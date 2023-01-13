Read full article on original website
southsidepride.com
What does the FL in the DFL stand for?
It stands for Farmer-Labor. In 1944 the Farmer-Labor Party and the Democratic Party merged. The Democratic Party was small potatoes in the 1930s and ‘40s. It polled in the single digits in statewide elections. The Farmer-Labor Party enjoyed great success in the 1930s. It was part of a nationwide...
mprnews.org
Abortion bill set for a vote this week, other DFL wish list items to follow
Minnesota lawmakers this week are expected to vote on a proposal to enshrine in law the right to an abortion, possibly teeing up the bill to be signed on Jan. 22 — the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. After fast tracking the...
hot967.fm
Minnesota Democrats Look To Eliminate State’s Longstanding Abortion Restrictions
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota Democrats are looking to scrub longstanding abortion restrictions from state law. DFL lawmakers are proposing legislation that would eliminate a law requiring a 24-hour waiting period for patients seeking abortions, along with a two-parent notification law for minors and an informed consent requirement. The proposal would also end the requirement that only a physician can provide abortions. The laws were found unconstitutional by a Ramsey County judge in July, but proponents say they should stay on the books, allowing for the possibility that a future judge would rule differently.
fox9.com
Hutchinson's guarantee: Why does Minnesota law give disgraced elected officials their old jobs back?
(FOX 9) - No matter how much trouble he got into, former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson had a six-figure job waiting for him after he left the sheriff's office thanks to Minnesota law. That 1977 law guarantees city and county elected officials the public-sector jobs they left after winning...
mprnews.org
Six years in the making, Walz signs $100 million mini-tax bill
Gov. Tim Walz signed a $100 million tax plan into law Thursday that will align state tax policy with federal tax law, providing relief to hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans. The update addresses federal payments to businesses and loan relief for student borrowers intended to help people financially weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
hot967.fm
Driver’s Licenses for All Passes MN House Judiciary Committee
A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license is heading to the House Ways and Means Committee. The Judiciary Committee passed it this morning (Thursday) on a voice vote after discussion about personal data collection. Veena Iyer of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota says the data privacy provisions and amendments:
94.3 Jack FM
State Senator André Jacque Expresses Concern After Potawatomi Observation Tower Presentation
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — Following the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources public information session on Thursday regarding the future of the Potawatomi Observation Tower, State Senator André Jacque had something to say. The Potawatomi Observation Tower has been closed since 2017 due to significant wood decay. In early January...
‘Not sitting this out’: Minnesota Medical Association votes to support decriminalization of illicit drugs
In a move leaders say is focused on a commitment to the health and well-being of their patients, the group representing over 10,000 Minnesota doctors and doctors in training is advocating to decriminalize simple possession of illicit drugs. Members of the Minnesota Medical Association’s board of trustees voted in December...
mprnews.org
Alan Page brings back "Testify" exhibit to spark conversations on race
When Alan Page was a justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court he didn’t decorate his chamber with Vikings memorabilia. Instead, there was an old railroad sign on the wall that said “Colored Waiting Room.” It was a constant and jarring reminder of Jim Crow era segregation. That...
Want Legal Pot In Minnesota? Walz Wants You To Sign This Online Petition
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wants recreational marijuana legalized. He says that the current cannabis laws are doing more harm than good, and it's time Minnesotans of legal age can make their own decisions regarding cannabis use. Information about the latest cannabis legalization bill:. Lawmakers introduced a 243-page bill that highlighted...
Ordway Center gets almost $4 million in federal funding for repairs, upgrades
The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in downtown St. Paul has received almost $4 million in federal funding for repairs and updates. The Arts Partnership announced that it had received $3.9 million in federal grant money for the Ordway on Friday. The Arts Partnership is a collaboration between Minnesota Opera, the Ordway, The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and the Schubert Club.
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversy
ST. PAUL, MN. - Hamline University, a private school in St. Paul, Minnesota, has been embroiled in controversy regarding the suspension of an art professor who showed students a painting of the Prophet Muhammad.
WDIO-TV
Legalized marijuana for adult use passed the Minnesota House Commerce Committee, but what’s next?
Fully legalizing marijuana for adult use or House Bill 100, is the push many Minnesotans want to see happen. “I’m actually happy it’s taken this long. Minnesota is about to do it differently than any other state that’s done it prior. Having this open, low-dose market right now has really opened up a lot of minds and communities and doors of people that have been really nervous about cannabis at the end of the day. So I think taking long to get it passed and doing it the correct way is more important than just getting it legalized and seeing what happens, said Manager Partner of Turning Leaf, Beecher Vaillancourt.
Nearly 1,000 Minnesota PCA applicants are stuck in background check limbo
MORA, Minn. – Amidst Minnesota's personal care assistant (PCA) staffing shortage, there are some people who want to work but can't. Tammy Heuer is going on three months without pay because of bureaucratic backlogs. She describes herself as "quasi-employed."Heuer says a Cambridge home care agency has hired her, and she's taking care of her partner with a disability, Randy, at their home in Mora, but she's not getting paid for it."The background check hasn't cleared yet, and so I can't start working," Heuer said. "[The agency] said the day they get the word, I'm good. I did all the training. I...
MSNBC
Hamline University’s free speech controversy shows the collapse of the professoriate
The recent controversy surrounding a Hamline University art history professor who showed her class a medieval image of the Prophet Muhammad has many on the right bemoaning the “woke mob” run amok. I, by contrast, view this episode as evidence of the collapse of the American professoriate from within its own ranks, so to speak. We, the professors, have met the enemy. In many instances, as I’ll explain below, the enemy is us.
orangeandbluepress.com
The Social Security Tax Eliminated In The State Of Minnesota Under Lawmakers’ Proposal
The sweeping agenda of the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, which propose a front $17.6 billion surplus attracted a lot of Minnesotans’ attention leading lawmakers in the state suggesting to cut the proposal. The Minnesota Lawmakers Will Consider To Eliminate The Social Security Tax. The Minnesota Department...
U of M bids to regain ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital
The University of Minnesota is seeking to regain ownership control of its healthcare facilities and build a new, billion-dollar medical center on its Twin Cities campus. The "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" sets out a path for the University to regain ownership and governing rights to its University of Minnesota Medical Center teaching hospital, the Masonic Children's Hospital, and the Clinics and Surgery Center from Fairview Health Services.
Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters
Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
