BBC

Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday

Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC

Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
BBC

Georginio Rutter: Leeds United sign forward from Hoffenheim for club record fee

Leeds United have completed the signing of Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter for a club record fee. The 20-year-old Frenchman moves to Elland Road on a five-and-a-half year deal for a fee rising to 40m euros (£36m). Rutter scored 11 goals in 64 appearances for the Bundesliga club, after joining...
BBC

Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
FOX Sports

Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by securing just a second Premier League victory since October with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Kai Havertz headed in the winning goal in the 64th minute in front of Chelsea's latest...
BBC

SWPL: Glasgow City & Celtic run riot as Rangers slip up in title race

Glasgow City extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League with a thumping win as Rangers lost ground after being held by Hearts. Leanne Ross continued her unbeaten run in charge of City with an 8-1 thrashing of Dundee United as Celtic too put eight past bottom-side Glasgow Women to leapfrog the current champions.
BBC

Australian Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from home Grand Slam

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Home favourite Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open with a knee injury the day before he...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brentford vs. Bournemouth, live stream, channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League

Brentford and Bournemouth will be looking to bounce back from their early FA Cup exits as they return to Premier League on Saturday. The Bees were knocked out of the competition in the third round by West Ham United at the weekend. Brentford currently sits in the lower half of the Premier League table while they look to climb the standings with a win in this crucial match.
SB Nation

Alexander-Arnold: Brighton Performance “Completely Unacceptable”

While some of the post-match comments from Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton yesterday sounded worryingly defeatist, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s interview with the LFC website came off more defiant and angry. He was very clearly disgusted with his side’s play on the south coast. “It’s not what we wanted...
FOX Sports

Roma, Atalanta and Lazio win to close in on top 4 in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — The race for the Champions League qualifying spots is getting tighter in Serie A. Roma, Atalanta and Lazio all won on Sunday to move within three points of Inter Milan and Juventus, which occupy the final qualifying positions for European soccer's top club competition. Second-place AC...

Comments / 0

