros (£36m). Rutter scored 11 goals in 64 appearances for the Bundesliga club, after joining...
BBC
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
FOX Sports
Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by securing just a second Premier League victory since October with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Kai Havertz headed in the winning goal in the 64th minute in front of Chelsea's latest...
Watch Tottenham Fan Aim Kick At Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale After North London Derby
Ramsdale had been the game's MVP after making seven saves in a 2-0 win for the Gunners.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, White, Shaw, Moreno, Odegaard, Saka, Rashford
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
Report: No Breakthrough Between Chelsea And PSV For Noni Madueke
There is yet to be a breakthrough in the negotiations between Chelsea and PSV for Noni Madueke.
PHOTO: Ellis Simms caught up in angry Everton fan protests
Ellis Simms does NOT look like he's particularly enjoying being back at Everton after Sunderland loan.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Giakoumakis, McTominay, Cho, Cantwell, Davies, Sadiki
Giorgos Giakoumakis, who had wanted guarantees about more game time and an improved salary with Celtic, has agreed terms with J-League club Urawa Red Diamonds and the 28-year-old striker is heading to Japan for a medical, according to Japanese outlet Sponichi. (Daily Record) South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung will not...
BBC
SWPL: Glasgow City & Celtic run riot as Rangers slip up in title race
Glasgow City extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League with a thumping win as Rangers lost ground after being held by Hearts. Leanne Ross continued her unbeaten run in charge of City with an 8-1 thrashing of Dundee United as Celtic too put eight past bottom-side Glasgow Women to leapfrog the current champions.
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from home Grand Slam
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Home favourite Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open with a knee injury the day before he...
Sunderland fans to receive 'increased' ticket allocation for FA Cup clash with Fulham
Looks like Sunderland will be backed by a massive away following at Fulham.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Team News & Predicted Line-Ups
All the information about where to watch Chelsea play Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Brentford vs. Bournemouth, live stream, channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League
Brentford and Bournemouth will be looking to bounce back from their early FA Cup exits as they return to Premier League on Saturday. The Bees were knocked out of the competition in the third round by West Ham United at the weekend. Brentford currently sits in the lower half of the Premier League table while they look to climb the standings with a win in this crucial match.
Watch: Brighton 3-0 Liverpool Highlights - Reds Disappoint Again Against Seagulls
Watch the highlights as a rampant Brighton beat Liverpool 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.
SB Nation
Alexander-Arnold: Brighton Performance “Completely Unacceptable”
While some of the post-match comments from Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton yesterday sounded worryingly defeatist, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s interview with the LFC website came off more defiant and angry. He was very clearly disgusted with his side’s play on the south coast. “It’s not what we wanted...
FOX Sports
Roma, Atalanta and Lazio win to close in on top 4 in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — The race for the Champions League qualifying spots is getting tighter in Serie A. Roma, Atalanta and Lazio all won on Sunday to move within three points of Inter Milan and Juventus, which occupy the final qualifying positions for European soccer's top club competition. Second-place AC...
